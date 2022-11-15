ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
WPG Talk Radio

NJ Wants Residents to Know About Program to Avoid Utility Shutoffs

As of Tuesday, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities and Department of Community Affairs' annual Winter Termination Program is now in effect and will run through March 15, 2023. This initiative prevents utility shutoffs for eligible residents, and Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who also serves as DCA commissioner, said...
WPG Talk Radio

South Jersey Fishing: Jetty Tog are Rockin’

While the blackfish (tog) action out front over the wrecks and reef structures continues steady and will improve, those without a float can still get in the action with these delectable toothsome crab crunchers by getting on the inlet rock formations and dropping down a rig or jig baited with a chunk of green crab, sand flea (mole crab), Asian crab or cut of fresh clam.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Time Runs Out for NJ Food Banks Now Covered By Plastic Bag Ban

TRENTON – The extension that allowed New Jersey food banks and food pantries to keep using plastic bags has expired, despite their pleas to have that grace period continue beyond the busy holiday season. The lapse could be temporary, as lawmakers are considering a bill that would give them...
WPG Talk Radio

Fall Striper Fishing on NJ’s Manasquan River

If you're anywhere near the beach this time of year you can see lots of fishermen on the beach and plenty of boats in the water. You may wonder what they're doing out there in the colder weather. Many Jersey people know it's STRIPER SEASON. The much-coveted game fish have...
WPG Talk Radio

Listen for Popping — How to Destroy Spotted Lanternfly Eggs

Were you bugged by spotted lanternflies this summer and fall?. A simple flick of the wrist could reduce New Jersey's lanternfly population next year by dozens. The invasive species can't survive New Jersey's frigid winter temperatures, but their eggs can. So the Department of Agriculture is asking you to be on the lookout for lanternfly egg masses this time of year ... so you can destroy them.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPG Talk Radio

Cybersecurity Threats Ballooning in NJ

With hacking and ransomware attacks on the rise, all entities in New Jersey may soon be required to conduct an in-depth review of their cybersecurity systems. A measure, S484, sponsored by state Sen. Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth, calls for each department of state government, each state college and university and each municipality, county and school district to review its cybersecurity infrastructure, evaluate its effectiveness and identify any high-risk issues.
WPG Talk Radio

Friday NJ Weather: Breezy and Cold, Showers Possible

You may find yourself reaching for a heavy coat, hat, and gloves this weekend. Yes, that's the kind of chill we're expecting. The temperatures in the forecast would be totally typical in the dead of winter, in late January. But here in mid-November, we are going to run 10 to 15 degrees below normal for the next four days (at least).
NEW JERSEY STATE
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy