ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
LoneStar 92

It’s Been 10 Years & Texas License Plates Need A New Look Badly

Since 2012 Texas drivers have had the standard white license plate issued for everyone in the State. A lot of people have strong opinions on whether or not it looks good. One YouTuber in particular, Huggbees (who currently has over 1.3 million subscribers), uploaded a video where he roasts all 50 of the states license plates. If you want to hear his opinions on Texas, skip to about 23:11 in the video.
TEXAS STATE
95.5 KLAQ

Weird New Driving Laws That May Be Coming To Texas

Our fearless leaders have been busy and, as drivers, we Texans could soon be looking at some new rules. A handful of new laws are in the works and they affect almost every Texas driver. I say "almost" because you have to meet some pretty strict criteria to qualify for the first one on the list. Read more on Texas driver laws here.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 93.1

10 Phrases That Only Make Sense to People From Texas

If you're not from the great state of Texas, some of the things we say might confuse you a little bit. It's not that we are illiterate, we've just come up with ways to say things that take less time. And, that leaves more time to do the things we really love to do in the Lonestar State.
TEXAS STATE
easttexasradio.com

Texas Executed Barbee

Stephen Barbee, 55, a Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her seven-year-old son more than 17 years ago, was executed on Wednesday. It came after courts rejected his appeals over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs. Barbee received a lethal injection at the state prison in Huntsville. He was pronounced dead at 7:35 p.m.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Texans affected by pollution from concrete plants push state agency to tighten regulations

ARLINGTON — Deirdre Diamond is frustrated and concerned that another concrete batch plant is coming to her town. Gunter, located about 50 miles north of Dallas, already has 11 permitted concrete batch plants, according to Texans for Responsible Aggregate Mining, and now another one is on the way, worrying residents who say the dust and particulate matter plants release is polluting the air they breathe.
TEXAS STATE
Q92

Here Are the Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas

Apparently, a lot of things. Safewise created a survey asking Texans what crime concerns them the most and here are the results. Violent crime is more concerning to Texans compared to the national average, but why? Texans are worried about violent crime, and maybe, rightfully so. In just one year, violent crime rates in Texas went up 7%.
TEXAS STATE
proclaimerscv.com

A “Green Wave”- Five Texas Cities Have Legalized Cannabis Use

In Tuesday’s midterm, the winner was not a democrat or a republican. The winner was a policy. In Texas, this week, cannabis has gained legal ground. The five cities of Texas have passed local ballot measures to decrease or remove penalties for low-level cannabis/weed possession. Voters and citizens in Killeen, Elgin, San Marcos, Denton, and Harker Heights all voted to decrease criminal penalties for low-level cannabis possession.
TEXAS STATE
Lone Star 1280

Lone Star 1280

Abilene, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
259K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonestar 1280 plays the best music and delivers the latest local news, information and features, information and features for Texas and Red Dirt country, 24/7. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://lonestar1280.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy