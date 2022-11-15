Second annual Winter Wonderland returns to Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Hanford’s second annual Winter Wonderland is returning on November 19 through January 8.

This event is put together by the City of Hanford Parks and Community Services Department. It features an outdoor ice rink that is located in their historic Civic Park. There will also be live music as well as a beer garden on Thursday through Saturday nights put together by Main Street Hanford.

The ice rink will feature skating lessons, hockey lessons, ice programs, as well as other holiday attractions.

Ice skating tickets can be purchased online . Adult tickets are $18 for adults and $16 for children ages 3-12, seniors, and military. Family and group packages are also available. Tickets include skate rentals and 90 minutes of skating. Refunds and time changes are not allowed and all sales are final.

The City of Hanford says that buying your tickets online is the only way to secure your spot in the ice rink as box office tickets are very limited and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Ice skating times

Monday through Friday 4:00 p.m. – 9:30 pm.

Winter break (12/19-1/8) 2:00 p.m. -9:30 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday 12:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Reservations are also available at their North Pole Lounge and Gingerbread House for your family, groups, or work events.

For more information about Hanford’s Winter Wonderland including special events happing visit their website or social media .

