Los Angeles, CA

Ricky Dillard, Erica Campbell, and Tye Tribbett Among Nominees For 2023 Grammy Awards

By Airiel Sharice
 3 days ago

Source: Getty Images / Getty Images

The nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards are in and some of our favorite gospel artists among the list!

The 65th Grammy Awards will take place on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena.

Below are the nominations for the gospel music categories! Congratulations to everyone nominated.

Best Gospel Performance/Song

  • Positive Erica Campbell; Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell & Juan Winans, songwriters
  • When I Pray DOE; Dominique Jones & Dewitt Jones, songwriters
  • Kingdom Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Jonathan Jay, Chandler Moore & Jacob Poole, songwriters
  • The Better Benediction PJ Morton Featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel Walls; PJ Morton, songwriter
  • Get Up Tye Tribbett; Brandon Jones, Christopher Michael Stevens, Thaddaeus Tribbett & Tye Tribbett, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

  • God Really Loves Us (Radio Version) Crowder Featuring Dante Bowe and Maverick City Music; Dante Bowe, David Crowder, Ben Glover & Jeff Sojka, songwriters
  • So Good DOE; Chuck Butler, Dominique Jones & Ethan Hulse, songwriters
  • For God Is With Us for KING & COUNTRY & Hillary Scott; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone & Luke Smallbone, songwriters
  • Fear Is Not My Future Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Nicole Hannel, Jonathan Jay, Brandon Lake & Hannah Shackelford, songwriters
  • Holy Forever Chris Tomlin; Jason Ingram, Brian Johnson, Jenn Johnson, Chris Tomlin & Phil Wickham, songwriters
  • Hymn Of Heaven (Radio Version) Phil Wickham; Chris Davenport, Bill Johnson, Brian Johnson & Phil Wickham, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

  • Die To Live Maranda Curtis
  • Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live) Ricky Dillard
  • Clarity DOE
  • One Deluxe Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
  • All Things New Tye Tribbett

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

  • Lion Elevation Worship
  • Breathe Maverick City Music
  • Life After Death TobyMac
  • Always Chris Tomlin
  • My Jesus Anne Wilson

Best Roots Gospel Album

  • Let’s Just Praise The Lord Gaither Vocal Band
  • Confessio – Irish American Roots Keith & Kristyn Getty
  • The Willie Nelson Family Willie Nelson
  • 2:22 Karen Peck & New River
  • The Urban Hymnal Tennessee State University Marching Band

To see other nomination categories, click here!

