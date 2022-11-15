ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

GoPSUsports.com

Women’s Basketball Dominates Bryant at Home, 96-33

UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State women's basketball (3-0) beat Bryant (2-2) Friday night at Bryce Jordan Center. Alexa Williamson notched 20 points on 9-13 shooting from the field and a pair of free throws along with four rebounds to lead the Lady Lions to the fourth biggest margin of victory at Bryce Jordan Center.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

No.6 Penn State Falls to No.1 North Carolina in NCAA Field Hockey Semifinals

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State Nittany Lion field hockey team (17-4), ranked No. 6 in the final NFHCA Coaches Poll, dropped a tough 3-0 game to No. 1 North Carolina (20-0) in the first of two NCAA national semifinal games. Head coach Char Morett-Curtiss' squad was one of the final four teams playing in the NCAA tournament, closed out at the University of Connecticut in Storrs, Conn.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

#11/11 Women's Ice Hockey Falls to #6/6 Yale 3-0

NEW HAVEN, Conn.- The No. 11/11 Penn State women's ice hockey team dropped the series opener against No. 6/6 Yale 3-0 on Friday night. With less than six minutes into the first period, Yale jumped onto the scoreboard first with a goal by Anna Bargman 14:47 into the game. Four...
NEW HAVEN, CT
GoPSUsports.com

Nittany Lions Come Up Just Short in 61-59 Loss to Virginia Tech

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Penn State men's basketball team trimmed a 16-point deficit down to two and had a chance to win the game at the end, but RV/RV Virginia Tech held on in the final seconds to hand the Nittany Lions their first loss of the season, 61-59, in the Charleston Classic semifinal round Friday afternoon at TD Arena.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Penn State Holds Off Furman for 73-68 Win in Charleston Classic Opener

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Penn State men's basketball team fended off a furious Furman comeback attempt as the Nittany Lions earned a 73-68 win over the Paladins in the opening game of the Charleston Classic Thursday at TD Arena. Penn State advances through the winners bracket and will take on Virginia Tech Friday at noon on ESPN2.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Penn State Opens Three-Game Charleston Classic Thursday Against Furman

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Penn State men's basketball team begins the three-game Charleston Classic Thursday morning when the Nittany Lions face a strong Furman squad in an opening round matchup at 11:30 a.m. on ESPNU. The 2022-23 Penn State men's basketball season is presented by Highmark Health. The winner...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

NOTES: No.1 Penn State Heads to West Point for Army Black Knight Open

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.; Nov. 15, 2022 -- Penn State (1-0, 0-0 B1G), ranked No. 1 on the InterMat Tournament Power Index (TPI), treks to Army West Point for the Black Knight Open on Sunday, Nov. 20, in West Point, N.Y. In addition, three NIttany Lions (Carter Starocci, Aaron Brooks, Greg Kerkvliet) will take part in the NWCA All-Star Meet on Nov. 22 in Austin, Tex. The NWCA All-Star meet is an exhibition event and the results DO NOT count on any wrestlers NCAA record form or towards the season's RPI.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Blue Friday and Cyber Monday Deals Set for Penn State Fans

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- The savings start early this year for Penn State fans. Exclusive online Blue Friday and Cyber Monday deals will run from Sunday, Nov. 20 to Monday, Nov. 28. Among the offers are discounted tickets to next week's football, men's hockey and women's volleyball contests, as well...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Clifford Named Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Semifinalist

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State redshirt senior quarterback Sean Clifford has been named a semifinalist for the sixth annual Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award. The seminfinalist group consists of 20 of the nation's top leaders in college football. Compiled by a subset of the Jason...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

