Polish Museum continues Oplatki tradition Dec. 4
One of the loveliest old traditions of the Polish people that still continues today in many Winona homes is that of the Oplatki. Oplatek was, and still is, a thin unleavened wafer similar to altar bread. It is known as the bread of love and is often sent from Poland to Winona relatives still to this day. There is a little ritual involved with this wafer involving parents and children at the Christmas Eve supper (wigilia) where it has its primary function at the start of the meal.
Messiah Sing-In returns after 3-year absence
For nearly 30 years, the Messiah Sing-In has been the unofficial start of Winona’s Christmas season. After a three-year hiatus, Central Lutheran Church will once again host the Messiah Sing-In on Saturday, December 3, at 7 pm. Founder and longtime choral director Dr. Harry Mechell will return to conduct this treasured community event.
WSHS students earn spots in Spanish Honor Society
Thirteen Winona Senior High School (WSHS) students were inducted into the Tertulia Chapter of the Sociedad Honoraria Hispánica (Spanish Honor Society), part of the American Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portuguese (AATSP), during a ceremony held at the high school by advisor Susan Larsen. The purpose of the...
Book signing by Winona author Sullivan Dec. 3
Paperbacks and Pieces will host Winona author Kathryn Sullivan from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, at the bookstore, located at 429 Mankato Avenue in Winona. Sullivan will be celebrating the rereleases of two of her books: “Michael and the Elf,” a picture book about a little boy finding a tiny elf in his backyard, from Fox Pointe Publishing; and “Talking to Trees,” a fantasy about three 13-year-olds joining tree beings, gryphons, and talking horses to save a magical land, from Zumaya Publications. “Talking to Trees” is the sequel to “The Crystal Throne,” and some characters reappear from that book, while others were first introduced in short stories in the collection, “Agents, Adepts and Apprentices.” All four books are available at Paperbacks and Pieces.
Keeping Winona homes accessible
Winonan Sonja Stutzka lives with a number of conditions that make it difficult to walk without crutches or a wheelchair. Until earlier this year, her own home did not accommodate her needs, and the cost of much-needed accessibility features were prohibitive. Thanks to the help of Habitat for Humanity’s volunteer work, Stutzka didn’t pay for her new wheelchair ramp, new doors, and new shower when the time came to build and install them.
Local author Evans to hold book signing
Gary Evans, local author and former president and CEO of Hiawatha Broadband Communications, will be at Paperbacks and Pieces the day after Thanksgiving on Friday, November 25. Evans will be selling and signing his first five novels and also discussing his sixth novel, “Reunion Retribution,” which is expected to be published in early 2023.
Still time for flu vaccination at Winona Health
If you haven’t already, now is a good time to get vaccinated to protect yourself and others against the flu. Flu vaccination is available on a walk-in basis from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Winona Health. Check-in is on the clinic second floor, 855 Mankato Avenue in Winona.
Brancich, Gerald F.
Gerald F. Brancich, DVM, died on November 14, 2022, at Winona Health, surrounded by his loving family. Jerry was born March 19, 1941, to Frank and Mabel (Benson) Brancich in Grand Rapids, Minn. Jerry grew up in the Iron Range town of Nashwauk, Minn., and attended both grade and high school. He graduated from Nashwauk High School in 1959. From 1959-1961, he attended Hibbing Junior College. He graduated from the University of Minnesota, College of Veterinary Medicine in 1966.
Thank you to poll workers, hosts
Three elections were held in the city of Winona during 2022 (the special election for congressional District 1 held in May, the state primary held in August, and the general election held on November 8), and I would like to recognize the contributions of the many people and organizations that assisted in conducting these elections.
Hospice: Quality of life, peace of mind for patients, caregivers
“We meet patients and their loved ones where they are during difficult times when support is needed most. Our hospice caregivers recognize that each of our patients have unique wants, needs, and histories to honor and celebrate,” said Cheryl Krage, director of Winona Area Hospice. For close to 25...
Berlin-Burns, Collin
Collin Berlin-Burns, 20, passed away unexpectedly on November 10, 2022. Collin was born on March 9, 2002, to Lissa Hawkins, and was loved by her, Grandma Judy, and his siblings, Brooke and Amari. Collin was adopted into the Berlin-Burns Family by John and Jill and was loved by them and his siblings, Laureen (Cris), Hannah (Mickael: Elise and John), Charlie (Samantha), Erin (Austin), Molly (Charlie: Elliott and Emerson), Kita, Ari, and Shay. Grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins, and so many others were blessed by Collin’s life.
Support goes a long way for youth experiencing homelessness
From: Erica Kline, Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota program manager. The COVID-19 pandemic has made life more difficult for many of us, including youth who don’t have a safe place to stay. An estimated 13,300 Minnesota youth on their ownexperience homelessness over the course of a year, according to...
On a roll after winless seasons, Winhawks beat Mankato 5-0
It’s a brand new day for the Winona Senior High School (WSHS) girls’ hockey team. After going five seasons without a win at the varsity level, the Winhawks are off to a 2-1 start this year, and a 5-0 victory over Mankato West Scarletts Thursday put an exclamation point on the team’s newfound success.
WMS changes tack on discipline
Students at Winona Middle School (WMS) might apologize for misbehavior rather than go to detention under a new disciplinary approach at the school. Staff at WMS are working to address behavior issues by helping students make amends and right wrongs with fellow students and staff, rather than removing students from the classroom. These strategies are known as restorative practices. WMS has struggled with discipline issues in past years.
Winona State maintains status as ‘Best in the Midwest’
For the 19th consecutive year, Winona State University (WSU) ranks among the “Best in the Midwest,” according to the Princeton Review. The Princeton Review recognized 655 colleges in the “2023 Best Colleges: Region by Region” publication. WSU was listed among 158 colleges in the Midwestern list.
Five Winhawk swimmers make state
Redemption is such a sweet taste. After the 2020 COVID season that prevented a full season and state meet and an unfortunate disqualification that took the wind out of our sails last year, the Winhawk Ladies Swim and Dive team had a Section Finals meet that goes down as one of the program’s best performances of all time! We had some incredible performances, qualified five individuals in two relays and four individual events, and ended the meet in a tie for fourth place.
Rivers of death
The recent Rush Creek fish kill caused me to revisit Rachel Carson’s chapter in “Silent Spring” entitled “Rivers of Death.” This fish kill is the third in the area in the past seven years. We in the county is told that fish kills are becoming more common.
Winona’s nightmare roundabout
How is the roundabout working for you? Do you feel safe and confident when navigating it? Speaking on behalf of someone who had the misfortune of being a victim of the roundabout, it is far from safe or convenient. My husband was negotiating the site going west on Highway 14/61...
Police blotter
• At 11:05 a.m. deputies assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with a single-vehicle accident near Highway 14 and County Road 120 in Warren Township. According to the report, a passenger car attempted to pass a semi but lost control when it tried to return to the lane, running off the road. The 25-year-old driver of the vehicle suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.
Inflation raises road work costs billed to residents
Following months of discussion, the Winona City Council moved forward with a proposal to go out for bids for the reconstruction of South Baker Street. However, due to inflation in the costs of materials and labor, neighboring property owners on South Baker Street are paying nearly 40 percent more in special tax assessments than when the proposal had been first brought to the table back in March — a sign of material delays and inflation in construction costs directly affecting Winonans.
