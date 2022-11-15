ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham County, NC

Related
chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill Police Locate Missing Juvenile on Friday

UPDATE: At 4:05 p.m. on Friday, Chapel Hill Police said they safely located Leon. The Chapel Hill Police Department is turning to the public for help after receiving a missing persons report for a juvenile on Friday. A release from police Friday afternoon said Julio Leon, a 15-year-old Chapel Hill...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL

Juvenile charged with DWI in crash involving Raleigh police officer

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh police officer was involved in a head-on crash on Poole Road at the intersection of Donald Ross Drive on Wednesday night. Three cars were involved in the accident, according to officials. Among them was an officer in his cruiser. The police officer was evaluated...
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Suspects Charged With Piggly Wiggly Break-In

KENLY – An alert citizen spotted two men allegedly smashing the glass front door of Kenly’s Piggly Wiggly grocery store around 11:50pm Thursday. The suspects reportedly entered the store but quickly retreated when an alarm sounded. The burglars fled the scene in a GMC SUV. The eyewitness called...
KENLY, NC
rhinotimes.com

The Sheriff’s Department Wants To Put You In Jail

You may not have committed any crimes, but the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department is still coming after you – and any other good people in the county. The department doesn’t want to arrest you, but instead it wants to hire you and put you to work as a detention officer.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Cash stolen from CVS, Circle K in early morning robbery

RALEIGH, N.C. — Someone robbed two businesses Friday morning on Lake Boone Trail. Before 4:30 a.m., police officers responded to the CVS on Lake Boone Trail at Landmark Drive, where someone stole a small amount of cash. Afterwards, police said the same person went to a Circle K down...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

BUSTED: Man trafficked meth, crack in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — On Tuesday, the Fayetteville Police Department assisted the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office in arresting a man for drug trafficking. On Tuesday, the Fayetteville Police Department’s Campbellton District Community Employment Response Team (CERT) helped the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office find a wanted subject in Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

WATCH: Deer escorted out of Food Lion in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Friday, a deer was spotted in a grocery store and firefighters helped escort the deer out of the store. Friday morning at 10:45 a.m., firefighters from Station 22 on Durant Road responded to a deer at Food Lion on Falls River Avenue. Firefighters were able to safely take the deer to a forested area nearby.
RALEIGH, NC

