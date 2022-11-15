Effective: 2022-11-19 00:30:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-19 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. Target Area: Southern Franklin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. * WHERE...Southern Franklin County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO