Ricky Dillard, Erica Campbell, and Tye Tribbett Among Nominees For 2023 Grammy Awards
The nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards are in and some of our favorite gospel artists among the list!
The 65th Grammy Awards will take place on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena.
Below are the nominations for the gospel music categories! Congratulations to everyone nominated.
Best Gospel Performance/Song
- Positive Erica Campbell; Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell & Juan Winans, songwriters
- When I Pray DOE; Dominique Jones & Dewitt Jones, songwriters
- Kingdom Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Jonathan Jay, Chandler Moore & Jacob Poole, songwriters
- The Better Benediction PJ Morton Featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel Walls; PJ Morton, songwriter
- Get Up Tye Tribbett; Brandon Jones, Christopher Michael Stevens, Thaddaeus Tribbett & Tye Tribbett, songwriters
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
- God Really Loves Us (Radio Version) Crowder Featuring Dante Bowe and Maverick City Music; Dante Bowe, David Crowder, Ben Glover & Jeff Sojka, songwriters
- So Good DOE; Chuck Butler, Dominique Jones & Ethan Hulse, songwriters
- For God Is With Us for KING & COUNTRY & Hillary Scott; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone & Luke Smallbone, songwriters
- Fear Is Not My Future Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Nicole Hannel, Jonathan Jay, Brandon Lake & Hannah Shackelford, songwriters
- Holy Forever Chris Tomlin; Jason Ingram, Brian Johnson, Jenn Johnson, Chris Tomlin & Phil Wickham, songwriters
- Hymn Of Heaven (Radio Version) Phil Wickham; Chris Davenport, Bill Johnson, Brian Johnson & Phil Wickham, songwriters
Best Gospel Album
- Die To Live Maranda Curtis
- Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live) Ricky Dillard
- Clarity DOE
- One Deluxe Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
- All Things New Tye Tribbett
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
- Lion Elevation Worship
- Breathe Maverick City Music
- Life After Death TobyMac
- Always Chris Tomlin
- My Jesus Anne Wilson
Best Roots Gospel Album
- Let’s Just Praise The Lord Gaither Vocal Band
- Confessio – Irish American Roots Keith & Kristyn Getty
- The Willie Nelson Family Willie Nelson
- 2:22 Karen Peck & New River
- The Urban Hymnal Tennessee State University Marching Band
To see other nomination categories, click here!
