BOLO: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department seeks Matthew Yancey
The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department seeks public’s assistance in locating Matthew Cole Yancey. Mr. Yancey is being sought for questioning in a theft of property case in Coffee County. He was last seen on or around the Fredonia Rd area near Noah Rd. He was on foot and accompanied by a black dog.
Coffee County School System needs substitute teachers; new pay rate
Coffee County School System is in need of substitutes teachers, and a new daily rate will go into effect on December 1, 2022. According the the Coffee County School System, you:. Create your own schedule. Choose what days you work and at what schools you want to sub. Visit the...
Coffee County School System teachers receive tenure
Recently, multiple teachers from Central High School, Deerfield Elementary and New Union Elementary school’s were approved for tenure by the Coffee County School System.
Mary L Wells
Mary L Wells, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Vanderbilt Harton Hospital at the age of 94. Services are scheduled for 2 PM on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Maplewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 Noon until the service time.
Martin named new Executive Director of Partners for Healing
Partners for Healing is very pleased to announce Emilie Martin as the organization’s new Executive Director. A native of Tullahoma, Ms. Martin holds a Master of Public Health degree from East Tennessee State University. She has demonstrated her passion for the clinic and her commitment to our community over the years as a volunteer, college intern and most recently as the Outreach Coordinator where she focused on promoting the clinic’s services.
Evelyn Kay Smith Baxter
Mrs. Evelyn Kay Smith Baxter, age 83, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at her residence. Mrs. Baxter was born in Parkersburg, WV, to her late parents Donald Westfall and Helen Smith Westfall. She was a homemaker for most of her life. Mrs. Baxter was a loving mom who devoted her life to her kids that she loved with all her heart. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Kenneth Smith and Shirley Smith; daughter, Beverly Webster; grandchildren, Christopher Webster and Heather Webster.
Westwood picks up road split at Forrest
Westwood’s Lady Rockets kept their unbeaten conference record in tact with a dominating 39-14 win over Forrest Middle in Chapel Hill Thursday night. Jules Ferrell and Reece Finch led the way with 14 and 10 points, respectively. Eighth grader Bell VanZandbergen pitched in 6 points and Keira McInturff scored 5 in the second half, including a 3 pointer.
Raiders drop season opener to Boyd Buchanan
A bad first quarter and turnover trouble put Coffee County Central in a hole the Raiders couldn’t quite dig out of Thursday night in a 56-42 loss to visiting Boyd Buchanan to open the season. Coffee County fell behind 23-9 in the first quarter. The Raiders battled turnover trouble,...
BASKETALL: Raiders return to the hardwood Thursday night in Manchester
The last time the Coffee County Central Red Raider basketball team was on the court was at Murphy Center for the TSSAA State Tournament back in March. That changes on Thursday. The Red Raiders begin their 2022-2023 campaign at home in non-conference action against Boyd Buchanan. Tip is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday night (Nov. 17) at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium in Manchester.
