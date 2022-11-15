ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Springs, MS

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wxxv25.com

Bank robbery reported on Courthouse Road

Today at around 11:50 AM, the Gulfport Police Department responded to Courthouse Road for a report of a bank robbery. When they arrived, officers spoke to witnesses who said a white male entered the bank and took out what looked like a gun. The man then demanded money and fled...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Gulfport PD searching for Wells Fargo bank robbery suspect

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police Department is currently on the lookout for a bank robbery suspect. According to a press release, witnesses tell police that a white male entered the Wells Fargo bank on Courthouse Road with a gun and demanded money. The suspect fled the scene before police could arrive.
GULFPORT, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Police respond to shooting involving occupied vehicle

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities are investigating after a vehicle was struck by gunfire Wednesday night. Police responded to the call at around 8:24 p.m. to the 2000 block of Josephine Street. A male victim reported he drove away from the Azalea Point Apartments at 651 Azalea Road after hearing gunshots, according to authorities. The victim noticed his vehicle had been shot when he arrived at his residence, said police.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile shooting leaves one man in critical condition

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man is in critical condition after he was shot during a fight, according to the Mobile Police Department. On Tuesday, officers responded Providence Hospital at 10:44 a.m. after a man arrived with a gunshot wound. Authorities said they located the victim’s girlfriend and discovered she...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man in critical condition after being shot at Mobile apartment complex: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday morning at Sand Piper Townhomes. Officials said officers were called to Providence Hospital Tuesday after receiving reports of someone being shot. During the investigation, officers talked to the victim’s girlfriend. According to the girlfriend, she drove […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Woman shot while sitting on her front porch: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman sitting on her front porch at Oaklawn Homes in Mobile was shot Monday night, according to Mobile Police. Police said the victim was sitting on her front porch when she heard gunshots ring out. When she stood up to run inside her home, she was grazed by a bullet. […]
MOBILE, AL
WLOX

Person arrested in connection to fatal Gulfport shooting

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport woman has been arrested in connection to a Tuesday fatal shooting. Renee Patricie Barthelemy, 44, was arrested on a charge of hindering prosecution. Gulfport Police responded to a report of a homicide at a townhouse on 29th Street to a report of a homicide...
GULFPORT, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

MHP Investigating Deadly 3-Vehicle Crash In Lamar County

On Wednesday, November 16, at approximately 5:37 pm, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a three-vehicle fatal crash on Highway 42 in Lamar County. A 2017 Toyota Sienna driven by 57-year-old Russel Coleman of Laurel, was driving west on Highway 42 when it collided with a 2005 Ford Explorer driven by 25-year-old Hector Mayo of Petal, that was also driving west on Highway 42, and a 2011 Nissan Altima driven by 45-year-old Beau Trahan of Columbia.
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
Mississippi Press

Two Vancleave residents killed in separate accidents

JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- Two Vancleave residents were killed in vehicular accidents in St. Martin and Pascagoula in the last four days. The first accident took place in the St. Martin community Saturday night on Ft. Bayou Road. Deputies responded to a call around 9 p.m. advising of a man...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WDAM-TV

Passenger killed in 3-vehicle crash in Lamar Co.

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A passenger died in a three-vehicle crash in Lamar County Wednesday night. The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the crash on State Route 42 at approximately 5:37 p.m. According to MHP, a 2017 Toyota Sienna driven by a 57-year-old resident of Laurel was traveling west...
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
utv44.com

Mobile woman stabs boyfriend in car while driving down I-10

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A Mobile woman is charged with aggravated assault after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend during an argument in their vehicle on I-10 in Mississippi. 35-year-old Anna Chapman was charged with one count of aggravated assault and domestic violence. Hancock County Deputies say it happened around 2:00...
MOBILE, AL
WLOX

Vancleave man dead after Pascagoula motorcycle crash

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - One person died from a motorcycle crash early Monday morning. Pascagoula Police say the crash happened around 5:17 a.m. on Jerry St. Pé Highway. Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd confirms the victim was 49-year-old Ronald Wood from Vancleave. PPD’s initial investigation determined a Harley Davidson...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck blocking lanes of Seaway Road in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials are working a multi-vehicle wreck in Gulfport Wednesday night. Details are limited, but at the time of this report, westbound and eastbound lanes of Seaway Road are shut down. Please use an alternate route when traveling in the area. Want more WLOX news in your...
GULFPORT, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy