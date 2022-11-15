ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

mainebiz.biz

Maine regulator approves CMP, Versant rate increases

Business and residential customers of Central Maine Power Co. and Versant Power face higher electricity bills in 2023 under plans approved by Maine's utility regulator. The rate increases are set to take effect on Jan. 1, and apply to customers who do not choose to purchase electricity from a competitive supplier and instead receive Standard Offer Supply by default.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine Lobstermen have 2 years to comply with regulations

Maine's lobster industry has caught a break in court. A federal judge has ruled lobster harvesters will have two years to comply with new fishing restrictions. The lobstermen successfully argued that the new restrictions should have been based on the best scientific and commercial data available. They claimed the agency...
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Do Mainers Hate Going to Church More than Just About Everybody?

I was baptized Methodist when I was a kid. We went to church when I was young. I think we stopped going in junior high, because my mom got tired of arguing with me about going. Especially after my sister went off to college. There was no one to take some of the heat off, and I think Mom just simply got tired of arguing about it. I hated Sunday school, and the service was way over my head.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine backtracks on guidance for medical cannabis sales

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine is backing down from some of its guidance for the medical marijuana industry by allowing the sale of pre-rolled products to resume. The Maine Office of Cannabis Policy last month banned medical marijuana caregivers without a storefront from providing pre-rolled products and increased the age limit for pre-rolled products sold in stores from 18 to 21, the same as the age limit for recreational marijuana purchase. The guidance at the time suggested that a tobacco license was needed.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Construction has started on Three Corners Solar project

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Construction has commenced on Maine’s largest solar project. Longroad Energy is a U.S.-based renewable energy developer. The $200 million Three Corners Solar project is in Kennebec County. It is set to be completed by early 2024. The renewable energy generated by the project will be...
KENNEBEC COUNTY, ME
foxbangor.com

DHHS urgers Mainers to order their free tests for Covid-19

STATEWIDE– The holiday season is right around the corner and Maine health officials are reminding you that Covid-19 is still here. Maine DHHS is encouraging you to order free, at-home Covid-19 tests. Every month each household can get one free kit of five rapid tests mailed to their home...
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

What Do You Actually Call These Mystical Orbs On Lawns Across Maine?

Do young people put these weird balls on their lawn?. I remember my grandparents on my dad's side lived in Holden when I was little. They had an out of control yard as far as decorations. Gnomes, a wishing well... you name it. And yes, one of those weird mirror balls on a stand in the middle of a bunch of other crap. My cousin and I would treat it more like a carnival mirror than anything else.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Mills announces unemployment tax cuts for Maine businesses

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Mills Administration announced Thursday nearly $24 million in unemployment tax cut for Maine businesses. They say many businesses in the state will see a significant reduction in unemployment taxes next year. In 2020 and 2021, Governor Mills directed $382 million in Federal COVID relief funding...
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Maine Secretary of State Bellows Says Golden Wins Ranked Choice

Jared Golden has retained his seat in the Maine House of Representatives, after winning a ranked-choice runoff. Why Did the Race Have to Go To a Ranked-Choice Tabulation?. The decision between Democrat Golden, Republican Bruce Poliquin, and Independent Tiffany Bonds came down to a ranked-choice decision after Golden failed to obtain at least 50% of the votes. After the original vote count on November 8th, the numbers looked like this:
MAINE STATE
WMTW

MAINE STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Maine that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

MAINE STATE
newscentermaine.com

The Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act

The land that is Maine was tribal land long before white settlers arrived. It first was stewarded by four Indigenous tribes: the Passamaquoddy, Penobscot, Maliseet.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Don’t Miss the CP Holiday Train in Maine and 3 Live Concerts

Canadian Pacific will bring its colorful Holiday Train and live performances to Maine just before Thanksgiving. I had never heard of the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train until a video popped up on my Facebook feed. I thought it looked pretty but then got really excited when I realized it will be coming to Maine. Just before Thanksgiving, you can watch this festive train roll into a community near you. And it's more than just a train. There are live performances, that are free, but also aim to raise donations for local food pantries.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

MAINE STATE
WMTW

Mainers pay more for power as experts look to renewable energy

The price of electricity is expected to go up for Mainers in January of 2023. On Wednesday, the Public Utilities Commission announced a 49% increase to the standard rate supply portion of the CMP electric bill. That will amount to an average of 32-dollars more per month. The Chair of...
MAINE STATE
