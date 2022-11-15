ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jekalyn Carr To Host The Stellar Tribute To The Holidays

By Airiel Sharice
 2 days ago

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The Christmas season is fast approaching and all of our favorite holiday specials are coming back to our screens!

The Stellars announced that Grammy-nominated gospel singer Jekalyn Carr will be hosting “The Stellar Tribute to the Holidays” this year.

Those who will be tuning in can anticipate some of the most memorable performances from previous holiday specials!

Check out the announcement below:

To find out when the special will air near you, click here.

READ MORE: 10 Classic Christmas Songs That Should Be On Your Gospel Playlist

READ MORE: Mariah Carey Ushers In The Holiday Season With A New Christmas Themed Video

READ MORE: Christmas Village Returning To Baltimore’s Inner Harbor

