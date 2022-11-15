ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge Dorow mulls Wisconsin Supreme Court run

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin Judge Jennifer Dorow drew fan mail and gifts from people who admired her handling of the often disruptive actions of a man on trial for killing six people by driving through a Christmas parade. Now she’s the popular choice of some Republicans to run next year...
Judge extends federal student loan forgiveness block

The block on President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan was extended on Monday as the courts evaluate its legality. The St. Louis-based 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued an injunction preventing the Department of Education from eliminating student loan debt based on Biden's executive order in August.
