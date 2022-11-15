Read full article on original website
Tents burn in fire at Chico’s Depot Park
CHICO, Calif. - Fire crews put out a fire at Depot Park in Chico Friday morning. Crews said three tents and the belonging inside burned. The call was first reported just after 8 a.m. Crews had the fire out within minutes after they arrived. The Chico Fire Department said there...
No meteor found in debris of destroyed California home, officials say
PENN VALLEY, California (KCRA) -- Weeks after a Nevada County home was destroyed in a fire the same night of a meteor shower where some across Northern California spotted a fireball that lit up the sky, officials are saying whatever wrecked the property didn't come from outside this world. While...
Proposed homeless campground near Chico airport needs environmental analysis, application
CHICO, Calif. - An effort to create a campground for the homeless near the Chico airport is still ongoing. In July, the North State Shelter Team brought a proposal to the City of Chico to build a campground with 82 campsites near the airport, about 2,500 feet south of runway 31R.
Firefighters extinguish unattended oven fire inside Red Bluff home on Friday
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Firefighters extinguished an oven fire inside an empty home in the Red Bluff area on Friday morning. The City of Red Bluff Fire Department (RBFD) responded to a residential structure fire on the 100 block of Main Street at around 9:15 a.m. When they arrived,...
Three people sustain major injuries after head-on crash on Skyway near Chico
CHICO, Calif. — FINAL UPDATE, NOV. 18, 7:11 AM:. California Highway Patrol (CHP) officials in the Chico area released more information regarding the crash on Skyway on Thursday evening. At around 5:15 p.m., CHP said their officers were requested to respond to a crash on westbound Skyway mear Santa...
Crews extinguish fire at Teichert Ponds Friday morning
CHICO, Calif. - Fire crews put out a fire at Teichert Ponds in Chico Friday morning. Crews responded to the Chico Bike Path off Humboldt Road and found a fire at a small encampment. Firefighters told Action News Now it was a cooking fire and confirmed propane explosions. No one...
Caltrans celebrates road safety milestone with Highway 70 widening project
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Caltrans leaders celebrated a major milestone in road safety on Wednesday. They celebrated the Highway 70 Safety Improvement Project in South Butte County. The two-lane road was expanded to five lanes to improve safety and allow for room to pass. Caltrans said the area has a...
3 election races remain close in Butte County after Friday's update
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Election’s Office updated Nov. 8 election numbers Friday afternoon. There are several close races in the county, including Oroville Mayor, Chico City Council District 3 and Chico Unified School Board Member TA 5. Oroville City Councilmember David Pittman has a lead over...
Largest Nagar Kirtan event held in Yuba City brings pride to region’s Sikh Punjabi community
This year’s Nagar Kirtan parade was the largest in history, temple representatives said. It was held the first weekend in November at the Sikh temple of Gurudwara Sahib in Yuba City. Also known as the Sikh Parade, the event has occurred yearly since 1979. It’s considered by Yuba Citians...
Trauma in Paradise | Antisemitism in Chico | California budget woes
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Thursday, Nov. 17. Last week marked four years since the 2018 Camp Fire burned the town of Paradise and surrounding communities. Paradise High School senior Cory Lindstrom said recovery efforts are promising, but the stress of the fire continues to be felt by youth in the area. Hear from other survivors and listen to the full story in today’s Headlines.
Red Bluff law firm destroyed in early-morning fire
RED BLUFF, Calif. — A fire destroyed large parts of a two-story building in downtown Red Bluff Wednesday morning in a very historical part of the city. Fire crews responded to calls of a fire at Martin & Logan Attorneys at Law’s office on Washington St. at around 4 a.m. When they arrived on the scene, the fire had taken over the second-story framing and roof of the structure.
Driver arrested for DUI after crash on Cohasset Road
CHICO, Calif. - One man was arrested for DUI after crashing his car north of the Chico Regional Airport Thursday morning. This happened just after 6:30 a.m. on Cohasset Road, near Keefer Ridge Road. A California Highway Patrol officer on scene told Action News Now that the driver was arrested...
Missing 16-year-old girl found dead near Northern California river
NEVADA CITY, Calif. - The search for a missing 16-year-old girl in Northern California has come to an end, according to the Nevada County Sheriff. Trinity Backus, who had been missing since Wednesday, was found dead on Friday around 2 p.m. near a heavily wooded river drainage area in Nevada City, officials said.
After sudden fire evacuations, Butte County communities turn to sirens
Pete Cuming was paged around 3 o’clock in the morning on Nov. 9, 2018 — less than 24 hours after the Camp Fire erupted in Butte County and overtook the town of Paradise. “Last year we had the Dixie [Fire], and it was revisited in several meetings as to having something that would tell the town all at once that it’s time to go.”
November snowstorm batters Cascades and Sierras east of Chico
An early season snowstorm impacted the mountains east of Chico last week, causing several spin outs on HWY 32 the night of Nov. 7. Several feet of snow fell on Mt. Lassen and the surrounding areas, while Interstate 5 between Redding and Dunsmuir was shut down multiple times due to winter driving conditions.
Traffic on northbound Highway 99 slows in Chico after multi-vehicle crash
CHICO, Calif. 8:52 A.M. UPDATE - Traffic was slow on Highway 99 due to a multiple-vehicle crash in Chico Tuesday morning. One lane was open after the crash happened just south of the Cohasset Road exit on Highway 99 north. Just before 9 a.m., traffic was flowing again. An SUV,...
Man convicted of post-Camp Fire construction fraud fires attorney, sentencing hearing delayed
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A former Butte County man who took off from court and is convicted of construction fraud after the Camp Fire was supposed to be sentenced on Wednesday but it was delayed after he fired his attorney. Butte County District Attorney said Kipp Ford fired his attorney...
Illegal campers are climbing higher into Bidwell Park
Above is the remains of a tent and a campsite located within Upper Bidwell Park on a trail above the disc golf course on Hwy 32. Just beyond the tent is a crumpled camp chair. To the lower left of the picture you can see that somebody carefully dug out a spot for the tent. They also amassed a pretty nice pile of fire wood before the recent storm apparently drove them out.
DA: Camp Fire fraudster says lawyer’s boyfriend threatened him while they were both in jail
OROVILLE — A man who was convicted last month of fraud related to the 2018 Camp Fire had his sentencing delayed on Wednesday after he fired his attorney. Kipp Ford, 40, who used to live in Gridley and Chico, was convicted last month of construction fraud, embezzlement, contracting without a license in a disaster zone, failing to appear in court and filing false documents with the court. Ford was due to be sentenced Wednesday, but his sentencing was continued after he fired his attorney, according to a press release from Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey.
Camp Fire fraudster fires his attorney; has sentencing delayed
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A former Butte County man, convicted of construction fraud, embezzlement, contracting without a license in a disaster zone, failing to appear in court, and filing false documents with the court, was scheduled to be sentenced today. However, his sentencing has been continued after he reportedly fired his attorney.
