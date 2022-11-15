Read full article on original website
WGME
Advisory group wants to make it harder for Maine police to destroy discipline records
AUGUSTA (BDN) -- Members of Maine’s public records advisory committee expressed support for closing a loophole that currently allows police unions to negotiate shorter timelines for destroying their officers’ discipline records. The exemption has enabled police to purge public documentation of misconduct far sooner than the law usually allows.
mainebiz.biz
Maine regulator approves CMP, Versant rate increases
Business and residential customers of Central Maine Power Co. and Versant Power face higher electricity bills in 2023 under plans approved by Maine's utility regulator. The rate increases are set to take effect on Jan. 1, and apply to customers who do not choose to purchase electricity from a competitive supplier and instead receive Standard Offer Supply by default.
Have You Been to These 17 Maine Restaurants Visited by Vacationing Celebrities?
Let's face it, Mainers have it pretty good. We have everything we need, from great beaches to amazing mountains, pristine lakes, an immaculate coastline, and some of the best food you can find in America. All of these things are a perfect recipe for tourists to reign supreme in the...
WGME
Maine Lobstermen have 2 years to comply with regulations
Maine's lobster industry has caught a break in court. A federal judge has ruled lobster harvesters will have two years to comply with new fishing restrictions. The lobstermen successfully argued that the new restrictions should have been based on the best scientific and commercial data available. They claimed the agency...
Do Mainers Hate Going to Church More than Just About Everybody?
I was baptized Methodist when I was a kid. We went to church when I was young. I think we stopped going in junior high, because my mom got tired of arguing with me about going. Especially after my sister went off to college. There was no one to take some of the heat off, and I think Mom just simply got tired of arguing about it. I hated Sunday school, and the service was way over my head.
Maine backtracks on guidance for medical cannabis sales
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine is backing down from some of its guidance for the medical marijuana industry by allowing the sale of pre-rolled products to resume. The Maine Office of Cannabis Policy last month banned medical marijuana caregivers without a storefront from providing pre-rolled products and increased the age limit for pre-rolled products sold in stores from 18 to 21, the same as the age limit for recreational marijuana purchase. The guidance at the time suggested that a tobacco license was needed.
wabi.tv
Construction has started on Three Corners Solar project
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Construction has commenced on Maine’s largest solar project. Longroad Energy is a U.S.-based renewable energy developer. The $200 million Three Corners Solar project is in Kennebec County. It is set to be completed by early 2024. The renewable energy generated by the project will be...
WGME
Maine firefighters sound alarm about EV fire dangers, as training lags behind the tech
BRUNSWICK, Maine (WGME) -- As the number of electric vehicles or EVs grow in Maine, so are concerns about the safety of first responders. The technology is advancing faster than most firefighters can train, leading many to sound the alarm about added dangers under the hood that could pose a risk during emergencies.
foxbangor.com
DHHS urgers Mainers to order their free tests for Covid-19
STATEWIDE– The holiday season is right around the corner and Maine health officials are reminding you that Covid-19 is still here. Maine DHHS is encouraging you to order free, at-home Covid-19 tests. Every month each household can get one free kit of five rapid tests mailed to their home...
What Do You Actually Call These Mystical Orbs On Lawns Across Maine?
Do young people put these weird balls on their lawn?. I remember my grandparents on my dad's side lived in Holden when I was little. They had an out of control yard as far as decorations. Gnomes, a wishing well... you name it. And yes, one of those weird mirror balls on a stand in the middle of a bunch of other crap. My cousin and I would treat it more like a carnival mirror than anything else.
wabi.tv
Mills announces unemployment tax cuts for Maine businesses
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Mills Administration announced Thursday nearly $24 million in unemployment tax cut for Maine businesses. They say many businesses in the state will see a significant reduction in unemployment taxes next year. In 2020 and 2021, Governor Mills directed $382 million in Federal COVID relief funding...
Maine Secretary of State Bellows Says Golden Wins Ranked Choice
Jared Golden has retained his seat in the Maine House of Representatives, after winning a ranked-choice runoff. Why Did the Race Have to Go To a Ranked-Choice Tabulation?. The decision between Democrat Golden, Republican Bruce Poliquin, and Independent Tiffany Bonds came down to a ranked-choice decision after Golden failed to obtain at least 50% of the votes. After the original vote count on November 8th, the numbers looked like this:
WMTW
Construction commences on Maine's largest solar project
KENNEBEC COUNTY, Maine — Construction has commenced on Maine's largest solar project. Longroad Energy, a U.S.-based renewable energy developer, owner, and operator, has successfully completed the financing and commencement of the Three Corners Solar Project in Kennebec County. Upon completion, the $200 million dollar project will be the largest solar project in Maine. It is set to be completed by early 2024.
4 Great Seafood Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Maine that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WMTW
Get ready to pay more for power in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Public Utilities Commission has approved standard offer bids for Central Maine Power and Versant that will raise electricity rates for most Mainers in 2023. The bid approved on Wednesday will increase bills for average residential CMP customers by roughly $32 per month. That's a...
newscentermaine.com
The Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act
The land that is Maine was tribal land long before white settlers arrived. It first was stewarded by four Indigenous tribes: the Passamaquoddy, Penobscot, Maliseet.
Don’t Miss the CP Holiday Train in Maine and 3 Live Concerts
Canadian Pacific will bring its colorful Holiday Train and live performances to Maine just before Thanksgiving. I had never heard of the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train until a video popped up on my Facebook feed. I thought it looked pretty but then got really excited when I realized it will be coming to Maine. Just before Thanksgiving, you can watch this festive train roll into a community near you. And it's more than just a train. There are live performances, that are free, but also aim to raise donations for local food pantries.
Breaking down how much of an electric rate hike each Maine region faces in 2023
HALLOWELL, Maine — Every Mainer who gets their electricity from one of the state’s two major distributors should see a significant increase in their monthly bills in 2023. After a 10-minute Tuesday virtual meeting, where Versant customers in the Bangor Hydro district learned they would face an average 21% spike in their monthly bill, the Maine Public Utilities Commission approved more proposals Wednesday.
WMTW
Mainers pay more for power as experts look to renewable energy
The price of electricity is expected to go up for Mainers in January of 2023. On Wednesday, the Public Utilities Commission announced a 49% increase to the standard rate supply portion of the CMP electric bill. That will amount to an average of 32-dollars more per month. The Chair of...
Mainers Getting Pounded With High Costs Can Add Electricity to the List
2023 could start with your CMP bill up almost $32!. Electricity is not a straightforward thing. There's the source of electricity and then there's the delivery of electricity. Even though most customers of Central Maine Power (CMP) will see a big jump for part of their electric bill starting on January 1, 2023 - CMP didn't raise the rates.
