Colorado State

Colorado's 'best budget resort' located in iconic (and notoriously pricy) ski town

By Spencer McKee
 3 days ago
Vail, Colorado. Photo Credit: Kruck20 (iStock).

Visiting Colorado's mountain towns during the winter season can get a bit expensive – and that's no secret. However, finding an affordable stay doesn't necessarily have to mean sacrificing quality or location.

According to TripAdvisor's ranking of 'best budget resorts' in Colorado, the best value spot is located in the Eagle County town of Vail.

Featured on TripAdvisor's 2022 Traveler's Choice list and holding a 4.5-star rating with 839 reviews, Christiania Lodge is a spot worth checking out.

Find this hotel just steps away from Vail Resort's Gondola 1 and in the heart of Vail Village, with a 99 of 100 'walkability' rating. A variety of rooms are available, many of which come with a personal balcony and a mountain view.

Given the high demand during the winter season, it's tricky to nail down a nightly price per room. Prices online seem to range from around $250 to $450, which compared to other spots in the same area in the same ski town, seems to be quite the deal.

Editor's Note: This TripAdvisor ranking is subject to change as deals change.

Colorado State
