scsuowls.com
SCSU Women's Basketball Hosts Southern New Hampshire For NE10 Opener
Southern Connecticut State University Owls (2-0, 0-0 NE10) vs Southern New Hampshire University Penmen (1-1, 0-0 NE10) Location: James Moore Field House (New Haven, Conn.) Southern Connecticut women's basketball opens Northeast 10 Conference play on Saturday, Nov. 19 when it hosts Southern New Hampshire at 1:30 p.m. at James Moore Field House. The Owls enter the game with a record of 2-0 after back-to-back wins on their home court to open the season while SNHU is 1-1 after two road contests at the Saint Anselm Opener.
scsuowls.com
SCSU Men's Basketball Opens NE10 Play At Home Against SNHU
Southern Connecticut State University Owls (1-2, 0-0 NE10) vs Southern New Hampshire University Penmen (2-1, 0-0 NE10) Location: James Moore Field House (New Haven, Conn.) Southern Connecticut men's basketball opens Northeast 10 Conference play on Saturday, Nov. 19 when it hosts Southern New Hampshire at 3:30 p.m. at James Moore Field House. The Owls enter the game with a record of 1-2 while SNHU is 2-1 on the young season.
scsuowls.com
SCSU Women's Basketball Holds Off Goldey-Beacom In 66-58 Win
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Southern Connecticut women's basketball held off a late charge by Goldey-Beacom to defeat the Lightning, 66-58, to improve to 2-0 on the season. Owls sophomore Katie Williamson (Dublin, Ireland) scored a career-best 20 points to lead Southern while Zoe Amalbert (Nanuet, N.Y.) had 17 points. Delaney Connors (West Hartford, Conn.) totaled nine points, nine rebounds and six assists.
scsuowls.com
SCSU Men's Swimming & Diving Hosts WPI On Friday, Nov. 18
Location: Bruce Hutchinson Natatorium (New Haven, Conn.) The Owls Network (Live Video) Southern Connecticut men's swimming and diving will host Worcester Polytechnic Institute on Friday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. at "The Hutch", Bruce Hutchinson Natatorium in New Haven, Conn. WATCH IT LIVE. Southern Connecticut's meet against WPI will be...
scsuowls.com
Ulyen Coleman Scores 1,000th Career Point In 72-69 Win Against Caldwell
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Ulyen Coleman (Brockton, Mass.) became Southern Connecticut men's basketball's newest member of the 1,000 Point Club while leading the Owls to a 72-69 non-conference win against Caldwell at James Moore Field House. The win is the Owls' first of the season as they improve to 1-2 on the year.
