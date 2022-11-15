As Lionel Messi and the Argentine squad arrived in Qatar this week, driving through a £220bn infrastructure project built on “modern slavery”, there was unmistakable excitement. The players can’t quite believe the World Cup is suddenly here again. “Another chance” at victory, and immortality. It was much the same in the England camp, where the 14 players who have never been to the competition were almost just saying to each other: “It’s the World Cup!”And one like no other, for reasons way beyond the fact it is starting in November.The disrupted calendar has at once made this World Cup one...

47 MINUTES AGO