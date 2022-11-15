Read full article on original website
Rookie Standout Among Patriots Left Off 2023 Pro Bowl Ballot
A total of 29 New England Patriots players are eligible to receive fan votes for the 2023 Pro Bowl. But new notable names were not included on the initial ballot, which was posted on NFL.com this week. Among the snubs: cornerback Jack Jones, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, tight end Jonnu Smith and special teamer Brenden Schooler.
Four Patriots Assistants Named As Head-Coaching Candidates
In four of the last five seasons, an assistant coach left the New England Patriots’ staff to become head coach of another NFL team. NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero on Thursday spotlighted four current Patriots assistants who could follow suit, either this year or in the future. In the...
LeSean McCoy Fires Massive Shots At Patriots’ Bill Belichick
When it comes to the discussion of who the greatest NFL coach of all time is, there are a few names that come to mind. However, the one that stands out among all of the greats is New England Patriots’ legend Bill Belichick. Belichick is in his 23rd year...
At just 27, he’s one of three Patriots assistants named ‘NFL coaches to watch’
Ross Douglas is a year older than Jakobi Meyers. He’s the same age as Kendrick Bourne. Both Nelson Agholor and DeVante Parker are two years older than him. Having a 27-year-old coach may be unusual. But it appears to be working. On Thursday, Douglas was named one of three New England Patriots assistants named among “young NFL coaches to watch” by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
Bill Belichick Offers Legit Praise For This Patriots Practice Squadder
FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Murray might never play a down for the Patriots, but he already is a good story. The William & Mary product joined New England as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and spent his first two seasons in Foxboro as a practice-squad defensive lineman. However, when Murray arrived for training camp last summer, he was working as an offensive guard as part of a challenging position change.
