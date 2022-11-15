I was baptized Methodist when I was a kid. We went to church when I was young. I think we stopped going in junior high, because my mom got tired of arguing with me about going. Especially after my sister went off to college. There was no one to take some of the heat off, and I think Mom just simply got tired of arguing about it. I hated Sunday school, and the service was way over my head.

MAINE STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO