The Blind Monk finds new home at AKA West Palm opening next monthBest of South FloridaWest Palm Beach, FL
40+ Things to do in Greater Fort LauderdaleMomJunkyFort Lauderdale, FL
The O.G. Delray Beach will reopen with Miami-based Taquiza taqueriaBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Good or Bad News for the GOP? Donald Trump Announces His 2024 Presidential AmbitionAnthony J LynchPalm Beach, FL
Lewis Prime Grill opens this month in Loxahatchee from family behind Okeechobee SteakhouseBest of South FloridaLoxahatchee, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Cardiothoracic Surgeon Specializing in Minimally Invasive Heart Valve and Structural Heart Care, Joins Palm Beach Health Network Physician Group
November 18, 2022 – Kushagra Katariya, MD, FACS, a cardiothoracic surgeon specializing in adult cardiothoracic surgery including minimally invasive heart valve and structural heart procedures recently joined the Palm Beach Health Network Physician Group – Cardiovascular Care network. Dr. Katariya specializes in coronary surgery, mitral valve surgery, aortic surgery, aortic valve surgery, lung and mediastinal surgery, transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) and minimally invasive surgery. In addition, Dr. Katariya is board-certified by the American Board of Thoracic Surgery and the American Board of Surgery. Dr. Katariya is on-staff at Delray Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center and he has offices located on the campuses of both hospitals.
WPBF News 25
'I’m still here to talk about it': Jupiter Medical Center cancer patient tearfully credits doctor for extra time
JUPITER, Fla. — On World Pancreatic Cancer Day,Jupiter Medical Center’s Anderson Family Cancer Institute held a day of awareness, bringing patients forth to share their stories. Fred Mascaro of Palm Beach Gardens is one of those patients. He’s spent over a decade fighting cancer. In 2011, he learned...
margatetalk.com
Coffee Shop Raises Funds for Margate Couple Who Lost Life Savings in Scam
Relief for a couple who lost their entire savings is coming one small business and donation at a time. The owner of the coffee shop Lady and the Mug, Aimee Tarte, is offering support to Doris and Barry Bauman, who lost $99,000 after falling victim to an international email scam tracked to Hong Kong.
bocaratontribune.com
Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton marks 10 anniversary at annual Mayor’s Ball
The Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton celebrated its 10th anniversary Saturday night at Boca West Country Club with the sponsorship of its seventh Annual Boca Raton Mayor’s Ball. “Tropical Paradise” was the theme as Rotarians rolled out the “blue” carpet to some 500 guests who enjoyed hors d’oeuvres and...
Food, Cleanliness Issues At Delray Beach Deli, Says Inspector
Three Inspections, Ten Violations In Just Days For “Bagels With Deli.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com A Delray Beach Deli required three inspections over just a few days after an inspector with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation didn’t like what was seen during a routine check-up on October 31st. “Bagels With” Deli […]
Which Palm Beach County choice program schools are most competitive? A look at the numbers
As thousands of Palm Beach County families submit applications for their children to attend one of the school district’s choice programs next year, many will be vying for a select number of seats in highly competitive programs that are housed in just 15 schools. There are 330 choice programs...
Boca Raton “Light The Lights” Set For Saturday Night
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Tis the season for the Boca Raton Holiday Light Lighting. Yes, that’s what we’re calling it to be sensitive to everyone. The light lighting is set for Saturday night at the Mizner Park Amphitheater — 590 Plaza Real. In […]
Coral Springs Coconut Creek Chamber Throws a Happy Hour for Local Professionals Dec. 1
Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber is holding a Live at 5 Happy Hour for local entrepreneurs and business professionals. Held on Thursday, December 1, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Coral Springs Hotel & Convention Center, the cost is $15 for members and $25 for non-members, and the chamber offers a BOGO deal on all tickets. Admission includes one drink and appetizers.
Coral Springs Church Offers Unique Multi-Sensory Worship Service
Multi-sensory service at St. Mary Magdalene and St. Martin Episcopal Church on Sunday nights. A new multi-sensory worship service at St. Mary Magdalene and St. Martin Episcopal Church in Coral Springs invites people into a unique spiritual experience – an exploration into the landscape of the soul through ancient prayers, live music, projected images and a walking meditation in the candlelight.
Palm Beach County Animal Shelter At Capacity, Adoptions Urged
The number of animals in that West Palm Beach facility has risen to over 350 and more than 30 animals were surrendered by their owners over a two-day span.
As many families struggle with high food prices, churches and organizations continue their missions of charity
This Thanksgiving season, many American families are struggling with “all-time high” prices in order to enjoy roasted turkey dinners with all the fixings at home. Nevertheless, there are local churches and other organizations that continue “giving back” to the community by helping and feeding those in need in Deerfield Beach, Pompano Beach, Oakland Park, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Fort Lauderdale and other cities throughout Broward County.
secretmiami.com
Delray Beach Is Lighting Up Its 100-Foot Tree This Month & It’ll Be Totally Mesmerizing!
The holiday season in South Florida just keeps on giving and we’re all here for it! This time round the holiday vibes are calling us up from Delray Beach where they’ll be lighting a giant, 100-foot Christmas tree on Tuesday, November 29. The magical mammoth of a tree...
Animal Parents Needed, Palm Beach County Shelter Over Capacity
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you are considering adopting a pet, Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control would like you to think about adopting now. The PBC shelter is over capacity, following a huge number of pets being “given up” over the […]
southfloridahospitalnews.com
HCA Florida Palms West Hospital Named the Only A-rated Hospital for Patient Safety in Palm Beach County
November 16, 2022 – HCA Florida Palms West Hospital is proud to announce that it has been awarded a Hospital Safety Grade A by The Leapfrog Group. The distinction makes Palms West the only A-rated hospital for patient safety in Palm Beach County. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses...
This Predator Just Moved To Boca Raton, And We Know Where
CONVICTED IN BROWARD COUNTY. PHILLIPPE TORRES MOVES NORTH TO PALM BEACH COUNTY, SETTLES IN BOCA RATON. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Phillippe Torres is a registered sexual predator and he now calls Boca Raton “home.” The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office told BocaNewsNow.com that […]
The Dogington Post
Dog Groomer Accused of Abusing Dogs In His Care
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Authorities claim that a dog grooming shop owner in South Florida was caught on camera abusing the animals in his care. News reports say that Plinio Roberto de Camargo Jr.,...
WSVN-TV
Farm Share teams up with local church to hand out food in time for Thanksgiving
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The state’s largest food bank teamed up with a South Florida church to help feed a need in one community. Farm Share is making sure families have enough to eat as Thanksgiving is next week. The company teamed up with First Eben Ezer Baptist...
Animal shelter seeking families to adopt, foster
The Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control shelter is urging families to adopt or foster a pet, as the number of animals in the shelter has risen to over 350.
WPBF News 25
Boynton Beach Fire Rescue teaming up with Greenacres for Ian holiday toy drive
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Two local fire rescue agencies are teaming up to make Christmas wishes come true for the youngest Hurricane Ian victims. Boynton Beach Fire Rescue and Greenacres Fire Rescue are holding a holiday toy drive for kids whose families lost everything. Around the country: National coverage...
downbeach.com
Margate’s Thanksgiving Farmers Market is back
The Fall Margate Community Farmers Market will be back in time to do some Thanksgiving holiday food shopping 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. The market, which features Jersey Fresh produce and more, will be held on the verandah inside Steve & Cookies By The Bay restaurant, 9700 Amherst Ave.
