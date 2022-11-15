ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
K2 Radio

Casper PD: Suspect and Child in Amber Alert Case Have Been Located

The Casper Police Department announced that the Amber Alert that was called on November 17 has been cancelled, as the child and the suspect have been located. That's according to a Facebook post from the CPD, who wrote that "The endangered child has been located in Arizona, and the suspect is in Custody. More details will be released as they become available. Guardians of the minor child and family members have been notified."
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Police: Suspect Wasn’t In the House When Police Entered

Lieutenant Jeffrey Bullard with the Casper Police Department updated the community on the ongoing active situation involving an armed suspect who had, reportedly, barricaded himself inside of a home. Now, Lt. Bullard is stating that the suspect wasn't in the house when police entered. "We had an armed subject barricade...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Children’s Advocacy Project Reports to Wyoming

In light of recent publications involving sex offenders and child abuse in Natrona County, K2Radio News felt compelled to sit down with the Children's Advocacy Project (CAP) to discuss how they work to help children tell their stories in the hopes of sex abusers being convicted. For last week's Report...
CASPER, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Divorce Filings (11/7/22–11/16/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Natrona County Arrest Log (11/16/22 – 11/17/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Crime Clips (11/10/22–11/14/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details on recent law enforcement activities in Natrona County. Information is provided by Casper Police Department Lt. Jeff Bullard and NCSO Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan based on officer and deputy reports. Vehicle Theft, 11:45 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, Motel 6 (CPD)
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

2022 ‘Stuff The Van’ Toy Drive in Casper Kicks Off Dec. 12th

"I have seen holidays in booms and busts, on the tails of tragedies and triumphs, and each and every year, Casper has always answered the call and stepped up to care of our local kids." Tis the season for helping Casper kids – as the Stuff The Van Toy Drive returns for year #25 - December 12th through the 17th, presented by Greiner Ford, Powered by Lithia.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Firefighters respond to multiple Casper fires earlier this week

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Fire-EMS responded to several structure fires on Monday and Tuesday, according to a release issued on Wednesday morning. The first was a call to the 1400 block of South Pennsylvania Avenue for a reported fire in what’s described as a two-story 4-plex-style unit late Monday. Firefighters arrived to find a smoldering fire spreading into wooden siding on the building. The fire was successfully extinguished and determined to be caused by improperly discarded smoking materials. No injuries were reported.
CASPER, WY
county17.com

Wyoming Highway Patrol suspects medical condition in fatal I-80 crash Monday

CASPER, Wyo. — A 57-year-old Cheyenne man died Monday when his SUV collided with a commercial truck on Interstate 80, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Charles Swainson. The Highway Patrol reported it is investigating a medical condition on Swainson’s part as a possible contributing factor.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Rest Well, Dark Knight: Don Goodman, Casper’s Batman, Passes Away

“I see a beautiful city and a brilliant people rising from this abyss. I see the lives for which I lay down my life, peaceful, useful, prosperous and happy. I see that I hold a sanctuary in their hearts, and in the hearts of their descendants, generations hence. It is a far, far better thing that I do, than I have ever done; it is a far, far better rest that I go to than I have ever known.”
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

Casper, WY
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy