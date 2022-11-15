Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wxxv25.com
Bank robbery reported on Courthouse Road
Today at around 11:50 AM, the Gulfport Police Department responded to Courthouse Road for a report of a bank robbery. When they arrived, officers spoke to witnesses who said a white male entered the bank and took out what looked like a gun. The man then demanded money and fled...
WLOX
Gulfport PD searching for Wells Fargo bank robbery suspect
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police Department is currently on the lookout for a bank robbery suspect. According to a press release, witnesses tell police that a white male entered the Wells Fargo bank on Courthouse Road with a gun and demanded money. The suspect fled the scene before police could arrive.
WALA-TV FOX10
Police respond to shooting involving occupied vehicle
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities are investigating after a vehicle was struck by gunfire Wednesday night. Police responded to the call at around 8:24 p.m. to the 2000 block of Josephine Street. A male victim reported he drove away from the Azalea Point Apartments at 651 Azalea Road after hearing gunshots, according to authorities. The victim noticed his vehicle had been shot when he arrived at his residence, said police.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile shooting leaves one man in critical condition
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man is in critical condition after he was shot during a fight, according to the Mobile Police Department. On Tuesday, officers responded Providence Hospital at 10:44 a.m. after a man arrived with a gunshot wound. Authorities said they located the victim’s girlfriend and discovered she...
Man in critical condition after being shot at Mobile apartment complex: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday morning at Sand Piper Townhomes. Officials said officers were called to Providence Hospital Tuesday after receiving reports of someone being shot. During the investigation, officers talked to the victim’s girlfriend. According to the girlfriend, she drove […]
WPMI
LOCK YOUR VEHICLE: Mobile Sheriff's Ofc seeks vehicle burglars caught on camera
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Co. Sheriff's Office is seeking a pair of alleged burglary suspects caught on camera breaking into vehicles, and reminds to lock your vehicle and remove any valuables. HAPPY THUG THURSDAY MOBILE Wellit is officially the holidays because the THUGS are creeping into your hoods...
WALA-TV FOX10
Suspects break into several vehicles in Mobile during morning escapade
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After a series of break-ins early Wednesday morning, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is reminding you to lock you car doors. MCSO says there were around 10 to 12 break-ins in the Summer Woods community alone. Not all residents had something stolen, but the suspects...
Woman shot while sitting on her front porch: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman sitting on her front porch at Oaklawn Homes in Mobile was shot Monday night, according to Mobile Police. Police said the victim was sitting on her front porch when she heard gunshots ring out. When she stood up to run inside her home, she was grazed by a bullet. […]
WLOX
Person arrested in connection to fatal Gulfport shooting
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport woman has been arrested in connection to a Tuesday fatal shooting. Renee Patricie Barthelemy, 44, was arrested on a charge of hindering prosecution. Gulfport Police responded to a report of a homicide at a townhouse on 29th Street to a report of a homicide...
darkhorsepressnow.com
MHP Investigating Deadly 3-Vehicle Crash In Lamar County
On Wednesday, November 16, at approximately 5:37 pm, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a three-vehicle fatal crash on Highway 42 in Lamar County. A 2017 Toyota Sienna driven by 57-year-old Russel Coleman of Laurel, was driving west on Highway 42 when it collided with a 2005 Ford Explorer driven by 25-year-old Hector Mayo of Petal, that was also driving west on Highway 42, and a 2011 Nissan Altima driven by 45-year-old Beau Trahan of Columbia.
WLOX
Final two suspects in Super Bowl party shooting plead guilty to reduced charges
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Michael Doss Jr. and Tykice Laddell Watts, the final two of five suspects arrested following a shooting at a Super Bowl party in 2018, have each pled guilty to three counts of accessory after the fact. The two men along with suspects Robert Jackson, Darrian...
Suspect in medical facility thefts across Acadiana identified
A lady identified as Lakeisha Kennedy is wanted for thefts in at least four Acadiana parishes, police say; KATC Investigates finds a criminal history of similar charges
Mississippi Press
Two Vancleave residents killed in separate accidents
JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- Two Vancleave residents were killed in vehicular accidents in St. Martin and Pascagoula in the last four days. The first accident took place in the St. Martin community Saturday night on Ft. Bayou Road. Deputies responded to a call around 9 p.m. advising of a man...
WDAM-TV
Passenger killed in 3-vehicle crash in Lamar Co.
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A passenger died in a three-vehicle crash in Lamar County Wednesday night. The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the crash on State Route 42 at approximately 5:37 p.m. According to MHP, a 2017 Toyota Sienna driven by a 57-year-old resident of Laurel was traveling west...
utv44.com
Mobile woman stabs boyfriend in car while driving down I-10
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A Mobile woman is charged with aggravated assault after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend during an argument in their vehicle on I-10 in Mississippi. 35-year-old Anna Chapman was charged with one count of aggravated assault and domestic violence. Hancock County Deputies say it happened around 2:00...
WLOX
Vancleave man dead after Pascagoula motorcycle crash
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - One person died from a motorcycle crash early Monday morning. Pascagoula Police say the crash happened around 5:17 a.m. on Jerry St. Pé Highway. Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd confirms the victim was 49-year-old Ronald Wood from Vancleave. PPD’s initial investigation determined a Harley Davidson...
WLOX
Hundreds of Jackson County residents line streets for free holiday meals
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - With Thanksgiving approaching next week, Feeding the Gulf Coast is working to distribute nearly 200,000 pounds of food to more than 7,000 families in our community. On Wednesday, the nonprofit teamed up with Jackson County groups to provide two drive-through giveaways in Moss Point. Traffic was...
WDAM-TV
2-vehicle accident tied up Mississippi 42 near the border of Perry-Forrest counties
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle accident on Mississippi 42 just shy of the Perry County line tied up traffic early Wednesday night. The accident, which involved a pair of pickup trucks near the intersection of Mississippi 42 east and Hensarling Road around 7 p.m., drew a slew of first responders, directing traffic and providing other help.
WLOX
TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck blocking lanes of Seaway Road in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials are working a multi-vehicle wreck in Gulfport Wednesday night. Details are limited, but at the time of this report, westbound and eastbound lanes of Seaway Road are shut down. Please use an alternate route when traveling in the area. Want more WLOX news in your...
wtvy.com
Woman found military papers from 1968 and searching for rightful owner
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Military papers from over 50 years ago unexpectedly turned up in a Theodore neighborhood. Now, the woman who stumbled upon them needs help tracking down the recipient. They belong to a Robert N. Kestner, and according to the papers, he was a chief warrant officer in...
Comments / 1