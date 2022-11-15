Read full article on original website
Related
Sportswashing and spectacle as Qatar’s World Cup of conflicts kicks off
As Lionel Messi and the Argentine squad arrived in Qatar this week, driving through a £220bn infrastructure project built on “modern slavery”, there was unmistakable excitement. The players can’t quite believe the World Cup is suddenly here again. “Another chance” at victory, and immortality. It was much the same in the England camp, where the 14 players who have never been to the competition were almost just saying to each other: “It’s the World Cup!”And one like no other, for reasons way beyond the fact it is starting in November.The disrupted calendar has at once made this World Cup one...
Being Christian Pulisic: the pressure of life as US soccer’s chosen one
The midfielder looks liberated when he steps on to the field for his country. How he handles expectation will be crucial to his team’s chances at this World Cup
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Opening Ceremony Details, Rumoured Performers Including Jung Kook Of BTS, When & How To Watch / Live Stream
All the key details for the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.
Fifa president Gianni Infantino at World Cup: ‘Today I feel gay, I feel disabled, I feel a migrant worker’
Fifa president Gianni Infantino claimed “today I feel gay” as he scolded western media for giving “moral lessons” over the controversial Qatar World Cup.Qatar has been widely criticised for exploiting untold thousands of migrant workers, mostly lured from impoverished parts of south Asia, to build the stadiums and infrastructure to host the World Cup. Among a slew of human rights abuses, several thousand labourer deaths during the past decade remain unexplained and the Emirate state has shown little urgency over the issue. In addition, Qatar’s suitability to host the tournament has been questioned because the conservative Islamic nation outlaws homosexuality...
Comments / 0