‘Magic Mike 3’ Is Coming! Everything to Know So Far About Channing Tatum’s ‘Last Dance’ Movie
He’s back! Channing Tatum will return for the third Magic Mike movie, and he revealed a few details about the latest installment in the franchise. The actor, 41, announced Magic Mike’s Last Dance in November 2021, sharing an image of the script’s first page via Twitter. “Well world, looks like Mike Lane’s tapping back in,” Tatum wrote alongside the image.
Eva Mendes Sparks Rumors She and Longtime Boyfriend Ryan Gosling Got Married
Have Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling finally tied the knot? As PEOPLE noted, Mendes is sparking rumors that she and Gosling have wed thanks to a tattoo that she's sporting on Instagram. Gosling and Mendes have been together for 11 years and share two daughters together — Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 6.
Candace Cameron Bure's 'Full House' Co-Star Jodie Sweetin Supports JoJo Siwa Amid Feud
JoJo Siwa has the support of Full House star Jodie Sweetin after calling out Candace Cameron Bure's recent comments about "traditional marriage." After Siwa became one of several public figures to criticize the Full House actress for comments she made about the Great American Family network in a recent WSJ Magazine profile, Bure's on-screen sister took to the comments of Siwa's Instagram post calling out Bure.
How Mark Consuelos Told Kelly Ripa 'I Love You' for the First Time
Not many Hollywood marriages stand the test of time. This year alone, we've seen the divorces of Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi, and Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet. But Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa have proven that "I DO" can be an eternity. They've been together for 26 years. Ripa recently revealed the first time Consuelos declared his love for the longtime TV personality. The moment was unexpected for Ripa, considering she was in a relationship with another man at the time. But it didn't stop Consuelos one bit. "I wanted to deliver a message without anyone else knowing," he said during a recent live broadcast of her daytime talk show. "I grab a glass and ask. 'would you like another glass of champagne? I love you'." Consuelos repeated the message, leaving her confused. His sister was there to witness the moment. His boldness worked. The couple are parents to three children.
Billy Ray Cyrus Announces Engagement to 'Soulmate' Firerose
Wedding bells will soon be ringing for Billy Ray Cyrus. A firm believer that "for everything that's good, there's always been something equally as bad," Cryus is getting a dose of happiness following his April divorce from ex-wife Tish and the death of his mother, Ruth Ann Casto: he is engaged! The "Achy Breaky Heart" singer confirmed to PEOPLE in an interview published Wednesday that he is engaged to his girlfriend, singer Firerose, Cyrus telling the outlet, "she's the real deal."
'Dancing With the Stars': Gabby Windey and Vinny Guadagnino Get Flirty
Gabby Windey is getting a little extra support from her fellow Dancing With the Stars contestant Vinny Guadagnino following The Bachelorette star's split from fiancé Erich Schwer. After securing her place in the Season 31 finals of the Disney+ dance competition Monday, Windey took to Instagram to share a clip of her semifinals performance with partner Val Chmerkovskiy.
Casey Anthony Says She 'Lied, But No One Asked Why' in New Documentary
A new preview for Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies finds the embattled woman admitting to one serious mistake following the death of her 2-year-old daughter Caylee in 2008. While Casey still denies murdering her daughter, she openly admits that she lied to police and investigators in the immediate aftermath of Caylee's death. She muses: "I lied, but no one asked why."
B. Smyth, R&B Singer, Dead at 28
B. Smyth, the R&B singer best known for his hits like "Leggo" and "Twerkaholic," has died. Smyth passed away Thursday morning "from respiratory failure after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis," his older brother Denzil confirmed on social media that same day. The singer was 28. Denzil shared the heartbreaking...
'The Masked Singer': Avocado Is a Controversial Comedian
The Masked Singer finally jumped on the Avocado trend with this week's "Comedy Roast Night" episode. After Snowstorm was introduced, it was time for Avacado to take the stage. Since comedy was the theme of the night, it was unsurprising that the singer turned out to be a stand-up comic! Continue on if you're stumped and don't want to play along at home. (You can still tune in live via FuboTV or another live service.) Spoilers ahead!
'Grey's Anatomy' Actress and Musician Tied to the Knot Last Month
Skyler Shaye is a wife. The Grey's Anatomy star said "I Do" to musician Christian Lopez at the Ritz Carlton in Santa Barbara on Oct. 10. The ceremony was an intimate one, attended by just their close family and friends. The wedding comes as the show sent off longtime cast member, Ellen Pompeo. She exited as a full-time castmember after 19 seasons on the show. Pompeo will continue to narrate the show for the season. Her focus is now on her limited series on Hulu, which has yet to be titled.
Brendan Fraser Won't Attend Golden Globes: 'My Mother Didn't Raise a Hypocrite'
Brendan Fraser will not attend the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, he announced on Wednesday. Fraser is getting rave reviews for his performance in The Whale and many expect him to be nominated throughout award season, but he also accused the former Hollywood Foreign Press Association president of sexually assaulting him. In an interview with GQ this week, he said he has not received an apology from the HFPA to this day, so he will be boycotting their award show.
Maren Morris Comments on Candace Cameron Bure 'Traditional Marriage' Controversy
Maren Morris has something to say about Candace Cameron Bure's controversial "traditional marriage" remark. Bure made headlines after she said that GAC Family would focus on "traditional marriage" and wouldn't feature LGBTQ representation. Morris didn't hold back her feelings on Bure's comments when addressing the situation via social media. As...
Netflix Actress Marries Boyfriend of 10 Years
A beloved Netflix star just got her happily ever after! Hwang Bo Ra, the South Korean actress known for her starring roles in Hyena and Vagabond, among other Netflix titles, is a married woman after she and longtime boyfriend Kim Young Hoon said "I do" in a private wedding ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 6.
Ellen Pompeo Addresses Her 'Grey's Anatomy' Exit in Heartfelt Post
Ellen Pompeo is saying goodbye. Grey's Anatomy will air multiple episodes without its lead character, Dr. Meredith Grey, in its 19th season. The show announced in August that the actress would only appear in eight episodes of the new season but would remain executive producer and continue to provide her signature narration for upcoming episodes. Pompeo talked about leaving the ABC medical drama in an Instagram post on Nov. 17. "I am eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support you have all shown me, Meredith GREY and the show for 19 seasons!" Pompeo wrote. "Through it all….none of it …would have been possible without the best fans in the world. You all are RIDERS and you all have made the ride so fun and ICONIC!!" Pompeo concluded her post caption. "I love you madly and appreciate you right back. This isn't your first time on the rollercoaster… you know the show must go on and I'll definitely be back to visit. With a lot of love and immense gratitude."
'Call Me Kat' Makes Casting Decision After Leslie Jordan's Death
Call Me Kat producers have made a big casting decision, following the death of Leslie Jordan, one of the show's beloved stars. Deadline reports that Emmy Award-winning actress Vicki Lawrence (Mama's Family, The Carol Burnett Show) will guest star in an upcoming episode of Call Me Kat, playing Lurlene Crumpler, the mother of Jordan's character, Phil Crumpler. Lurlene is described as "a no-nonsense woman who fills in as the cafe's baker while he's on vacation." Jordan and Lawrence previously worked together on another Fox sitcom, The Cool Kids, which followed the lives of a senior citizen group living together in a retirement home.
'90 Day Fiancé' Couple Welcomes First Child Together
There's now another member of the 90 Day Fiancé family! Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone, who announced they were expecting their first child during the Season 9 tell-all, officially welcomed daughter Aleesi Ramone Mendes on Nov. 15. Aleesi was born weighing 6 lbs., 4 oz. and measuring 18 inches long, the pair told TLC in a statement.
Paulina Porizkova Recalls Finding Ex Ric Ocasek Dead
Paulina Porizkova is sharing her memory of the devastating moment she found her ex-husband Ric Ocasek dead. The supermodel opened up to Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter, Willow, and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, on Wednesday's episode of Red Table Talk, recalling the moment on Sept. 15, 2019, that she found The Cars frontman dead of natural causes at their New York City home. Ocasek was 75.
Roslyn Singleton, 'America's Got Talent' and 'Ellen' Star, Dead at 39
Roslyn Singleton, who appeared on America's Got Talent and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, has died. Singleton's husband, Ray, confirmed Thursday that Singleton passed away Tuesday, Nov. 15 after several rounds of treatment for brain cancer. She was 39. Ray shared the devastating news on Instagram, where he shared a tribute...
'Yellowstone': Jamie Dutton Actor Wes Bentley Reveals Painful Injury
When Wes Bentley hit the red carpet at the Yellowstone Season 5 premiere event, he looked dapper as ever in a suit, but fans couldn't help but notice one concerning aspect of his ensemble: a medical boot. Bentley, who stars as Jamie Dutton, appeared to have suffered some sort of injury, and the story behind the injury is wild!
Big Sean and Jhene Aiko Welcome New Baby Boy
Lontime couple Big Sean and Jhené Aiko welcomed their first child together. The pair announced the birth of their baby boy, Noah Hasani. Aiko shared the news via Instagram on Nov. 8, writing, "After 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came -mmy baby Yoda, my Sani [blue heart emoji]." The Detroit-born rapper shared similar sentiments, writing, "After 24 hours of Labor, A Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he's here safe and sound. Happy, Healthy and everything we could ever ask for and more. Any and everything for you Son."
