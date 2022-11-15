The potentially single-digit margin ushers in a new era of divided government in Washington. It wasn’t the red wave many top Republicans predicted, but the GOP eked out enough wins in contested seats to gain control of the House of Representatives, according to the Associated Press. With some races still not called a week after Election Day, Republicans picked up at least 218 seats, and will take over the chamber next year with GOP leaders facing blowback about failing to deliver in what many considered a favorable political environment for their party.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO