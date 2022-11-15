Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Retire” in the StateKennardo G. JamesBluffton, SC
Missing From His Playpen: Quinton SimonNikSavannah, GA
When You Feel "Held Hostage" In A Toxic RelationshipThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSavannah, GA
Georgia Council Considers Renaming City Square Over Concerns That It Glorifies Pro-Slavery Vice President John CalhounToby HazlewoodSavannah, GA
wtoc.com
Over 6,800 pounds of food collected during WTOC’s Day of Giving
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The WTOC Day of Giving Food Drive to benefit America’s Second Harvest Food Bank of Coastal Georgia was a big success!. WTOC collected over 6,800 pounds of food Thursday at the Kroger on Mall Boulevard in Savannah. The food will provide over 5,700 meals for...
wtoc.com
Citrus growing in South Georgia an option due to climate change, according to Bulloch. Co farmer
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Tune in to CBS Sunday morning this weekend and you might see a familiar face. A Bulloch County man helped bring citrus crops to South Georgia. A discussion about global warming might seem strange on a 32 degree morning with frost on the ground. But Joe Franklin says his citrus crop in South Georgia makes the case that something is changing.
wtoc.com
Feed the Boro food drop changes location this weekend
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A group in Statesboro will hold their monthly food drop this Saturday. The November food drop for Feed the Boro has some volunteers feeling nostalgic, but it also means a major change to the location. They’ll hold the distribution this Saturday at the Kiwanis Fairgrounds, with...
wtoc.com
WTOC Day of Giving at Kroger on Mall Blvd.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC teamed up with America’s Second Harvest to make sure families have food on the table this winter. On the annual Day of Giving, WTOC was out at the Kroger on Mall Boulevard to collect those donations. People showed up bright and early Thursday... “Wooh!...
As rising temps reshape Georgia’s fruit industry, citrus takes root
A look at how climate change is affecting Georgia produce farmers. Even if they don’t believe in human-caused climate change, farmers across South Georgia are having to adjust to changes in the growing season, precipitation, heat and other factors. This story would be a window into the practical implications of climate change and Georgia’s top industry.
wtoc.com
WTOC begins collecting toy donations
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC will begin its annual toy drive on Friday, Nov. 18. Every year, WTOC invites the community to drop off new, unwrapped toys at the station’s main lobby. We are collecting toys for all age groups, including teenagers. All toys collected at WTOC will stay...
WJCL
America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia reacts to Turkey Drive
SAVANNAH, Ga. — WJCL viewers come through big time for their community. Tuesday’s Turkey Drive 22 was a tremendous success. Thanks to the generosity of our viewers we collected a whopping 415 turkeys for America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia. Those 415 turkeys weighed in at over...
Looking for a winter getaway? Here are the 5 coziest small towns in Georgia
GEORGIA — If you’re looking for a Hygge winter getaway but don’t want to travel too far afield, Georgia’s got you covered. The website, MyDatingAdviser.com, searched across the country for the coziest small towns in America for the perfect winter getaway, naming five towns in Georgia as the perfect winter destinations out of 170 small towns across the country.
List: Central Georgia thanksgiving giveaways and events for 2022
MACON, Ga. — Thanksgiving is right around the corner!. Here are some events and giveaways in Macon to help you have the best holiday possible. When: Wednesday Nov. 23, starts at 11 a.m. and lasts until supplies run out. Where: There are 4 different locations you can go to...
wtoc.com
How to make blackened green beans perfect for Thanksgiving
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thanksgiving is the most planned meal of the year with menus and grocery lists made out weeks in advance, but there still are often last-minute changes. Maybe you can’t find an ingredient or your guest list grows and you add a dish - something throws a curve and you adjust.
wtoc.com
$94,000 donated to Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia to serve families for the holiday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A big donation is going to help families in need and its all thanks to all of you. When you shop at Park’s your asked to round-up to the next dollar. Now that money is going to good use. More than $94,000 will help Second...
Thanksgiving travel 2022: Best & worst times to drive, highways in Georgia with the heaviest traffic
ATLANTA — Are you wondering the best time to hit the road for your Thanksgiving travels? Are you starting from or traveling through Georgia?. The Georgia Department of Transportation is sharing the following information so travelers can be informed about the best and worst times to travel through metro Atlanta and other areas of Georgia:
wtoc.com
Non-profit providing tiny homes for veterans in Liberty Co.
MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - A non-profit in Liberty County is working to help local veterans experiencing homelessness. They’re now one step closer to creating a tiny home community in Midway. A lot off of the Coastal Highway in Midway will soon be home to many veterans who need a...
wtoc.com
How to make Gran’s Creamed Cauliflower
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thanksgiving is one week away. Jamie Ertle whipped up one of her holiday favorites and if you want to limit some of the calories on the table, she has just what you need. GRAN’S CREAMED CAULIFLOWER. INGREDIENTS:. Traditionally a head of cauliflower but frozen florets...
WJCL
BizPitch winners crowned: 3 Savannah entrepreneurs win cash and business services
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The winners of Savannah SCORE’s BizPitch competition have been crowned. On Wednesday night, at Savannah State University’s Torian Auditorium, eight aspiring local entrepreneurs, selected from a field of 24 applicants, pitched their business ideas to a panel of judges. BizPitch is an entrepreneurial competition, similar to “Shark Tank.” Three contestants were selected as the winners and were awarded cash and free professional services valued at over $10,000 to help them launch their new local businesses.
5 Free Things To Do In Savannah, GA That Are Perfect For Your Next Long Weekend Away
While enjoying your vacation to the fullest extent, it's easy for things to get out of hand budget-wise. These free things to do in Savannah, GA are a great way to further explore the city without hurting your wallet. You can escape into the Hostess City's great outdoors and explore...
wtoc.com
Students at Savannah High participate in Turkey Trot Fun Run
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Turkey Trot Fun Run and Walk for Adaptive Students - students hit the track at the School of Liberal Studies at Savannah High School earlier today. Organizers say students practiced life skills by registering for the event and learning race strategies during PE. “We try...
wtoc.com
Overcomers’ Conference happening this weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s all about the journey, and some journeys are more inspiring than others. Life stories and experiences will be shared for the purpose of encouraging others at the three-day Overcomers Conference this weekend. Wendy Eugene is one of the presenters at the event put on...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Tomochichi Monument, 1899, Savannah
Tomochichi (c.1644-1739) was the mico, or chief, of the Yamacraw Indians at the time of the colonization of Georgia by James Oglethorpe in 1733. His cooperation with the British made the creation of modern Georgia possible. In 1735, he accompanied Oglethorpe to England to report on the progress of the colony and was received as an ally and representative of all native people of the colony.
WJCL
Holiday parades in Savannah, Coastal Georgia, and the Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Rincon Lions Club sees impressive turnout for its 41st annual Christmas parade. We've created a list of all the holiday parades in the area. Did we miss any? Email us at news@wjcl.com. Holiday Parades. Savannah. Nov. 26: Boat Parade of Lights; Savannah’s Waterfront;...
