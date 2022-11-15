Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
GoPSUsports.com
Wils Wins Big as Penn State Women’s Swimming & Diving Completes First Day of N.C. State Invitational
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Penn State women's swimming and diving's first day of competition at the NC State Invitational featured 17 Nittany Lion finalists, Daphne Wils's victory in the 3-Meter Dive (334.60) and a third-place finish in the 200 Free Relay (1:30.31) Thursday at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. The Nittany...
GoPSUsports.com
No. 2 Seed Women’s Soccer Faces No. 7 Seed WVU in NCAA Second Round
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The No. 2 seed Nittany Lions will host No. 7 seed West Virginia in the second round of the NCAA Women's Soccer Championship beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 18 at Jeffrey Field. This will be the second time this season the two...
GoPSUsports.com
Women’s Basketball Dominates Bryant at Home, 96-33
UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State women's basketball (3-0) beat Bryant (2-2) Friday night at Bryce Jordan Center. Alexa Williamson notched 20 points on 9-13 shooting from the field and a pair of free throws along with four rebounds to lead the Lady Lions to the fourth biggest margin of victory at Bryce Jordan Center.
GoPSUsports.com
No.6 Penn State Falls to No.1 North Carolina in NCAA Field Hockey Semifinals
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State Nittany Lion field hockey team (17-4), ranked No. 6 in the final NFHCA Coaches Poll, dropped a tough 3-0 game to No. 1 North Carolina (20-0) in the first of two NCAA national semifinal games. Head coach Char Morett-Curtiss' squad was one of the final four teams playing in the NCAA tournament, closed out at the University of Connecticut in Storrs, Conn.
GoPSUsports.com
#11/11 Women's Ice Hockey Falls to #6/6 Yale 3-0
NEW HAVEN, Conn.- The No. 11/11 Penn State women's ice hockey team dropped the series opener against No. 6/6 Yale 3-0 on Friday night. With less than six minutes into the first period, Yale jumped onto the scoreboard first with a goal by Anna Bargman 14:47 into the game. Four...
GoPSUsports.com
No. 11/11 Women's Ice Hockey Set For Two-Game Series at No. 6/6 Yale
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.- The No.11/11 Penn State women's ice hockey team hits the road to begin a two-game road series at No.6/6 Yale Friday at 6 p.m. Game Notes: Penn State Game Notes (PDF) ON THE ROAD AGAIN. Penn State heads to Yale for their sixth and seventh time this...
GoPSUsports.com
No. 6/6 Men's Hockey Welcomes No. 17/18 Michigan State for Weekend Series
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The 6th-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions continue Big Ten play as the No. 17/18 Michigan State Spartans descend on Hockey Valley for a Friday-Saturday series as the top-two teams in the B1G standings meet for the first time this season. FOLLOW THE ACTION. Dates: Friday,...
GoPSUsports.com
Nittany Lions Come Up Just Short in 61-59 Loss to Virginia Tech
CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Penn State men's basketball team trimmed a 16-point deficit down to two and had a chance to win the game at the end, but RV/RV Virginia Tech held on in the final seconds to hand the Nittany Lions their first loss of the season, 61-59, in the Charleston Classic semifinal round Friday afternoon at TD Arena.
GoPSUsports.com
Penn State Holds Off Furman for 73-68 Win in Charleston Classic Opener
CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Penn State men's basketball team fended off a furious Furman comeback attempt as the Nittany Lions earned a 73-68 win over the Paladins in the opening game of the Charleston Classic Thursday at TD Arena. Penn State advances through the winners bracket and will take on Virginia Tech Friday at noon on ESPN2.
GoPSUsports.com
No. 14 Women's Volleyball Hosts No. 9 Minnesota Friday, No. 3 Wisconsin Saturday
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- No. 14 Penn State women's volleyball is set for a pair of home matches against nationally-ranked Big Ten opponents this weekend. The Lions host No. 9 Minnesota on Friday at 8:30 p.m., and No. 3 Wisconsin on Saturday at 8 p.m. Both matches will air live on B1G Network.
GoPSUsports.com
Penn State Faces Virginia Tech in Charleston Classic Semifinals Friday
CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Penn State men's basketball team is set for a noon Friday battle with RV/RV Virginia Tech in the Charleston Classic semifinal round on ESPN2. The winner advances to Sunday's 3:30 p.m. tournament championship game. FOLLOW ALONG. TV: ESPN2 – Derek Jones (pxp) & Perry Clark...
GoPSUsports.com
Penn State Opens Three-Game Charleston Classic Thursday Against Furman
CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Penn State men's basketball team begins the three-game Charleston Classic Thursday morning when the Nittany Lions face a strong Furman squad in an opening round matchup at 11:30 a.m. on ESPNU. The 2022-23 Penn State men's basketball season is presented by Highmark Health. The winner...
GoPSUsports.com
NOTES: No.1 Penn State Heads to West Point for Army Black Knight Open
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.; Nov. 15, 2022 -- Penn State (1-0, 0-0 B1G), ranked No. 1 on the InterMat Tournament Power Index (TPI), treks to Army West Point for the Black Knight Open on Sunday, Nov. 20, in West Point, N.Y. In addition, three NIttany Lions (Carter Starocci, Aaron Brooks, Greg Kerkvliet) will take part in the NWCA All-Star Meet on Nov. 22 in Austin, Tex. The NWCA All-Star meet is an exhibition event and the results DO NOT count on any wrestlers NCAA record form or towards the season's RPI.
GoPSUsports.com
Blue Friday and Cyber Monday Deals Set for Penn State Fans
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- The savings start early this year for Penn State fans. Exclusive online Blue Friday and Cyber Monday deals will run from Sunday, Nov. 20 to Monday, Nov. 28. Among the offers are discounted tickets to next week's football, men's hockey and women's volleyball contests, as well...
GoPSUsports.com
Clifford Named Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Semifinalist
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State redshirt senior quarterback Sean Clifford has been named a semifinalist for the sixth annual Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award. The seminfinalist group consists of 20 of the nation's top leaders in college football. Compiled by a subset of the Jason...
