WRGB
Schenectady Holiday tree to decorate East Capitol Park in Albany
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — The second tree has been cut down and is making it's way to downtown Albany. This tree was cut down, donated from a home in Schenectady. The Empire “Skate” Plaza rink will open for skating this season at noon on Friday, December 2, weather permitting.
wamc.org
Young marchers prepare for Schenectady parade
Schenectady is preparing to host its 53rd holiday parade. WAMC’s Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Lucas Willard caught up with a group of young marchers as they prepared for Saturday’s big event. Outside a home in the Village of Scotia, an oversized gingerbread house sits in the driveway. Inside,...
Albany Italian Market Saying ‘Ciao!’ After 17 yrs & Closing its Doors
Another popular Italian gourmet market is closing its doors. Close to its seventeenth anniversary, the owner of Via Fresca in Albany decided it was time to say, "Ciao!". Via Fresca has been in Albany for nearly seventeen years (its anniversary is in December) but its owner, John Randazzo decided it was time to close. He explained the reasons for his difficult decision on the Via Fresca Facebook page saying in part,
The Best Places To See a Moose in Upstate New York
Do you remember the story from early last summer about a moose that was on the loose in an Upstate New York city?. In May of 2022, police were inundated with calls from people in Schenectady and nearby towns who swore, as hard as it was to believe, that they’d spotted a random moose just wandering around.
Glens Falls Bagels serves a dream for South Street
Once, South Street was known in Glens Falls as the "Street of Dreams." Today, on one block of the street, the dreams of the city have been poured into an empty lot, where a new mixed events space will host farmers markets, concerts and more for the community, as part of a Downtown Revitalization Initiative project years in the making.
127 acres donated to Saratoga PLAN for new preserve
Patricia LeClair held onto an article about Saratoga PLAN for many years, and eventually decided to donate a substantial portion of her land—127.5 acres—to the land preservation group.
Capital Region ready for snow
Whether you like it or not, the first snow accumulations are headed this way. NEWS 10 seeing how some communities are getting ready to tackle snow removal.
A Downtown Troy Landmark Closing After More Than A Half Century
Even after all the closings of popular stores, delis, restaurants, and more across the Capital Region in 2022, it seems like even more are making the decision to turn off the lights for good before the year ends. Via Fresca, The View at Dunham’s Bay, Longfellow’s, Ted’s Fish Fry in Lansingburgh, 333 Café, The Auction Barn, Spill’n the Beans, and The Daily Grind are only a few of the area favorites to announce closings in the last six weeks.
Max410 relocating from Van Schaick Island in Cohoes
Max410 is moving out of the Van Schaick Island Country Club. Owner Mike Fortin made the announcement in a Facebook post on November 11.
This is The Oldest City in New York
New York is old. This city in New York is even older. Let's take a look at the culture and history of this remarkable city. Albany Union Station(Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons)
All aboard! Stillwater man shows off vintage train collection
The Albany Train Show rolls back into town on Saturday. Local locomotive lovers will be getting into the spirit of the holidays by enjoying the sights and sounds of model trains.
WNYT
Longtime Albany bicycle shop gets special state honor
An Albany bike shop has been inducted into the New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry. Downtube Bicycle Works & Cafe has been in Albany since 1972. It started with a storefront on Central Avenue. In the 1980s it opened its doors at its current location on Madison Avenue. It...
Supply store for teachers opening in Albany
A new store will open for teachers in the Albany on Saturday, November 19. The store will be a resource for teachers to get supplies for students in the Capital Region.
Amtrak adds roundtrip trains between Albany and NYC
The Empire State Passengers Association (ESPA) announced starting December 5, two additional roundtrip Amtrak trains will be added between Albany and NYC. This will increase the number of Hudson Valley trains and reduce sellouts on northbound trains.
Students donate pies to City Mission in Schenectady
Students in the Family and Consumer Science (FACS) program at Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School are baking pies to give to the community like they've done for ten years. This year the students will donate to the City Mission of Schenectady to share with residents in its dining center.
Code Blue in effect in Albany as frigid cold hits
With the first winter storm of the season expected to hit Tuesday evening, the Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has called a Code Blue alert in Albany for Tuesday, November 15 through Friday, November 18.
Festival of Trees returns to Saratoga Springs
On the first weekend of December, an annual festival of trees is coming back to Saratoga Springs. The 27th annual Saratoga Festival of Trees is coming to the Saratoga Springs City Center.
Gun buyback event planned in Columbia County
The Office of New York Attorney General Letitia James is hosting a community gun buyback with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, November 19, at the Columbia County Department of Health.
South Glens Falls Fire Company hosts holiday parade
The South Glens Falls Fire Company will be hosting a holiday parade this coming Sunday, November 20. Celebrate the holiday season and bring a non-perishable food item or an unwrapped new toy if possible!
Igloo season opens at Queensbury Hotel restaurant
Igloo season is officially on at the Queensbury Hotel. Every late fall into winter, the hotel sets up igloos that surround tables on its outdoor patio at its Park 26 restaurant. The igloos are a fun way to dine outdoors as the cold winter weather sets in - and they're popular enough to require an advance reservation.
