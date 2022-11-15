Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kezi.com
Santa's Little Helpers
Join KEZI 9 News in being one of Santa's Little Helpers. Help give hope to children experiencing neglect, abuse, and poverty in our community. We're collecting diapers, clothes, and money to help kids in crisis through the Bags of Love program. You can drop off items at one of the locations below.
kezi.com
Kick off the holidays with Christmas-themed ballet
EUGENE, Ore. -- Families can kick off the holiday season with a special performance happening the weekend after Thanksgiving at the Hult Center in Eugene!. Ballet Fantastique is putting on “Babes in Toyland.” The ballet loosely puts together characters from Mother Goose nursery rhymes, then transforms them into a Christmas-themed dance extravaganza. This is the first full year of performances for Ballet Fantastique since the COVID-19 pandemic. They say “Babes in Toyland” is a magical experience for the entire family, and it’s a great way to spend time together.
kezi.com
Woman in viral video outside Dizzy Dean's Donuts speaks out
EUGENE, Ore. -- Two weeks after a video surfaced on Reddit appearing to show the owner of Dizzy Dean's Donuts in west Eugene throwing water in the direction of a woman who was sitting near his business, that woman is speaking out about the incident. "I didn't have any clothes...
kezi.com
Local church takes part in operation to donate supplies for winter nights
EUGENE, Ore. -- Lane County is partnering with CAHOOTS and a local church to try and keep unsheltered people warm this winter. The First Christian Church in Eugene is partnering with Lane County Health and Human Services to help with the newly-announced Operation Winter Stockpile, an effort to have plenty of warm winter clothing and supplies through donations that will help people experiencing homelessness. To help kick off the effort, CAHOOTS and the First Christian Church at 1166 Oak St. will host a one-day donation drive where community members can drop off donations on Friday, November 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. After the drive, community members will be able to drop off items at the church between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on weekdays.
kezi.com
Stolen Boy Scouts trailer found with marijuana inside
LEBANON, Ore. -- A trailer that was used by a Boy Scouts troop to transport camping gear and was stolen in August has been found -- with 250 pounds of marijuana inside, according to the West Linn Police Department. On August 14, a trailer used by a Lebanon-based Boy Scouts...
philomathnews.com
Fire destroys rural house southwest of Philomath
A fire in the early morning hours Thursday destroyed a house on Henderson Road about eight miles southwest of Philomath. The residents of the house, which is located on Starker Forests property, were not home at the time of the fire, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. Deputy Fire Chief Rich...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG SENIOR CENTER HOLIDAY BAZAAR AND BAKE SALE
Roseburg Senior Center will have its 2022 Holiday Bazaar and Bake Sale this weekend. The eighth annual event will run Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The facility is at 1614 Southeast Stephens Street. Local vendors including seniors will be selling...
King Estate purchases Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards
One of Oregon’s largest wine producers just got bigger. King Estate Winery, Eugene, announced Thursday their acquisition of longtime vineyard partner Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards, a 70-acre site in Junction City. Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards, established in 1983, was owned by Robin and Danuta Pfeiffer. Before planting grapevines, the...
1 dead, 2-year-old among 4 hospitalized after Hwy 99W crash
One person was killed and four others, including a 2-year-old girl, were injured in a collision on Highway 99 West near Monmouth Thursday evening.
kezi.com
Roseburg Fire Department goes inside burning home to put out fire
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- The Roseburg Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire they say they were able to put out just after noon on Thursday. According to RFD, firefighters responded to a reported structure fire at 827 northeast Garden Valley Boulevard just before noon on November 17. Firefighters said the person who reported the fire told them smoke was blowing out of the structure, and that they didn’t know if the house was occupied. Firefighters said 20 firefighting personnel showed up to find a one-story house with smoke blowing out of the back of the building.
hh-today.com
Curious about old store site: Now, a fence
It seems as though every few days someone asks me what’s happening at the former Mega Foods supermarket in Albany. But the only thing that has happened since I checked last month is that now a fence is being built around part of the parking lot. It’s a simple but handsome metal fence — steel, I assume — and looks intended to be permanent.
kezi.com
How inflation is impacting Oregonians' Thanksgiving this year
EUGENE, Ore. -- Everything from gas prices and grocery costs could cost more this Thanksgiving because of inflation. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, grocery costs are up 13% compared to one year ago. People living in Eugene said they've been noticing the rising prices and making adjustments. "I...
nbc16.com
Clear nights increase Oregon's chance to see the Leonid meteor shower
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregonians don't consider November to be a dry month. On average it's Eugene's third rainiest month of the year averaging 5.98" of rain. That means skies are usually blocking any astronomical events that might take place late in the year. The Leonid meteor shower happens yearly...
uoregon.edu
Paid Leave Oregon, a new benefit, begins in September 2023
The University of Oregon will contract with a third-party administrator to establish a paid leave plan required by the state of Oregon. The Paid Leave Oregon program begins in September 2023 and provides paid leave for absences related to the birth or adoption of a child, one’s own or a loved one’s serious illness, or due to sexual assault, domestic violence, harassment or stalking.
kezi.com
UO hosts event to educate parents on preventing substance overdoses
EUGENE, Ore. -- The University of Oregon is hosting an event where parents and their children are welcomed to learn more about preventing overdoses and substance abuse. The Youth Accidental Overdose Prevention Event, hosted at UO’s Straub Hall at 5:45 p.m. on November 17, is geared towards prevention of substance abuse by teenagers and children. The event seeks to bring awareness to the issue, as well as reduce the stigma surrounding the drug issue in Oregon. The event features training for fentanyl awareness, Naloxone use, how to store medications and how to talk to your teen about overdose prevention.
nbc16.com
Eugene meat market expects to get over 800 turkeys the week before Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is just one week away, and Long's Meat Market in Eugene says they're ready with over 800 turkeys set to be delivered to their store Thursday. "Oh gosh, we have 800 plus turkey order for retail sale. Most of them have already been reserved, because we started taking orders back in September for our birds. Because of fresh products that come in," said Trent Ingles, manager at Long's Meat Market.
hh-today.com
Razing 300 W. First: Three bids received
Three contractors from the Portland area submitted bids to demolish the former downtown Albany branch of the Wells Fargo Bank at 300 W. First Ave. The bids, opened Nov. 15, ranged from about $239,000 to nearly $385,000. The Albany urban renewal agency, ARA, bought the property in 2019 for $1.5...
oregontoday.net
I-5 Fatal, Marion Co., Nov. 15
On November 13, at approximately 1:30AM, the Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian crash on I5 near MP 259. The preliminary investigation indicated the deceased operator, Michael Ernest Summers (38) of Salem, was traveling northbound on I5 when he lost control and struck the jersey barrier for unknown reasons. Summer’s dog was freed and running in the lanes of travel. Summers was chasing his dog on the roadway when he was struck by a Toyota Camry, operated by Amy Biggins (83) of Salem, traveling north on Interstate 5. Summers was pronounced deceased at the scene. The operator of the Camry remained on scene. This is an ongoing investigation. Traffic was impacted for several hours during the course of the investigation.
Lebanon-Express
Lebanon buys chunk of Albany for $65k
The city of Lebanon has purchased a small portion of the city of Albany. If that sounds confusing, that’s because the city of Albany owned a piece of property in Lebanon. The Lebanon City Council directed city staff on Nov. 9 to sign a $65,000 purchase agreement with Albany for more than 5 acres of surplus land attached to River Park on the northeast side of the city.
Recovered body believed to be that of Tualatin man
The Marion County Sheriff's Office believes a body found Monday is that of Miles Stanton, 21, who disappeared Oct. 20.The Marion County Sheriff's Office believes a body recovered in Marion County Monday is that of a 21-year-old man who recently moved to Tualatin, KOIN 6 News is reporting. Miles Stanton, who moved to Tualatin in late September, has not been heard from since he last made a purchase at an Aurora 76 station on Thursday, Oct 20. "In an email on Monday morning, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is active and no other information would...
Comments / 1