Effective: 2022-11-19 00:30:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. Target Area: Southwestern St. Lawrence LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 10 inches, mainly south of Route 68. * WHERE...Southwestern St. Lawrence County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall may exceed 2 inches per hour in the heaviest snow bands. Patchy blowing snow will further reduce visibility.

SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO