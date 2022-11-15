Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach selects city's first opioid program coordinator, talks area epidemic
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach leaders said the city's opioid problem led them to appoint their first opioid program coordinator. Funding for the position came from a national opioid settlement agreement earlier this year. In 2020, more than 100 people died in Horry County due to opioids,...
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach SkyWheel to shine purple for World Prematurity Day
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Myrtle Beach SkyWheel will be shining purple in observance of World Prematurity Day this Thursday, according to a release from the March of Dimes. The symbolic gesture also comes as the March of Dimes observes November as Prematurity Awareness Month with Nov. 17...
wpde.com
Black Wednesday: Everything will be 50% off at Habitat ReStore in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — You can get a jumpstart on holiday deals next week. The Habitat ReStore in Horry County will host its annual Black Wednesday Sale on Wednesday, November 23. Everything in the store will be 50% off. The money goes towards building affordable homes for people...
wpde.com
Some Florence students test their piloting skills
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Students a part of Florence 1 School's Advantage Academy got the chance Thursday to see what it's like to fly a plane. The academy allows the students to take courses in aviation. The students were able to fly in a plane with a pilot to...
wpde.com
Residents invited to shred documents at MB Pelicans field to stay safe from identity fraud
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — It is International Fraud Awareness Week and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce is helping people protect their identities. They teamed up with Shred-360, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans and Keep Myrtle Beach Beautiful to host a community shred event. According to the Association...
wpde.com
Dept. of Revenue involved in Cates Bay Road investigation
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — There is a large official presence at the Quick Shop gas station on Cates Bay Highway and Highway 134 near Conway in Horry County Thursday afternoon. Local law enforcement offices said they are not investigating anything, however, the South Carolina Dept. of Revenue confirmed...
wpde.com
Horry Co. woman loses everything in house fire, shares journey of starting over
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A family of four and their dog are without a home after a fire burned their house Monday morning. The fire happened on Alice Bud Lane and Peachtree Road in the Socastee area around 11 a.m. Renter Jessica Kraman said she was volunteering at...
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach Crime Gun Intelligence Center: How technology is helping fight crime
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Ballistic technology has now helped law enforcement in our area get more than 150 tips on crime. On Wednesday, the Myrtle Beach Police Dept., ATF and the U.S. Attorney for South Carolina highlighted the accomplishments of their newly added Crime Gun Intelligence Center (CGIC) in Myrtle Beach.
wpde.com
Sunflower lanyard: Travelers with hidden disabilities can self-identify at MYR discreetly
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Officials at the Myrtle Beach International Airport are launching a new customer service initiative that they hope will make travel more accessible for passengers with hidden disabilities. Beginning Thursday, the Myrtle Beach International Airport has announced its participation in the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program.
wpde.com
Former Horry Co. deputy's charges dismissed after 2 women drowned in transport van in 2018
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Charges have been dismissed Friday morning against former Horry County deputy Joshua Bishop in the deaths of two women who drowned in a transport van after Hurricane Florence in 2018, according to Twelfth Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements. Clements said the charges of two counts...
wpde.com
SC has 2 of the most expensive cities to rent in US, relative to income: Survey
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — Two cities in South Carolina show that residents in the area pay more than 30% of their income in rent. A team of analysts at MyEListing.com conducted a report and found that 2 metros in South Carolina rank within the top 50 most expensive places to pay rent:
wpde.com
Waccamaw Community Foundation: Providing disaster recovery, scholarships & grants
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — This is National Community Foundation Week. The Waccamaw Community Foundation serves Horry and Georgetown counties. The organization provides scholarships for students, assists with disaster recovery and provides grants that help the community. They also match donor dollars with the organizations that need funding. "We...
wpde.com
Horry Co. requests dismissal of lawsuit regarding flood law exceptions for local builder
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — This week, county council members had an opportunity to reconsider a decision in relation to an ongoing lawsuit. Councilmembers decided not to act on it and maintain the current standards within the county's Flood Damage Prevention Ordinance. At the start of the month, the council...
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach restaurant hosts event, sending holiday packages to troops overseas
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The 7th annual Project Clause at restaurant & bar Pine Lakes Tavern takes place Wednesday night. The restaurant is collecting goods for deployed special operation forces. Last year, they met their goal of 100 Christmas boxes, and they're looking to do it again. The...
wpde.com
UNC Pembroke hosting holiday concert to raise money for music scholarships
PEMBROKE, N.C. (WPDE) — The UNC Pembroke Music Department is celebrating the gift of music with the 14th Holiday Extravaganza, which is an annual concert to raise money for music scholarships. The concert is set for Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. at Givens Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $15...
wpde.com
Some Robeson County school district employees getting bonuses
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Eligible Public Schools of Robeson County employees will receive $1,000 bonuses as a result of PSRC Board of Education members’ approval in the Nov. 10 meeting, according to a news release. The release said the bonuses will be applied to permanent and full-time...
wpde.com
Dozens of cars, motorcycles burn in Robeson County auto body shop fire
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — An auto body shop burned Friday morning on Old Red Springs Road in the Maxton community of Robeson County, according to officials. Officials said dozens of cars, ATV's, motorcycles and thousands of dollars worth of equipment burned in the fire. Investigators said the business...
wpde.com
1 in custody after crash involving pedestrian impacts traffic in Market Common
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Police said all westbound lanes of Farrow Pkwy were blocked near Fred Nash Boulevard due to a crash near the intersection Friday night. A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and taken to the hospital with serious injuries according to Mstr Cpl. Thomas Vest. The initial call came in just before 6 p.m.
wpde.com
Official hopes Florence Memorial Stadium will be used soon after 2 years of no activity
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — There's been no activity at the Florence Memorial Stadium in the past two years since Florence One Schools built stadiums for each of its three high schools. The stadium was built in 1949 and has managed and owned by the Stadium Commission. Gerald Holley is...
wpde.com
Fire contained at Lake City manufacturing warehouse, chief says
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a warehouse fire Thursday around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Church and Acline Street in Lake City. Lake City Fire Chief Randy Driggers said Carter Mill Manufacturing was burning, but was not sure what started the fire. Driggers said the...
