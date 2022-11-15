ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Over 6,800 pounds of food collected during WTOC’s Day of Giving

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The WTOC Day of Giving Food Drive to benefit America’s Second Harvest Food Bank of Coastal Georgia was a big success!. WTOC collected over 6,800 pounds of food Thursday at the Kroger on Mall Boulevard in Savannah. The food will provide over 5,700 meals for...
Citrus growing in South Georgia an option due to climate change, according to Bulloch. Co farmer

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Tune in to CBS Sunday morning this weekend and you might see a familiar face. A Bulloch County man helped bring citrus crops to South Georgia. A discussion about global warming might seem strange on a 32 degree morning with frost on the ground. But Joe Franklin says his citrus crop in South Georgia makes the case that something is changing.
Feed the Boro food drop changes location this weekend

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A group in Statesboro will hold their monthly food drop this Saturday. The November food drop for Feed the Boro has some volunteers feeling nostalgic, but it also means a major change to the location. They’ll hold the distribution this Saturday at the Kiwanis Fairgrounds, with...
WTOC Day of Giving at Kroger on Mall Blvd.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC teamed up with America’s Second Harvest to make sure families have food on the table this winter. On the annual Day of Giving, WTOC was out at the Kroger on Mall Boulevard to collect those donations. People showed up bright and early Thursday... “Wooh!...
WTOC begins collecting toy donations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC will begin its annual toy drive on Friday, Nov. 18. Every year, WTOC invites the community to drop off new, unwrapped toys at the station’s main lobby. We are collecting toys for all age groups, including teenagers. All toys collected at WTOC will stay...
America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia reacts to Turkey Drive

SAVANNAH, Ga. — WJCL viewers come through big time for their community. Tuesday’s Turkey Drive 22 was a tremendous success. Thanks to the generosity of our viewers we collected a whopping 415 turkeys for America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia. Those 415 turkeys weighed in at over...
Looking for a winter getaway? Here are the 5 coziest small towns in Georgia

GEORGIA — If you’re looking for a Hygge winter getaway but don’t want to travel too far afield, Georgia’s got you covered. The website, MyDatingAdviser.com, searched across the country for the coziest small towns in America for the perfect winter getaway, naming five towns in Georgia as the perfect winter destinations out of 170 small towns across the country.
How to make blackened green beans perfect for Thanksgiving

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thanksgiving is the most planned meal of the year with menus and grocery lists made out weeks in advance, but there still are often last-minute changes. Maybe you can’t find an ingredient or your guest list grows and you add a dish - something throws a curve and you adjust.
Non-profit providing tiny homes for veterans in Liberty Co.

MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - A non-profit in Liberty County is working to help local veterans experiencing homelessness. They’re now one step closer to creating a tiny home community in Midway. A lot off of the Coastal Highway in Midway will soon be home to many veterans who need a...
How to make Gran’s Creamed Cauliflower

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thanksgiving is one week away. Jamie Ertle whipped up one of her holiday favorites and if you want to limit some of the calories on the table, she has just what you need. GRAN’S CREAMED CAULIFLOWER. INGREDIENTS:. Traditionally a head of cauliflower but frozen florets...
BizPitch winners crowned: 3 Savannah entrepreneurs win cash and business services

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The winners of Savannah SCORE’s BizPitch competition have been crowned. On Wednesday night, at Savannah State University’s Torian Auditorium, eight aspiring local entrepreneurs, selected from a field of 24 applicants, pitched their business ideas to a panel of judges. BizPitch is an entrepreneurial competition, similar to “Shark Tank.” Three contestants were selected as the winners and were awarded cash and free professional services valued at over $10,000 to help them launch their new local businesses.
Students at Savannah High participate in Turkey Trot Fun Run

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Turkey Trot Fun Run and Walk for Adaptive Students - students hit the track at the School of Liberal Studies at Savannah High School earlier today. Organizers say students practiced life skills by registering for the event and learning race strategies during PE. “We try...
Overcomers’ Conference happening this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s all about the journey, and some journeys are more inspiring than others. Life stories and experiences will be shared for the purpose of encouraging others at the three-day Overcomers Conference this weekend. Wendy Eugene is one of the presenters at the event put on...
Tomochichi Monument, 1899, Savannah

Tomochichi (c.1644-1739) was the mico, or chief, of the Yamacraw Indians at the time of the colonization of Georgia by James Oglethorpe in 1733. His cooperation with the British made the creation of modern Georgia possible. In 1735, he accompanied Oglethorpe to England to report on the progress of the colony and was received as an ally and representative of all native people of the colony.
Holiday parades in Savannah, Coastal Georgia, and the Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Rincon Lions Club sees impressive turnout for its 41st annual Christmas parade. We've created a list of all the holiday parades in the area. Did we miss any? Email us at news@wjcl.com. Holiday Parades. Savannah. Nov. 26: Boat Parade of Lights; Savannah’s Waterfront;...
