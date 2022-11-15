ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRGB

Schenectady Holiday tree to decorate East Capitol Park in Albany

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — The second tree has been cut down and is making it's way to downtown Albany. This tree was cut down, donated from a home in Schenectady. The Empire “Skate” Plaza rink will open for skating this season at noon on Friday, December 2, weather permitting.
ALBANY, NY
wamc.org

Young marchers prepare for Schenectady parade

Schenectady is preparing to host its 53rd holiday parade. WAMC’s Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Lucas Willard caught up with a group of young marchers as they prepared for Saturday’s big event. Outside a home in the Village of Scotia, an oversized gingerbread house sits in the driveway. Inside,...
SCHENECTADY, NY
Q 105.7

Albany Italian Market Saying ‘Ciao!’ After 17 yrs & Closing its Doors

Another popular Italian gourmet market is closing its doors. Close to its seventeenth anniversary, the owner of Via Fresca in Albany decided it was time to say, "Ciao!". Via Fresca has been in Albany for nearly seventeen years (its anniversary is in December) but its owner, John Randazzo decided it was time to close. He explained the reasons for his difficult decision on the Via Fresca Facebook page saying in part,
ALBANY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

The Best Places To See a Moose in Upstate New York

Do you remember the story from early last summer about a moose that was on the loose in an Upstate New York city?. In May of 2022, police were inundated with calls from people in Schenectady and nearby towns who swore, as hard as it was to believe, that they’d spotted a random moose just wandering around.
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Glens Falls Bagels serves a dream for South Street

Once, South Street was known in Glens Falls as the "Street of Dreams." Today, on one block of the street, the dreams of the city have been poured into an empty lot, where a new mixed events space will host farmers markets, concerts and more for the community, as part of a Downtown Revitalization Initiative project years in the making.
GLENS FALLS, NY
Q 105.7

A Downtown Troy Landmark Closing After More Than A Half Century

Even after all the closings of popular stores, delis, restaurants, and more across the Capital Region in 2022, it seems like even more are making the decision to turn off the lights for good before the year ends. Via Fresca, The View at Dunham’s Bay, Longfellow’s, Ted’s Fish Fry in Lansingburgh, 333 Café, The Auction Barn, Spill’n the Beans, and The Daily Grind are only a few of the area favorites to announce closings in the last six weeks.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Longtime Albany bicycle shop gets special state honor

An Albany bike shop has been inducted into the New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry. Downtube Bicycle Works & Cafe has been in Albany since 1972. It started with a storefront on Central Avenue. In the 1980s it opened its doors at its current location on Madison Avenue. It...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Students donate pies to City Mission in Schenectady

Students in the Family and Consumer Science (FACS) program at Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School are baking pies to give to the community like they've done for ten years. This year the students will donate to the City Mission of Schenectady to share with residents in its dining center.
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Igloo season opens at Queensbury Hotel restaurant

Igloo season is officially on at the Queensbury Hotel. Every late fall into winter, the hotel sets up igloos that surround tables on its outdoor patio at its Park 26 restaurant. The igloos are a fun way to dine outdoors as the cold winter weather sets in - and they're popular enough to require an advance reservation.
GLENS FALLS, NY

