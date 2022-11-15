Read full article on original website
Pelosi to step down from House leadership, stay in Congress
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that she will not seek a leadership position in the new Congress, ending a historic run as the first woman with the gavel and making way for a new generation to steer the party after Democrats lost control of the House to Republicans in the midterm elections.
What it means that a special counsel is running the Trump investigations
The legal jeopardy former President Donald Trump faces in two federal criminal investigations took on a new tenor Friday with the appointment of a special counsel at the Justice Department.
Same-sex marriage bill advances in Senate test vote
WASHINGTON (AP) — Legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages crossed a major Senate hurdle Wednesday, putting Congress on track to take the historic step of ensuring that such unions are enshrined in federal law. Twelve Republicans voted with all Democrats to move forward on the legislation, meaning a...
Influential evangelical Christians have turned against Trump after his 2024 announcement, report says
Several prominent evangelical Christian leaders, who once supported Donald Trump, spoke against him after he announced his 2024 run, per HuffPost.
‘Increasingly likely’ Donald Trump will be indicted on criminal charges, says Bill Barr
It is "increasingly likely" that Donald Trump will be "legitimately" indicted on criminal charges by the Justice Department, Bill Barr has said.While speaking on PBS, the Republican former attorney general was asked about the legal danger facing the former president in light of a probe into sensitive documents the FBI found hidden at Mar-a-Lago."I personally think that they probably have the basis for legitimately indicting the president... I think it’s becoming increasingly more likely," he said.The comments came as current AG Merrick Garland installed a special counsel to oversee investigations into Mr Trump.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ivanka and Jared split over attending Trump 2024 launch – follow liveWhy was Donald Trump impeached twice during his first term?Four big lies Trump told during his 2024 presidential announcement
Sen. Bill Cassidy announces he will not enter governor’s race
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) today (Nov. 18) released a statement on speculation of his potential candidacy for Louisiana Governor. “When I was elected to the United States Senate, I was given a job to represent the people of Louisiana and serve the United States of America. For the last several years, I have been working on specific legislation that is critical for the future of our state and country. I don’t know if these solutions will pass, but I know they will not pass if I decide to run for another office. I have chosen to remain focused on the job I was sent here to do and to see these efforts through. Therefore, I will not be a candidate for governor.”
