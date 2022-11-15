Read full article on original website
Related
Is Sleeping In Your Car Legal In Texas? Find Out The Facts
Back in college before graduation, a buddy of mine wanted to travel all over the Great State of Texas before landing his first big job. He was seriously considering living out of his car to cut down on expenses and wondering if it was legal to do so. Whether you're...
Get Ready for Fishing Fun As Rainbow Trout Are Restocked Across Texas
As the weather may be changing and the temperatures may be getting colder, it's still a good time to go fishing at our local area lakes and fishing holes. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is currently planning to restock our lakes with rainbow trout for some Fall and Winter fishing fun.
Shaq’s Big Chicken Restaurant To Open First Texas Location, But Where?
Texas, prepare yourself. Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken restaurant is set to open its first franchise location in the state by the end of 2022 or early 2023. Texans will soon be munching sandwiches, dipping tenders, and sipping shakes at one of Shaq's new dining establishments. The NBA Hall of Famer plans to populate the Lone Star State with around 50 locations.
Biggest Buc-ee’s Ever Breaks Ground In Texas This Month
They say everything's bigger in Texas. That certainly appears to be the case with rest stops and travel centers. If you haven't heard, the country's biggest Buc-ee's is coming back to Texas.That's right, the Lone Star State is reclaiming the biggest Buc-ee's in the country, and the groundbreaking is coming up on November 16.
3 Texas Cities Are in the Top 20 Best Cities for Thanksgiving
According to WalletHub's latest findings. Last year we Texans spent an average of $300 a person during the four-day weekend of Thanksgiving. From Black Friday to Cyber Monday we Texans were shop-a-holics and it also depends on where you were on that given weekend and how much you spent. WalletHub...
Top 20 Cities To Celebrate Thanksgiving This Year And Texas Makes The List
Thanksgiving has always been my absolute favorite holiday. I know Christmas is preferred by many folks, but for me, there's always been something extra special about spending time with family and being thankful for our blessings. As great as this holiday is, it can really hit you in the wallet....
KEAN 105
Abilene, TX
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
493K+
Views
ABOUT
105.1 KEAN plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0