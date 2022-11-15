The Goodview Economic Development Authority (EDA) recently awarded its Business of the Year Award to Rocco’s Pub & Pizza. Rocco’s Pub & Pizza was named “Rocco's Pizzeria” when Thomas “Rocco” Barth and his wife Betty opened its doors in 1958. It was a short commute to work for them, as the Barth’s and their children lived for a time in the back of their first location on King Street in Winona. In 1958, you could dine in, take out, or have a pizza delivered to your door for only a dollar. It didn’t take long for Rocco's Pizzeria to outgrow that first building and move to a new location, then another, as both the city of Winona and the pizza business grew.

GOODVIEW, MN ・ 11 HOURS AGO