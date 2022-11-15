Read full article on original website
NJ Wants Residents to Know About Program to Avoid Utility Shutoffs
As of Tuesday, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities and Department of Community Affairs' annual Winter Termination Program is now in effect and will run through March 15, 2023. This initiative prevents utility shutoffs for eligible residents, and Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who also serves as DCA commissioner, said...
South Jersey Fishing: Jetty Tog are Rockin’
While the blackfish (tog) action out front over the wrecks and reef structures continues steady and will improve, those without a float can still get in the action with these delectable toothsome crab crunchers by getting on the inlet rock formations and dropping down a rig or jig baited with a chunk of green crab, sand flea (mole crab), Asian crab or cut of fresh clam.
Want Expensive? The 10 Highest Priced ZIP Codes in NJ
We all know living in New Jersey is not cheap. But some parts of the state are a lot more expensive than others. A lot more. A new PropertyShark report has listed the 10 most expensive ZIP codes in New Jersey. Deal, New Jersey, ZIP code, 07723, is top-ranked with...
NJ Governor Murphy: Major National Event Is Coming To Atlantic City
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, the incoming Chairman of the National Governor’s Association just broke major news on Thursday, November 17, 2022, during an interview. Governor Murphy confirmed for the first time anywhere that the National Governor’s Association Annual Summer Meeting for 2023 will be held in Atlantic City.
‘We are the Garden State': NJ backs its farmers in FDU poll
The latest in a two-decade long annual poll from Fairleigh Dickinson University, supported by the New Jersey Farm Bureau, has found 57% of Garden State residents believe it is very important to buy locally-grown produce in season, while 31% think it is at least somewhat important. Peter Furey, Farm Bureau...
Time Runs Out for NJ Food Banks Now Covered By Plastic Bag Ban
TRENTON – The extension that allowed New Jersey food banks and food pantries to keep using plastic bags has expired, despite their pleas to have that grace period continue beyond the busy holiday season. The lapse could be temporary, as lawmakers are considering a bill that would give them...
Paying More to Drive in NJ: Tolls on Atlantic City Expressway Going Up
First, it was the Garden State Parkway and New Jersey Turnpike raising tolls for the new year. Now, it's the Atlantic City Expressway. As we welcome 2023, it's going to cost more to drive on all three toll roads in the Garden State. Just last month, the New Jersey Turnpike...
The Stupid/Accurate Reason This Attraction Was Named NJ’s Biggest Tourist Trap
Tourist traps. Every state has them, including New Jersey. You know, those places that are built for the sole purpose of getting people from out of town to part ways with their hard-earned money as they spend their hard-earned money just being out of town. Those places where if you...
NJ Gov. Murphy On Biden: ‘I’m Going To Be 1,000% Behind Him’
In our wide-ranging exclusive interview with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, he directly answered our questions about whether or not he will be a candidate for President of The United States, along with his stance about President Joe Biden seeking a second term. The interview took place on Thursday, November...
Mainland, Washington Twp. to Open 2023 Football Season in Ocean City, NJ
The 2022 high school football season is down to its final weeks, but it's never too early to peak ahead to the 2023 season. The Battle at the Beach in Ocean City is an event that started two years ago with much success, hosting multiple games over the final weekend of August, with high-profile matchups to kick off the season.
NJ Weather: The Calendar Says November, the Forecast is January-ish
New Jersey's big weather headline over the next several days is very clear: unseasonably cold temperatures. Thursday is also the first of five days in a row that New Jersey will fall into the "breezy" category, adding an extra bite to the cold air. Meanwhile, residents of western New York...
107th NJ State League of Municipalities In Atlantic City This Week
Just about every political “mover and shaker” will be in Atlantic City today, tomorrow and Thursday, November 15-17, 2022 for the 107th New Jersey State League of Municipalities. From New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, to local Mayor’s from all over The Garden State. The iconic event is...
Fall Striper Fishing on NJ’s Manasquan River
If you're anywhere near the beach this time of year you can see lots of fishermen on the beach and plenty of boats in the water. You may wonder what they're doing out there in the colder weather. Many Jersey people know it's STRIPER SEASON. The much-coveted game fish have...
NJ Wants More Renewable Energy — But Grid Needs Upgrades to Handle
TRENTON – State energy regulators are moving full speed ahead with some of a consultant’s recommendations for modernizing New Jersey’s power grid – but only half-speed with the more far-reaching suggestions. The 107-page report from Guidehouse included nine recommendations. The Board of Public Utilities is proposing...
Listen for Popping — How to Destroy Spotted Lanternfly Eggs
Were you bugged by spotted lanternflies this summer and fall?. A simple flick of the wrist could reduce New Jersey's lanternfly population next year by dozens. The invasive species can't survive New Jersey's frigid winter temperatures, but their eggs can. So the Department of Agriculture is asking you to be on the lookout for lanternfly egg masses this time of year ... so you can destroy them.
Cory Booker Not Planning NJ Governor Bid in 2025, Happy in Senate
With Gov. Phil Murphy term-limited and former state Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli already saying he would run again after the Republican's narrow loss to Murphy a year ago, the field of Democratic candidates for the 2025 New Jersey gubernatorial nomination is wide open. At least for now, don't count U.S. Senator...
Cybersecurity Threats Ballooning in NJ
With hacking and ransomware attacks on the rise, all entities in New Jersey may soon be required to conduct an in-depth review of their cybersecurity systems. A measure, S484, sponsored by state Sen. Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth, calls for each department of state government, each state college and university and each municipality, county and school district to review its cybersecurity infrastructure, evaluate its effectiveness and identify any high-risk issues.
Free Wi-Fi On All NJ Transit Trains? Lawmakers Say it’s Time
A proposed law introduced Monday would require NJ Transit to provide free Wi-Fi service on all of its passenger trains. The bipartisan measure would require the move within six months of the bill's signing. Currently, the agency provides free Wi-Fi at select rail stations to Optimum customers. Those who do...
Holiday Tipping Guide For Food Delivery People in New Jersey
Here's a question for you: when you have pizza or food delivered, are you tipping the person who brought it to you enough?. It's easy to round up the bill for a tip or maybe you don't ask for change back, but is that the right amount?. I was thinking...
Friday NJ Weather: Breezy and Cold, Showers Possible
You may find yourself reaching for a heavy coat, hat, and gloves this weekend. Yes, that's the kind of chill we're expecting. The temperatures in the forecast would be totally typical in the dead of winter, in late January. But here in mid-November, we are going to run 10 to 15 degrees below normal for the next four days (at least).
