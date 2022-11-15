ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republicans have won the House. Now, they’re promising to investigate the Bidens

Republicans are expected to hold a slim majority, a much different outcome than top GOP leaders forecasted in a "red wave" that failed to materialize. Two top House Republicans — Rep. James Comer and Rep. Jim Jordan — who are expected to chair the House Oversight and Judiciary committees next year are planning to lay out the evidence they say they have gathered from whistleblowers that show President Biden’s son, Hunter, engaged in influence peddling and his father, potentially while serving as vice president, may have benefitted financially.
Republicans narrowly retake control of the House, setting up divided government

The potentially single-digit margin ushers in a new era of divided government in Washington. It wasn’t the red wave many top Republicans predicted, but the GOP eked out enough wins in contested seats to gain control of the House of Representatives, according to the Associated Press. With some races still not called a week after Election Day, Republicans picked up at least 218 seats, and will take over the chamber next year with GOP leaders facing blowback about failing to deliver in what many considered a favorable political environment for their party.
With Democrats’ win in Arizona, control of the Senate may come down to Nevada

(Washington) — Democratic incumbent Mark Kelly has won reelection to the U.S. Senate, according to a late Friday night call by the Associated Press. The result gets Democrats one seat closer to retaining their Senate majority. The call came after Kelly increased his lead after the release of the latest batch of votes from Maricopa County, Arizona’s largest.
Democrats retain control of the Senate after holding Nevada seat

(Reno, Nev.) — Despite some very tight races, Democrats have held on to their slim majority in the U.S. Senate. The chamber was decided Saturday evening after Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto defeated Republican nominee Adam Laxalt, a former state attorney general, according to a race call by The Associated Press.
Democrat Josh Shapiro to take office with mandate from Pennsylvania voters

The state's two-term attorney general scored a massive 14 percentage point win over Republican rival Doug Mastriano in last week’s midterm election. Josh Shapiro, the Democratic governor-elect of Pennsylvania, will take office with a decisive mandate from voters, who overwhelmingly rejected a Republican drive to pare back abortion rights and voting laws in the premier battleground state.
The FBI alleges TikTok poses national security concerns

TikTok, which hit 1 billion monthly active users in September 2021, is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance. The head of the FBI says the bureau has “national security concerns” about the U.S. operations of TikTok, warning that the Chinese government could potentially use the popular video-sharing app to influence American users or control their devices.
Journalist Roundtable focuses on election

It’s Friday – a day when The Spark welcomes Pennsylvania journalists onto the program to discuss what’s in the news and maybe get some behind the scenes insight into the events and news that are impacting our lives. Joining on today’s program are:. Dennis Owens, ABC...
Here’s who was arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol

Editor’s note: This story was first published on Feb. 9, 2021. It is regularly updated, and includes explicit language. On Jan. 6, 2021, hundreds of supporters of former President Donald Trump broke through police lines and stormed the U.S. Capitol, forcing a panicked evacuation of top political leaders and threatening the country’s peaceful transfer of power. The violent attack was an act of domestic terrorism, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Are climate change emissions finally going down? Definitely not

The world is still on track for dangerous levels of warming, according to a new report from the Global Carbon Project. Emissions from burning fossil fuels are expected to reach record levels this year, more than 50% higher than they were when the Industrial Revolution began. The new data comes...
