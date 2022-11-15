Read full article on original website
Doctor releases video of Jay Leno getting treatment for burns
Dr. Peter Grossman, the surgeon treating Jay Leno, released video of the comedian in an oxygen chamber getting treatment for the injuries he suffered as a result of a gasoline fire. Grossman says although the injuries are "serious" he is expected to be back to work soon.
Jay Leno's Wife Looks Somber Visiting Wounded Husband As He Recovers From 'Serious Burns' At Treatment Center
Jay Leno's wife, Mavis, looked somber as she visited her husband at the Los Angeles hospital where he is being treated for "serious burns" to his face after a steam car fire, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 72-year-old comedian was working on one of his steam cars when it erupted, spraying gas all over Leno and causing a fire. Leno sustained "serious burns" from the accident and was rushed to a local Burbank emergency room.The talk show host was then transported to the Grossman Burn Center for further specialized treatment. Mavis appeared disheveled — understandably so — as she and another...
Jay Leno speaks out after suffering ‘serious’ burns from gasoline car fire
Jay Leno needs some time to recover following Sunday’s freak car fire that left him with “serious” facial burns, but he is otherwise “OK.” “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” the comedian, 72, told Page Six in a statement Monday afternoon. “I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.” The statement comes shortly after TMZ reported that the former “Tonight Show” host and avid car collector was in the Los Angeles garage where he stores his dozens of prized vehicles on Sunday when one of them burst into flames. Sources told the outlet that...
Inside The Car Responsible For Jay Leno's Severe Burns
Jay Leno is known for his love of classic cars, particularly a type known as steam cars. These rare vehicles are also a bit of a fire risk, unfortunately.
epicstream.com
Jay Leno Net Worth: How Rich is the Former The Tonight Show Host Today?
Jay Leno is probably one of the wealthiest stand-up comedians and TV hosts today, with hundreds of millions of net worth. He's best known for the now-debunk The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and his extensive car collection. Table of contents. So, where is he today, and how much net...
Tim Allen Gives Update on Jay Leno After Visiting Him in Hospital
Tim Allen is providing a hopeful health update on Jay Leno. The Toy Story actor spoke with paparazzi outside the Grossman Burn Center on Nov. 17, saying that Leno was feeling better after the...
TMZ.com
Jay Leno Seriously Burned in Car Fire
3:58 PM PT -- Jay Leno tells TMZ ... "I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet." Jay Leno is in a burn center after suffering a serious injury to his face ... TMZ has learned.
Jay Leno's Employee Says 'He's in Great Spirits' After Suffering Gas Spray Burn from Steam Car
George Swift, a longtime employee and friend of Jay Leno, confirmed that "nothing life threatening" occurred to the comedian following the fiery incident in his garage Jay Leno's longtime employee and friend is providing fans with an update on his condition. George Swift, a 15-year employee of the former late-night talk show host, told Access Hollywood on Monday that Leno, 72, is "going to be fine" after sustaining "serious burns" in a garage gasoline fire. "He's a tough guy, he's going to be fine," Swift said, "It's nothing life-threatening. He's in great spirits,...
Jay Leno’s face burned in LA garage after car bursts into flames
Jay Leno is being treated for burns at a Los Angeles hospital after one of his cars burst into flames in his garage over the weekend and seriously injured the comedian’s face. Leno told Variety in a statement: “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am...
ktalnews.com
Jay Leno reportedly burned by erupting car, in hospital
Jay Leno is hospitalized with facial burns after a car fire Sunday. “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” Leno said in a statement to Variety. “I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”. TMZ first reported that the...
Road & Track
Jay Leno 'in Good Humor' After Suffering Severe Burns in Gas Fire
Jay Leno was admitted to a burn ward after suffering severe burns in a gasoline fire at his private car storage facility in Los Angeles on Saturday. Despite receiving injuries to his face and hands as a result of the fire, Leno is in "good humor," according to the hospital.
Jay Leno underwent skin grafts for burns
Jay Leno's doctor said the comedian has undergone a skin graft procedure and is expected to have another surgery this week as he recovers from serious burns.
Jay Leno is expected to fully recover from "significant burns," doctor says
Jay Leno is expected to fully recover from the burn injuries he sustained over the weekend, according to a doctor treating his injuries. Dr. Peter Grossman, the president of the Los Angeles Society of Plastic Surgeons and medical director of the Grossman Burn Center, said during a Wednesday press conference that the comedian, 72, has undergone one surgery and is expected to have another this week to treat the deep second-degree and possible third-degree burns that he suffered from a gasoline fire.
Jay Leno has undergone surgery for 'significant burns,' physician says
Jay Leno has undergone one surgery for his burn injuries and will undergo a second procedure later this week, according to his physician.
'He's A Tough Guy': Jay Leno Employee Reveals TV Host Is Recovering In Burn Center After Getting Sprayed By Gas While Working On Steam Car
A longtime employee and friend of Jay Leno said the TV personality is going to pull through after canceling an appearance due to a serious medical emergency, RadarOnline.com has discovered. George Swift confirmed that Leno was being treated at Grossman Burn Center after a gasoline fire at his Burbank-based garage this weekend."He's a tough guy. He's going to be fine," said Swift to Access Hollywood, who has worked for Leno for 15 years. "There's nothing life-threatening and he's in great spirits, but you know, it's going to take a while."Swift shared that Leno was working on a steam-powered vehicle and...
