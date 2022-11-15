ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wpde.com

Myrtle Beach SkyWheel to shine purple for World Prematurity Day

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Myrtle Beach SkyWheel will be shining purple in observance of World Prematurity Day this Thursday, according to a release from the March of Dimes. The symbolic gesture also comes as the March of Dimes observes November as Prematurity Awareness Month with Nov. 17...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Some Florence students test their piloting skills

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Students a part of Florence 1 School's Advantage Academy got the chance Thursday to see what it's like to fly a plane. The academy allows the students to take courses in aviation. The students were able to fly in a plane with a pilot to...
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Dept. of Revenue involved in Cates Bay Road investigation

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — There is a large official presence at the Quick Shop gas station on Cates Bay Highway and Highway 134 near Conway in Horry County Thursday afternoon. Local law enforcement offices said they are not investigating anything, however, the South Carolina Dept. of Revenue confirmed...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Waccamaw Community Foundation: Providing disaster recovery, scholarships & grants

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — This is National Community Foundation Week. The Waccamaw Community Foundation serves Horry and Georgetown counties. The organization provides scholarships for students, assists with disaster recovery and provides grants that help the community. They also match donor dollars with the organizations that need funding. "We...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Some Robeson County school district employees getting bonuses

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Eligible Public Schools of Robeson County employees will receive $1,000 bonuses as a result of PSRC Board of Education members’ approval in the Nov. 10 meeting, according to a news release. The release said the bonuses will be applied to permanent and full-time...
wpde.com

Fire contained at Lake City manufacturing warehouse, chief says

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a warehouse fire Thursday around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Church and Acline Street in Lake City. Lake City Fire Chief Randy Driggers said Carter Mill Manufacturing was burning, but was not sure what started the fire. Driggers said the...
LAKE CITY, SC

