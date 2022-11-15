ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
architecturaldigest.com

Vanessa Hudgens Sells Condo in Historic Brooklyn Waterfront Building at a Loss

Vanessa Hudgens has certainly had an active year in real estate. According to Dirt, the Spring Breakers star’s latest transaction is the sale of her condo in the historic Austin Nichols House, a Cass Gilbert-designed building located on the waterfront in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The legendary architect originally designed the building as a manufacturing plant and warehouse in 1915, according to the building’s website; it was later used as a distillery for the popular whiskey brand, Wild Turkey. The structure was one the earliest reinforced concrete warehouses in the United States and because of its rich legacy, is a designated landmark on the National Register of Historic Places.
BROOKLYN, NY
Eater

A Homestyle Trinidadian Spot in Flatbush Expands the Narrative of Caribbean Food

Chef and restaurateur Osei Blackett is breaking up a prevailing narrative of Caribbean food — one that’s dominated by Jamaican classics like jerk chicken or beef patties — with a spotlight on homestyle meals from his native Trinidad and Tobago. With dishes like curries and bhaji (leafy greens in coconut milk) as well as ingredients like coconut, cumin, and cassava that reflect the West African, Indian, and indigenous influences on the cuisine, Ariapita opens at 1197 Flatbush Avenue, near Avenue D, in Flatbush, Brooklyn on Friday, November 18.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Brooklyn weed shop raided

The New York City Sheriff's Office carried out a raid on a Brooklyn smoke shop accused of illegally selling marijuana. Big Chief in Bay Ridge has been selling cannabis without a license, officials said.
BROOKLYN, NY
Thrillist

Brooklyn's Famed Uzbek Buffet Supermarket Tashkent Is Opening in Manhattan

New Yorkers, say hello to shawarma-filled lunch breaks and kebab-based dinners. Brighton Beach's very own Tashkentsupermarket is opening soon in the West Village. Featuring over 200 mouthwatering buffet trays, the famous Uzbek staple is officially coming to Manhattan, a spokesperson confirmed to Eater. Tashkent is set to open by the end of the year at 378 Sixth Avenue at Waverly Place, and it will bring a slew of Central Asian flavors to the city. Earlier last year, Eater reported that the chain was planning to open "at least four" new locations, but the chain's representative declined to comment.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Tenants rally at Bronx building with 131 open violations

NEW YORK -- A group of tenants in a Bronx apartment building say they are living in horrific conditions, but they're hoping strength in numbers will bring changes.CBS2's Nick Caloway reports the building in the Mount Hope neighborhood has a long history of hazardous conditions.Outside of 124 East 176th St., tenants rallied in the cold for better living conditions."With rats, mold, mice, cockroaches, no hot water, no heat -- is that what you call good conditions in the western world?" tenant Corine Ombongo Golden said.Golden invited CBS2 into her chilly fourth floor apartment, which she says, even on a cold...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Hell’s Kitchen LGBTQ community on alert after string of gay club druggings

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Following a string of incidents, including two men who were drugged, robbed and found dead after leaving LGBTQ nightclubs in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood, officials are urging members of the community to be extra vigilant. It’s an ongoing story PIX11’s Mary Murphy has been closely following for months. The latest […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

NYCHA takes action on broken door of Midtown apartment

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A huge victory for the residents at the Harborview Terrace in Midtown. The locks to the front door have been broken over and over again since May, creating chronic security problems at the building. After our story, NYCHA finally replaced the door and said their video cameras are watching 24/7. But […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nrf.com

10 must-see New York City stores

NRF 2023: Retail’s Big Show offers a chance to peek into the future as it’s being created in one of the world’s great retail centers — New York City. Daniel Hodges, CEO of Retail Store Tours, has selected 10 spaces that highlight innovations driving the future of retail.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

$20,000 lottery ticket sold in the Bronx

NEW YORK, NY – A nearly $20,000 Take 5 lottery ticket was sold this week in the Bronx. The ticket, worth $19,886, was purchased at Cappy’s 556 located at 556 West 235 Street in the Bronx. “TAKE 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket must check their numbers at nylottery.ny.gov to determine if they have the winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening drawing,” the New York State Lottery said today alerting the winner to check their tickets. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice The post $20,000 lottery ticket sold in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Illegal marijuana shop raided in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - The New York City Sheriff's Office, the NYPD, and the state's Office of Cannabis Management carried out a raid on a Brooklyn smoke shop accused of illegally selling marijuana. FOX 5 NY visited the shop less than a month ago, where workers said they had nothing to...
BROOKLYN, NY
cityandstateny.com

No Gucci, yes homeless housing, in pending Innovation QNS deal

When she says mixed income, she means it. New York City Council Member Julie Won touted a tentative deal Thursday after a subcommittee voted to approve the Innovation QNS development in her Astoria, Queens, district. Won said she’s proud that it won’t just be a mall for the wealthy. “They have this vision of this beautiful luxury tower for folks and the rendering shows Chanel and Gucci,” she said of the development team. “Oh really? Let me make this mixed-use beautiful arts district be the safe haven for these homeless folks. So that’s what we’re doing.” Won pointed to an apparently since-changed promotional image of the project, featuring what looks like stores for the high-end brands. The Innovation QNS team didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, but Gucci or not, the renderings do look like an outdoor mall. Won said the deal isn’t done until she has formal commitments in writing, because “You just never know with these people,” but her support for the project seems imminent. “Everything I asked for, they gave to me,” Won said. “I just need it finalized on paper.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

3 Women Found Stabbed to Death in NYC Home

Three women were found stabbed to death in a Queens home Friday, authorities say. Each of the victims was pronounced dead at the 182nd Street scene in Springfield Gardens shortly before 11 a.m. They were 26, 47 and 68 years old, police said. The victims' identities weren't immediately made public,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
B106

The Break Presents – Lola Brooke

Lola Brooke stands at just 4 feet, 9 inches, but her voice is much bigger than that. Assertive and pleasantly full of bass, her sound has reached millions over the last few years, thanks to gully hits like "Don’t Play With It," which helped introduce the Brooklyn native to the masses. The track has recently soared to nearly 2 million streams on Spotify and similar views on YouTube. And it’s landed Lola on the radar of other established acts like Cardi B, Meek Mill and Foxy Brown. As heard in her lyrics and exemplified in her motion, Lola clearly isn’t the type for games. When it comes to rap, she’s primed to continue winning.
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

NYC smoke shop clerk pistol whipped as suspects flee with safe and smokes

NEW YORK, NY – A smoke shop in Brooklyn was the target of a violent robbery on Tuesday when suspects entered the store and assaulted the clerk. According to police, at around 10:15 pm, the two suspects entered the store and pistol-whipped a 33-year-old clerk before picking up the store’s safe and leaving with it. The brazen armed robbers also made off with cash and an undisclosed amount of merchandise from the 539 Nostrand Avenue location. The clerk was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The post NYC smoke shop clerk pistol whipped as suspects flee with safe and smokes appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pethelpful.com

NYC Dog's Elation Over Getting a Hot Dog Is Just the Best

Everyone knows hot dogs are a classic New York City street food, and you can find a hot dog stand on just about every street corner of the city. Whenever dogs are out for a walk, their noses are in the air and sniffing for a spare hot dog to snatch up. Well, one pup is living every NYC dog's dream in this viral video.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

