Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Residents to Receive $1,000 MonthlyAneka DuncanNew York City, NY
New York witness captures light spheres on surveillance cameraRoger MarshOrangeburg, NY
Motel Rapist Found Victims OnlineBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx Cabbie Robbed at Gunpoint, CrashesBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Baby squirrel bonds with veteran after getting rejected by her motherAmy ChristieQueens, NY
Related
architecturaldigest.com
Vanessa Hudgens Sells Condo in Historic Brooklyn Waterfront Building at a Loss
Vanessa Hudgens has certainly had an active year in real estate. According to Dirt, the Spring Breakers star’s latest transaction is the sale of her condo in the historic Austin Nichols House, a Cass Gilbert-designed building located on the waterfront in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The legendary architect originally designed the building as a manufacturing plant and warehouse in 1915, according to the building’s website; it was later used as a distillery for the popular whiskey brand, Wild Turkey. The structure was one the earliest reinforced concrete warehouses in the United States and because of its rich legacy, is a designated landmark on the National Register of Historic Places.
Eater
A Homestyle Trinidadian Spot in Flatbush Expands the Narrative of Caribbean Food
Chef and restaurateur Osei Blackett is breaking up a prevailing narrative of Caribbean food — one that’s dominated by Jamaican classics like jerk chicken or beef patties — with a spotlight on homestyle meals from his native Trinidad and Tobago. With dishes like curries and bhaji (leafy greens in coconut milk) as well as ingredients like coconut, cumin, and cassava that reflect the West African, Indian, and indigenous influences on the cuisine, Ariapita opens at 1197 Flatbush Avenue, near Avenue D, in Flatbush, Brooklyn on Friday, November 18.
fox5ny.com
Brooklyn weed shop raided
The New York City Sheriff's Office carried out a raid on a Brooklyn smoke shop accused of illegally selling marijuana. Big Chief in Bay Ridge has been selling cannabis without a license, officials said.
Thrillist
Brooklyn's Famed Uzbek Buffet Supermarket Tashkent Is Opening in Manhattan
New Yorkers, say hello to shawarma-filled lunch breaks and kebab-based dinners. Brighton Beach's very own Tashkentsupermarket is opening soon in the West Village. Featuring over 200 mouthwatering buffet trays, the famous Uzbek staple is officially coming to Manhattan, a spokesperson confirmed to Eater. Tashkent is set to open by the end of the year at 378 Sixth Avenue at Waverly Place, and it will bring a slew of Central Asian flavors to the city. Earlier last year, Eater reported that the chain was planning to open "at least four" new locations, but the chain's representative declined to comment.
Tenants rally at Bronx building with 131 open violations
NEW YORK -- A group of tenants in a Bronx apartment building say they are living in horrific conditions, but they're hoping strength in numbers will bring changes.CBS2's Nick Caloway reports the building in the Mount Hope neighborhood has a long history of hazardous conditions.Outside of 124 East 176th St., tenants rallied in the cold for better living conditions."With rats, mold, mice, cockroaches, no hot water, no heat -- is that what you call good conditions in the western world?" tenant Corine Ombongo Golden said.Golden invited CBS2 into her chilly fourth floor apartment, which she says, even on a cold...
Bronx rappers Ice Spice, Lil TJay take part in Thanksgiving meal giveaway
Ice Spice and Lil TJay took part in a meal giveaway at Fordham University.
Hell’s Kitchen LGBTQ community on alert after string of gay club druggings
HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Following a string of incidents, including two men who were drugged, robbed and found dead after leaving LGBTQ nightclubs in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood, officials are urging members of the community to be extra vigilant. It’s an ongoing story PIX11’s Mary Murphy has been closely following for months. The latest […]
NYCHA takes action on broken door of Midtown apartment
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A huge victory for the residents at the Harborview Terrace in Midtown. The locks to the front door have been broken over and over again since May, creating chronic security problems at the building. After our story, NYCHA finally replaced the door and said their video cameras are watching 24/7. But […]
This famous Korean restaurant is opening a pop-up eatery in NYC
If you have ever traveled to South Korea, you have probably eaten at the popular Seoul-based restaurant OkDongsik, famous for its single-item menu dwaeji-gomtang served in the style of gukbap, a pork bone broth rice soup that won a Bib Gourmand award back in 2018. Folks on this side of...
Grieving dad wants to know who hauled daughter’s body on dolly, then dumped her
The father of Claire McKenna, an aspiring singer found dead last month on a New York City street, wants to know who pushed the 26-year-old woman on a dolly for several blocks before dumping her body behind a bush.
fox5ny.com
Meet Tik Tok's most popuar artist
Devon Rodriguez is an artist from the South Bronx with a huge social media following. He talked about his art on FOX 5 News.
nrf.com
10 must-see New York City stores
NRF 2023: Retail’s Big Show offers a chance to peek into the future as it’s being created in one of the world’s great retail centers — New York City. Daniel Hodges, CEO of Retail Store Tours, has selected 10 spaces that highlight innovations driving the future of retail.
$20,000 lottery ticket sold in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – A nearly $20,000 Take 5 lottery ticket was sold this week in the Bronx. The ticket, worth $19,886, was purchased at Cappy’s 556 located at 556 West 235 Street in the Bronx. “TAKE 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket must check their numbers at nylottery.ny.gov to determine if they have the winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening drawing,” the New York State Lottery said today alerting the winner to check their tickets. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice The post $20,000 lottery ticket sold in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5ny.com
Illegal marijuana shop raided in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - The New York City Sheriff's Office, the NYPD, and the state's Office of Cannabis Management carried out a raid on a Brooklyn smoke shop accused of illegally selling marijuana. FOX 5 NY visited the shop less than a month ago, where workers said they had nothing to...
cityandstateny.com
No Gucci, yes homeless housing, in pending Innovation QNS deal
When she says mixed income, she means it. New York City Council Member Julie Won touted a tentative deal Thursday after a subcommittee voted to approve the Innovation QNS development in her Astoria, Queens, district. Won said she’s proud that it won’t just be a mall for the wealthy. “They have this vision of this beautiful luxury tower for folks and the rendering shows Chanel and Gucci,” she said of the development team. “Oh really? Let me make this mixed-use beautiful arts district be the safe haven for these homeless folks. So that’s what we’re doing.” Won pointed to an apparently since-changed promotional image of the project, featuring what looks like stores for the high-end brands. The Innovation QNS team didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, but Gucci or not, the renderings do look like an outdoor mall. Won said the deal isn’t done until she has formal commitments in writing, because “You just never know with these people,” but her support for the project seems imminent. “Everything I asked for, they gave to me,” Won said. “I just need it finalized on paper.”
NBC New York
3 Women Found Stabbed to Death in NYC Home
Three women were found stabbed to death in a Queens home Friday, authorities say. Each of the victims was pronounced dead at the 182nd Street scene in Springfield Gardens shortly before 11 a.m. They were 26, 47 and 68 years old, police said. The victims' identities weren't immediately made public,...
The Break Presents – Lola Brooke
Lola Brooke stands at just 4 feet, 9 inches, but her voice is much bigger than that. Assertive and pleasantly full of bass, her sound has reached millions over the last few years, thanks to gully hits like "Don’t Play With It," which helped introduce the Brooklyn native to the masses. The track has recently soared to nearly 2 million streams on Spotify and similar views on YouTube. And it’s landed Lola on the radar of other established acts like Cardi B, Meek Mill and Foxy Brown. As heard in her lyrics and exemplified in her motion, Lola clearly isn’t the type for games. When it comes to rap, she’s primed to continue winning.
NYC smoke shop clerk pistol whipped as suspects flee with safe and smokes
NEW YORK, NY – A smoke shop in Brooklyn was the target of a violent robbery on Tuesday when suspects entered the store and assaulted the clerk. According to police, at around 10:15 pm, the two suspects entered the store and pistol-whipped a 33-year-old clerk before picking up the store’s safe and leaving with it. The brazen armed robbers also made off with cash and an undisclosed amount of merchandise from the 539 Nostrand Avenue location. The clerk was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The post NYC smoke shop clerk pistol whipped as suspects flee with safe and smokes appeared first on Shore News Network.
pethelpful.com
NYC Dog's Elation Over Getting a Hot Dog Is Just the Best
Everyone knows hot dogs are a classic New York City street food, and you can find a hot dog stand on just about every street corner of the city. Whenever dogs are out for a walk, their noses are in the air and sniffing for a spare hot dog to snatch up. Well, one pup is living every NYC dog's dream in this viral video.
Man, 65, grabbed by neck, punched on Brooklyn street
A 65-year-old man was brutally beaten in Brooklyn earlier this month, according to police, who released images Wednesday of his wanted attacker.
Comments / 0