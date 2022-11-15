Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
WA 'Voice' contestant is kicked off without a sound. Fans react to the silent elimination
Nov. 2—Washington state's contestant on "The Voice" was quietly eliminated from the singing competition show on Tuesday, Nov. 1 during the knockout rounds. After Jaeden Luke, a 22-year-old contestant from Bothell, received high praise during the show's blind auditions, he chose to be a part of Blake Shelton's team. During the battle rounds in October, Luke lost his battle and was almost eliminated, but Camila Cabello quickly convinced him to join her team.
womansday.com
See 'The Voice' Star Gwen Stefani Shake With Anger After Blake Shelton "Stabs Her in the Back"
In the true spirit of competition, Blake Shelton is not letting any of his fellow Voice coaches miss out on his unique antics before he leaves next season ... even if that person is his wife, Gwen Stefani. In the latest episode of The Voice season 22, the country singer...
Blake Shelton’s Co-Judge on ‘The Voice’ Gets Booed After Slamming Him on Show
Proving to be a fan-favorite, The Voice audience backed Blake Shelton by booing Camila Cabello after she slammed the fellow coach. During the latest episode, Blake Shelton received shade from Cabello after she agreed with his thoughts on contestant Sasha Hurtado’s performance. Upon Shelton stating Hurtado needed to perform the “right song,” Cabello applauded him. “So I think that you’re right for the first time ever…” she declared. Immediately after her statement, the audience began booing. John Legend even made some noises in defense of Sheldon. Meanwhile, Sheldon’s wife Gwen Stefani just laughed.
The Voice's Carson Daly Reveals Strong Feelings About Blake Shelton Leaving The Show
The Voice host Carson Daly revealed his strong feelings about buddy Blake Shelton leaving the series.
Kelly Clarkson Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her Talk Show And Fans Are Going Crazy
It’s just been announced that The Kelly Clarkson Show has been renewed for two more seasons, meaning we will have the hit daytime talk show on our screens until at least 2025! How exciting!. The Kelly Clarkson Show Is Renewed Until 2025. NBCUniversal Syndication Studios issued a statement about...
Sheryl Underwood Celebrates 95-Lb. Weight Loss In Heels On ‘The Talk’: Before & After Pics
Sheryl Underwood is celebrating new beginnings! The host of The Talk marked both her 59th birthday and a nearly 100 pound weight loss on the Friday, October 28 episode by rocking a dress and heels on the show…for the very first time! To mark the occasion, Sheryl rocked a stunning purple midi dress with flutter sleeves and rocked a pair of excellent red heels. You can see her weight transformation in the purple dress in the on-set photo below. The dynamic TV personality also opened up to PEOPLE about her transformation. “I’ve worked really, really hard,” she told the outlet in an interview published the same day. She reportedly admits she enlisted the help of a dietician and personal trainer and got appetite suppression injections called Wegovy.
Cher, 76, Shocks Fans With Romantic Photos Of Her And Amber Rose's Ex Alexander Edwards, 36
Cher's appearance holding hands with Amber's ex, Alexander Edwards, caused a stir among fans. This comes after it was reported that Kylie's ex Tyga paid her a visit at her Malibu mansion. Cher, are you giving us any hints here? Or perhaps there is only a platonic friendship developing that is causing the temperature to pulse due to the psychological impact the image has on us.
‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Absolutely Lost It Over This ‘Flirty’ Moment Between Danny and Baez
What do we have here Blue Bloods fans when it comes to some real energy between Danny Reagan and Maria Baez? A scene from a recent episode was shared on the show’s official Instagram account. In it, both characters share great insight and wisdom with one another. Well, they get right down and flirty. Both characters get words toward one another about how they are dressed up.
Prevention
Fans Flood Reba McEntire With Support After the Singer Reveals Health News
We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts for a speedy recovery. The 67-year-old singer and actress announced on Instagram that her doctor has placed her on vocal rest. Even though she's having to reschedule her performances for the weekend, fans are reaching out with messages of support and understanding.
Billy Ray Cyrus Met His Rumored Fiancee, Firerose, on the Set of ‘Hannah Montana’
Billy Ray Cyrus is confirmed to be in a romance with Australian singer-songwriter Firerose, and although the relationship is new, the two have known each other for the better part of a decade. According to a source that confirmed their relationship to People, they bonded over producing music — including their 2021 duet, "New Day" — but their timeline goes back further than a few years.
Kelly Clarkson's Secret Reason For Leaving 'The Voice' Revealed As Pop Star Battles Ex-Managers Over Millions
Kelly Clarkson had many factors to keep in mind before stepping down from her role on The Voice earlier this year, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report. The American Idol season 1 winner officially exited the singing competition in May 2022 after eight seasons of holding her seat.At the time, insiders said it was part of an effort to spend more time with her two young children following her recent tumultuous divorce from Brandon Blackstock. A new source now claims the Stronger singer didn't get turned down for a raise but rather was not looking to boost her income.Amid her proceedings with...
Dolly Parton Releases Statement On Loss Of Her “Lil Brother” Leslie Jordan: “I Am As Hurt And Shocked As If I Have Lost A Family Member”
The world lost a great one today. Beloved actor, singer and comedian Leslie Jordan sadly passed away at the age of 67 this morning, according to TMZ. Law enforcement said that Jordan was driving in Hollywood this morning when he suffered from an apparent medical emergency, and crashed his car into the side of a building.
AOL Corp
Blue Ivy Is Almost as Tall as Mom Beyoncé and Wearing Makeup in New Pics
Beyoncé and JAY-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is all grown up! Queen Bey took to her Instagram on Wednesday evening to share another round of photos from the WACO Theater’s Wearable Art Gala. In the post -- which remained without a caption in true Beyoncé fashion -- the "Cuff It" singer leads with an image of her posing on the event’s red carpet in a custom Gucci gown.
Delish
See Trisha Yearwood Stun In A Curve-Hugging Dress During A Red Carpet Appearance With Garth Brooks
It's been a packed year for Trisha Yearwood. After joining her husband Garth Brooks on his international tour, she's back in the U.S. with more concerts and appearances. And she's been giving us memorable fashion looks every step of the way. It's been a packed year for Trisha Yearwood. After...
‘Gwen Wants Him’: Blake Shelton’s Wife Pressured County Star To Leave ‘The Voice’ To ‘Save’ Their Marriage
Superstar Blake Shelton announced he was leaving The Voice next year after 23 seasons and sources reveal the coach is quitting the show to save his marriage to pop star Gwen Stefani, RadarOnline.com has learned. The God’s Country singer, 46, has been a staple on the reality series since its...
Jessica Simpson Rocks Her Famous Daisy Duke Shorts After Losing 100 Lbs.: Photos
Jessica Simpson proved once again that there’s never a bad time to rock a pair of Daisy Dukes! The Dukes of Hazzard beauty, 42, took to her official Instagram account for a fabulously leggy PHOTO POST on Wednesday, October 26th, showing off clothes from her famous fashion line — and highlighting her post-baby 100 lb weight loss. In the pic, the former MTV Newlyweds icon wore an oversized white and black striped sweater, super tiny Daisy Duke shorts, and a pair of heeled black and white booties. Jessica took a low pose in front of a retro motel, and accessorized with a black fedora and layered gold bangles. “Pop a Sidewalk Squat,” the mom of three captioned the pic. In an additional photo, which you can see HERE via The Daily Mail, Jess posed like a pro in a flirty standing position, showing off the same look.
Pattie Boyd Called Marriage to George Harrison a ‘Ludicrous and Hateful Life’
According to George Harrison's first wife, Pattie Boyd, their life together was a "ludicrous and hateful one" because of his mood swings, drug use, and affairs.
CMA Awards 2006: A Shocked Faith Hill Screams “WHAT!?” After Carrie Underwood Beats Her For Female Vocalist of the Year
These days, the CMA Awards always seem a little… vanilla. And granted, awards shows are always a little corny, that’s just the nature of the beast, but the CMA Awards always come off pretty watered down, overly scripted, and just… bland. Not to mention the whole lack...
Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained
Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
