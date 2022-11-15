Read full article on original website
cbs17
Have you seen this van? Durham County deputies looking for van used in theft attempt
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham County deputies are looking for a van they say was used in a theft attempt. Deputies said someone was using the van in an attempt to steal construction material from the 900 block of Watercolor Way. They then abandoned the van after it got...
Man arrested, 2 suspects still free in Fayetteville shooting involving 2 kids
Harnett County deputies say one person has been charged and two suspects are still on the loose in connection to shooting involving a family.
Wake County Public Defender's Office to represent 15-year-old suspected gunman in Raleigh mass shooting
The 15-year-old boy suspected of shooting and killing five people in Raleigh, including his brother, will have a public defender. The Wake County Public Defender’s Office told WRAL News on Thursday it will represent Austin Thompson. As of Thursday, Thompson does not have a hearing date scheduled. Thompson will...
WRAL
Raleigh police officer injured after head-on crash on Capital Boulevard
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh officers tried to pull over two cars racing down Capital Boulevard on Friday night before one of them collided head-on with a police cruiser. One of the drivers got away, according to the police. The other tried to run away from police after crashing around...
Wake County boy reported missing after not getting on bus, seen running into woods: Sheriff
A search is underway in the Wendell area for a 9-year-old boy who hasn't been seen since Tuesday morning after he didn't get on the school bus.
Man accused of killing Wake deputy seeks bail, evidence. Here’s what happened.
Arturo Marin-Sotelo’s attorney argued that his client wasn’t involved in the killing of Deputy Byrd and has cooperated with law enforcement.
Durham Police investigate after 16-year-old shot and killed
A teenager was shot and killed shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Sima Avenue just south of the Durham Freeway.
Lee Co. sheriff suspects there are other victims of San-Lee Middle School teacher's alleged 'inappropriate conduct'
SANFORD, N.C. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office advised parents of current and former San-Lee Middle School students to talk to their children after an investigation found a teacher there had "numerous inappropriate relationships" during his tenure there. Andrew Braxton Allen, 32, of Siler City, is charged with statutory...
cbs17
Car stolen while defrosting in Wake Forest part of string of related crimes, police say
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — With each season, it seems there are always new crimes of opportunity to be aware of. The latest warning comes from the Wake Forest Police Department after a vehicle was stolen from a driveway Friday morning. The car had been left unattended while the windshield was defrosting with the keys inside, police said.
Juvenile suspect arrested for threat against Moore County high school
Moore County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday morning that a juvenile has been arrested in Aberdeen for the threat against Union Pines High School.
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Police Locate Missing Juvenile on Friday
UPDATE: At 4:05 p.m. on Friday, Chapel Hill Police said they safely located Leon. The Chapel Hill Police Department is turning to the public for help after receiving a missing persons report for a juvenile on Friday. A release from police Friday afternoon said Julio Leon, a 15-year-old Chapel Hill...
WRAL
Fayetteville man charged after Harnett County man dies of drug overdose
A Harnett County man who died of a drug overdose has led to a Fayetteville man's arrest. On Sunday, first responders found a 53-year-old man unresponsive at a residence on Roger Curtis Lane in Spring Lake. A Harnett County Sheriff's Office investigation revealed the man had purchased narcotics from Lamont...
WRAL
Juvenile charged with DWI in crash involving Raleigh police officer
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh police officer was involved in a head-on crash on Poole Road at the intersection of Donald Ross Drive on Wednesday night. Three cars were involved in the accident, according to officials. Among them was an officer in his cruiser. The police officer was evaluated...
jocoreport.com
Suspects Charged With Piggly Wiggly Break-In
KENLY – An alert citizen spotted two men allegedly smashing the glass front door of Kenly’s Piggly Wiggly grocery store around 11:50pm Thursday. The suspects reportedly entered the store but quickly retreated when an alarm sounded. The burglars fled the scene in a GMC SUV. The eyewitness called...
rhinotimes.com
The Sheriff’s Department Wants To Put You In Jail
You may not have committed any crimes, but the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department is still coming after you – and any other good people in the county. The department doesn’t want to arrest you, but instead it wants to hire you and put you to work as a detention officer.
WRAL
Suspected Hedingham shooter will represented by a public defender; hearing date not set
Cash stolen from CVS, Circle K in early morning robbery
RALEIGH, N.C. — Someone robbed two businesses Friday morning on Lake Boone Trail. Before 4:30 a.m., police officers responded to the CVS on Lake Boone Trail at Landmark Drive, where someone stole a small amount of cash. Afterwards, police said the same person went to a Circle K down...
WRAL
Family calls for answers after child threatened at Riverwood Middle School
Kyleigh Moore's parents were horrified to learn that a fellow student at Riverwood Middle School allegedly threatened to kill their daughter. Kyleigh Moore's parents were horrified to learn that a fellow student at Riverwood Middle School allegedly threatened to kill their daughter.
cbs17
BUSTED: Man trafficked meth, crack in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — On Tuesday, the Fayetteville Police Department assisted the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office in arresting a man for drug trafficking. On Tuesday, the Fayetteville Police Department’s Campbellton District Community Employment Response Team (CERT) helped the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office find a wanted subject in Fayetteville.
cbs17
WATCH: Deer escorted out of Food Lion in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Friday, a deer was spotted in a grocery store and firefighters helped escort the deer out of the store. Friday morning at 10:45 a.m., firefighters from Station 22 on Durant Road responded to a deer at Food Lion on Falls River Avenue. Firefighters were able to safely take the deer to a forested area nearby.
