Casper PD: Suspect and Child in Amber Alert Case Have Been Located
The Casper Police Department announced that the Amber Alert that was called on November 17 has been cancelled, as the child and the suspect have been located. That's according to a Facebook post from the CPD, who wrote that "The endangered child has been located in Arizona, and the suspect is in Custody. More details will be released as they become available. Guardians of the minor child and family members have been notified."
Casper PD: Suspect Helped House and Hide Wanted Fugitive Joshua Crook
A man was arrested in connection with the law enforcement operation that took place Wednesday afternoon and evening. 32-year-old Billy Martin was charged in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday with two separate felonies. He was charged as being an 'accessory after the fact,' and he was charged with being...
Casper Police: Victim Had “Long-Term Communication” With Suspect in Amber Alert Case
The Casper Police Department recently released a statement regarding the Amber Alert that was called for a missing 14-year-old Casper girl, who had been reported missing on November 16, 2022. According to the statement, Casper Police took a runaway report involving the girl, Gracelyn Pratt. "Gracelyn’s legal guardian reported Gracelyn...
Amber Alert Update: Suspect Quit Job, Victim Skipped School, Photos Included
An Amber Alert was issued earlier on Thursday regarding a 14-year-old girl named Gracelyn Pratt, who is believed to have been kidnapped by 36-year-old James Martin. Gracelyn's legal guardian, Josselyn Jeanne, posted an update last night regarding her missing daughter. "Everyone, my daughter Gracelyn is missing," Jeanne wrote in a...
AMBER ALERT – Black 2014 Ford 4 Door Pickup WY Plates: 1-36929
There's currently an active amber alert on a 2014 black Ford 4-door pickup with County 1 Plates - 36929. The truck has a lift kit and star wars stick figures on the back window, according to Wyoming Highway Patrol. The suspect is James Martin, 36. He is 5'9", 260-300 lbs....
Casper Police: Suspect Wasn’t In the House When Police Entered
Lieutenant Jeffrey Bullard with the Casper Police Department updated the community on the ongoing active situation involving an armed suspect who had, reportedly, barricaded himself inside of a home. Now, Lt. Bullard is stating that the suspect wasn't in the house when police entered. "We had an armed subject barricade...
(PHOTOS) Casper police respond to armed barricaded suspect in west Casper neighborhood
CASPER, Wyo. — [7:50 p.m.] Casper police and a Natrona County Sheriff’s Office special response team are still negotiating with what is believed to be an armed barricaded suspect in a west Casper neighborhood Wednesday night. As of 7:45 p.m., law enforcement could be heard on a loudspeaker ordering the suspect to surrender.
Suspect From Wednesday on the Loose, Considered ‘Armed and Dangerous’
The Casper Police Department have offered more information as to the situation that occurred Wednesday afternoon and through the evening, involving a suspect who had reportedly barricaded themselves inside of a home. When police eventually entered the residence, the suspect was not actually there. Now, the CPD has offered more...
Children’s Advocacy Project Reports to Wyoming
In light of recent publications involving sex offenders and child abuse in Natrona County, K2Radio News felt compelled to sit down with the Children's Advocacy Project (CAP) to discuss how they work to help children tell their stories in the hopes of sex abusers being convicted. For last week's Report...
BREAKING: Casper Police Warn of Armed, Barricaded Suspect in the Area of 15th and Westridge Place
Casper Police have stated that there is an armed suspect who has barricaded themselves in a home in the area of 15th Street and Westridge Place. It is currently unknown whether the home belongs to the suspect or not. K2 Radio News is on-scene and will update this breaking story...
Laramie County Divorce Filings (11/7/22–11/16/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Confirms No Hostages in Active Situation
Kiera Grogan, the Public Information Officer with the Natrona County Sheriff's Office has confirmed with K2 Radio News that there are currently no hostages involved in the ongoing active situation, regarding an armed suspect who has barricaded himself inside of a house. *****. Kiera Grogan, the Public Information Officer with...
Natrona County Arrest Log (11/16/22 – 11/17/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Natrona County Crime Clips (11/10/22–11/14/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details on recent law enforcement activities in Natrona County. Information is provided by Casper Police Department Lt. Jeff Bullard and NCSO Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan based on officer and deputy reports. Vehicle Theft, 11:45 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, Motel 6 (CPD)
2022 ‘Stuff The Van’ Toy Drive in Casper Kicks Off Dec. 12th
"I have seen holidays in booms and busts, on the tails of tragedies and triumphs, and each and every year, Casper has always answered the call and stepped up to care of our local kids." Tis the season for helping Casper kids – as the Stuff The Van Toy Drive returns for year #25 - December 12th through the 17th, presented by Greiner Ford, Powered by Lithia.
Firefighters respond to multiple Casper fires earlier this week
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Fire-EMS responded to several structure fires on Monday and Tuesday, according to a release issued on Wednesday morning. The first was a call to the 1400 block of South Pennsylvania Avenue for a reported fire in what’s described as a two-story 4-plex-style unit late Monday. Firefighters arrived to find a smoldering fire spreading into wooden siding on the building. The fire was successfully extinguished and determined to be caused by improperly discarded smoking materials. No injuries were reported.
Casper police giving away adult, kid bikes; first come, first served Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department will be giving away adult’s and children’s bikes from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at 320 Market St. The bikes will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis. People will need to haul the bikes away on their own.
Wyoming Highway Patrol suspects medical condition in fatal I-80 crash Monday
CASPER, Wyo. — A 57-year-old Cheyenne man died Monday when his SUV collided with a commercial truck on Interstate 80, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Charles Swainson. The Highway Patrol reported it is investigating a medical condition on Swainson’s part as a possible contributing factor.
Rest Well, Dark Knight: Don Goodman, Casper’s Batman, Passes Away
“I see a beautiful city and a brilliant people rising from this abyss. I see the lives for which I lay down my life, peaceful, useful, prosperous and happy. I see that I hold a sanctuary in their hearts, and in the hearts of their descendants, generations hence. It is a far, far better thing that I do, than I have ever done; it is a far, far better rest that I go to than I have ever known.”
