Ellen Pompeo is saying goodbye. Grey's Anatomy will air multiple episodes without its lead character, Dr. Meredith Grey, in its 19th season. The show announced in August that the actress would only appear in eight episodes of the new season but would remain executive producer and continue to provide her signature narration for upcoming episodes. Pompeo talked about leaving the ABC medical drama in an Instagram post on Nov. 17. "I am eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support you have all shown me, Meredith GREY and the show for 19 seasons!" Pompeo wrote. "Through it all….none of it …would have been possible without the best fans in the world. You all are RIDERS and you all have made the ride so fun and ICONIC!!" Pompeo concluded her post caption. "I love you madly and appreciate you right back. This isn't your first time on the rollercoaster… you know the show must go on and I'll definitely be back to visit. With a lot of love and immense gratitude."

1 DAY AGO