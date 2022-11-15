ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. consumer debt jumps as credit card interest rates surge, Fed report shows

By ALEXANDRE TANZI, JONNELLE MARTE
 3 days ago
Fast-rising expenses are pushing consumers to turn to credit cards and home equity loans. Above, a woman shops at a dollar store in Alhambra. (Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images)

U.S. household debt climbed at its fastest annual pace since 2008 in the third quarter, with credit card balances surging even as interest rates that lenders charge to consumers hit a multi-decade high.

Households added $351 billion in overall debt last quarter, taking the total to $16.5 trillion, according to data released Tuesday by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. That’s an increase of 8.3% from a year earlier, the most since a 9.1% jump in the first quarter of 2008. The debt figures aren’t adjusted for inflation.

Most of the latest increase came in mortgage debt, by far the biggest liability on household balance sheets. It rose by $282 billion in the third quarter, and by $1 trillion from a year earlier, to $11.7 trillion. Mortgage and home equity debt combined are up by $2 trillion since the pandemic began.

Credit card debt also increased — at the highest rate in 20 years — with balances rising 15% from a year earlier. The surge comes as the average interest rate on card borrowing has climbed above 19%, the highest in data going back to the mid-1980s, according to Bankrate.

With prices up more than 8% from a year earlier as of the quarter’s end, it’s “unsurprising” that credit balances are increasing, Fed researchers wrote in a blog post. “The real test, of course, will be to follow whether these borrowers will be able to continue to make payments on their credit cards,” the researchers’ post said.

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 7

