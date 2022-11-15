Read full article on original website
More ‘Spawn’ Variant Covers Revealed To Close Out Image Comics’ 30th Anniversary
Image Comics have revealed six more Spawn team-up variant covers which will feature on the upcoming Golden Rage #5, Image! #9, Junkyard Joe #3, Love Everlasting #5, Nita Hawes’ Nightmare Blog #11, and Radiant Black #20. Todd McFarlane’s iconic, history-making, record-breaking Spawn will be appearing on over nearly 50...
Hounded, Hurt And Humbled: Previewing ‘August Purgatory Underground’ #4
Red 5 Comics has revealed a preview of August Purgatory Underground Issue 4, out today from Benjamin W. Morse. ‘The final hours of CAPTAIN AUGUST! Shaken and crippled after his confrontation with his arch-enemy, AUGUST launches a desperate plan to save as many of his new allies as he can from the villainous rebel fleet and their cyborg commander. He’s been hounded, hurt and humbled- but he’s not going down without a fight! The astonishing conclusion of AUGUST: PURGATORY UNDERGROUND!’
Buried Alive! Previewing ‘Above Snakes’ #5
“MINISERIES CONCLUSION This is what it has all led up to. Dirt is trapped with his life on the line but so much more. How much blood can he spill? And should he. The final face off between him and Dr. Tomb brings the beloved mini series to a close.”
Piggy Bankers: Previewing ‘What’s The Furthest Place From Here?’ #8
Spend some time with the not-so-friendly little piggies known as Big Business as they make deals, cause chaos, and huff and puff and blow up anyone in their way! But when they stick their little snouts too far out, someone will have to pay! And how does everyone’s favorite record store fit into all this?
Artist Francis Manapul Covers ‘Book Of Slaughter’ #1
BOOM! Studios today revealed Francis Manapul’s variant cover of Book Of Slaughter #1, the very first oversized one-shot special in the world of the Eisner Award-winning Something Is Killing The Children, from creators James Tynion IV and Werther Dell’Edera, with colorist Miquel Muerto and letterer AndWorld Design. ‘From...
Webcomic Weekly: ‘Culture Pop’ By Clark Bint
Webcomic Weekly, celebrating all that’s great and good with comics on the Internet. This week, Clark Bint’s Culture Pop…. Clark Bint’s an artist working out of the UK, making some rather tasty comics indeed, whether that’s the cyberpunk thriller Killtopia 3 with Dave Cook and BHP Comics or Frank At Home On The Farm with Jordan Thomas and Scout Comics, that Clark describes as “an uncompromising British horror that’s The Shining meets Animal Farm, with a little hint of The Lighthouse.” And then there’s his art for the forthcoming Cyberarchy from Heavy Metal with Matthew Hardy, again described by Clark as “22 pages of robots and riots, infusing retro Raypunk aesthetics with contemporary ideas and actions.”
Marc Guggenheim And Justin Greenwood Launch New Superhero Series ‘Torrent’ With Image Comics
Marc Guggenheim and Justin Greenwood, the team who brought you Resurrection comes a brand-new superhero series in Torrent. A new ongoing series launching in February 2023 from Image Comics. Michelle Metcalf is the world’s most happy-go-lucky hero—Crackerjack—until tragedy forces her to cross the line from hero… to vigilante....
Cosmic Ghost Rider’s Vengeance Reawakens In March 2023
One of Marvel’s most outrageous breakout characters of the past decade, Cosmic Ghost Rider, will return this March in a brand-new solo series! Announced by Polygon, Cosmic Ghost Rider will be written by Stephanie Phillips in one of her first works for Marvel Comics along with the upcoming Rogue & Gambit series and drawn by superstar artist Juann Cabal!
Previewing Geoff Johns And Gary Frank’s ‘Junkyard Joe’ #2 From Image Comics
“Mad Ghost’s tales of The Unnamed continue as we go from 1972 to today! Cartoonist Muddy Davis has just retired from drawing his 50-year-old “Junkyard Joe” newspaper strip. But the tragedies of Vietnam and visions of a strange robot solider that saved his life still haunt him. But dreams become reality when Joe mysteriously shows up on Muddy’s doorstep warning us of a new and impending war.”
A Little Lovecraft In Slumberland: ‘Lovecraft Unknown Kadath’ #3
“An adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft’s The Dream-Quest of Unknown Kadath unlike anything you’ve read before. Randolph Carter’s journey is interrupted once again, this time by winged nightmares. Planted on an unsteady ground littered with bones, the dreamer must find his way to safety before the unimaginable horror beneath it all rises to the surface to end his quest once and for all.
Charles Soule And Will Sliney’s ‘Hell To Pay’ #1 Gets A Second Printing
Writer Charles Soule (Eight Billion Genies, Undiscovered Country) and artist Will Sliney’s (Spider-Man) Hell to Pay #1 from Image Comics is getting a second printing. As a second printing is usually triggered by a sell-out at distribution level that does mean you could well find first printings at your local comic book store.
Where No Mutant Has Gone Before: Reviewing ‘Marauders’ #8
‘Marauders’ balances great science-fiction style world-building, deep discussions, a wealth of character development moments, and solid quick-paced brutal action all in one smartly build and paced issue. There is a ton of discourse to be found here but everyone involved makes it work as the visuals give us everything that the words aren’t telling us and are a delight to look upon. A colorful gorgeous intriguing comic book is always a great thing to behold.
Visit Wilmhurst, The Best Gated Community For Slashers, In ‘Where Monsters Lie’
Have you ever wondered where the mindless unkillable monster or the serial killer trapped in a doll go between their murder sprees? Kyle Starks goes behind the scenes to deliver all the gory details and more in his brand-new meta-horror series, Where Monsters Lie. ‘Connor Hayes survived his first slasher...
Horror Reappears In Your First Look At ‘The Approach’ #2
BOOM! Studios revealed today a first look at The Approach #2, the second issue of a turbulent new horror series from writers Jeremy Haun & Jason A. Hurley, artists Jesús Hervás and Lea Caballero, colorist Brett Weldele, and letterer Ed Dukeshire. The terrifying creature from the lost flight...
Taking A Mighty Leap: Reviewing ‘All-New Firefly’ #10
‘All-New Firefly’ expertly brings the various threads that it’s been weaving together in order to prepare for the upcoming big series finale issue, putting a striking cap on the fantastic Jayne Cobb growth. This has been such a wonderful series full of rich character work and gorgeous powerful artwork which all showcases just how well this universe can work and continue to be explored over twenty years later.
Bask In The Cleansing Fire Of The Phoenix On Artgerm’s New ‘Avengers’ #64 Cover
Starting later this month, Avengers from across the Marvel multiverse will come together for the greatest battle in their 60-year history in Avengers Assemble. Serving as the capstone to Jason Aaron’s epic run, Avengers Assemble will unite Aaron’s Avengers and Avengers Assemble in a saga that stretches from the prehistoric beginnings of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to their last stand at Infinity’s End.
