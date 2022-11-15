MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities are investigating after a vehicle was struck by gunfire Wednesday night. Police responded to the call at around 8:24 p.m. to the 2000 block of Josephine Street. A male victim reported he drove away from the Azalea Point Apartments at 651 Azalea Road after hearing gunshots, according to authorities. The victim noticed his vehicle had been shot when he arrived at his residence, said police.

MOBILE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO