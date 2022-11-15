Webcomic Weekly, celebrating all that’s great and good with comics on the Internet. This week, Clark Bint’s Culture Pop…. Clark Bint’s an artist working out of the UK, making some rather tasty comics indeed, whether that’s the cyberpunk thriller Killtopia 3 with Dave Cook and BHP Comics or Frank At Home On The Farm with Jordan Thomas and Scout Comics, that Clark describes as “an uncompromising British horror that’s The Shining meets Animal Farm, with a little hint of The Lighthouse.” And then there’s his art for the forthcoming Cyberarchy from Heavy Metal with Matthew Hardy, again described by Clark as “22 pages of robots and riots, infusing retro Raypunk aesthetics with contemporary ideas and actions.”

