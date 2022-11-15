Southern Connecticut State University Owls (2-0, 0-0 NE10) vs Southern New Hampshire University Penmen (1-1, 0-0 NE10) Location: James Moore Field House (New Haven, Conn.) Southern Connecticut women's basketball opens Northeast 10 Conference play on Saturday, Nov. 19 when it hosts Southern New Hampshire at 1:30 p.m. at James Moore Field House. The Owls enter the game with a record of 2-0 after back-to-back wins on their home court to open the season while SNHU is 1-1 after two road contests at the Saint Anselm Opener.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 10 HOURS AGO