“Let’s Talk Music” Event Offers Discussion Inspired by Upcoming Chamber Music Sedona Concert

Sedona News – On Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 5 p.m., “Let’s Talk Music,” an event held at the Sedona Public Library, will offer fascinating insight into the composers and style of music that will be featured at Chamber Music Sedona’s “Past Inspirations” concert, coming up on December 4.

Presented by Rob Schottland, a member of the Chamber Music Sedona Board of Trustees, the event will be structured as a conversation, with participants invited to interact and share their reactions to clips of music. Rob will open the discussion with background information about Inon Barnatan and the works to be performed at the concert, which features works by Handel, Brahms, plus Maestro Barnatan’s own piano transcription of Rachmaninoff’s Symphonic Dances.

At the Library session, Rob will play a video featuring a short piece of music in its original instrumentation, as well as three adaptations, and invite attendees to serve as “music critics” by providing their comments and opinions and choosing a favorite performance.

The concert – which launches Chamber Music Sedona’s special 40 th Anniversary Season – will take place at 3 p.m. on December 4 at the Sedona Performing Arts Center, 995 Upper Red Rock Loop Rd., Sedona, Ariz. 86336.

“Let’s Talk Music” will be held in the Si Birch Community Room at the Sedona Public Library, 3250 White Bear Rd., Sedona, Ariz. 86336. To learn more about “Past Inspirations” or to purchase concert tickets, visit https://chambermusicsedona.org/2022-inon-barnatan-past-inspirations/ .

