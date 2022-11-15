Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kidnapping suspect arrested after a multi-city chase by Fort Worth policeMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Escondido Open in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
New Mockingbird Station Restaurant, The FinchSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Texas Rangers to host the MLB All-Star Game at Globe Life Field in 2024Jalyn SmootArlington, TX
Dallas couple offer controversial relationship advice making global newsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Related
keranews.org
Tarrant County statistics 'don't lie.' That's why United Way is launching this centennial campaign
Leah King, United Way of Tarrant County president, said the celebration was a reflection of its first 100 years of work in the community–and how much more work remains unfinished. She pointed to a long car line adjacent to the press event for Tarrant Area Food Bank distribution as...
Fort Worth Fire Department recruits most diverse class in 129-year history
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — With bravery, strength and commitment to their community, 24 Fort Worth Fire Department recruits walked out to a crowd of proud family and friends and left as new firefightersThey just made history as the most diverse class of firefighters in Fort Worth Fire Department's 129-year history; 71% of the class are minorities. Five are military veterans and five women also graduated. All five women are mothers. "It's been hard, it's been hard but it's been worth it," said Tamesha Wharton, one of the department's newest firefighters.Wharton sacrificed a lot to accomplish this goal. Her daughter lived In...
Principal credited with 'climate and culture' changes that lead to turnaround
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – At Dade Middle School in Dallas, it doesn't take much for a history lesson, or a science class – that students help lead – to turn into a pep rally. "We want to make this school better, "says 7th grade student Ja'Kyre McCoy after leading his peers through a class. The instruction punctuated by snaps, claps and 'woo hoos' to encourage students who respond with correct answers. "Sometimes you have to get up there and show who you are," he said.And they are rock stars. Once the lowest performing neighborhood middle school in Dallas ISD - one that...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Gala Honors Rookie Arlington Officer Who Died in the Line of Duty in 2010
It's been almost 12 years since a rookie cop in Arlington died in the line of duty, and the police department continues doing #SomethingGood to remember her. Jillian Smith was 24 and had been on the force for just 10 months when she was fatally shot protecting a little girl during a domestic dispute in December 2010.
CandysDirt.com
Designed by Fort Worth Architect Robert L. Wright, This Westcliff Modern Has a Mysterious Past
There is no mystery about the allure of this Westcliff modern, but its eye-catching façade regularly makes necks crane as it is truly worthy of a good gawking. The classic modern is composed of interesting sculptural blocks creating multiple levels. Plus, it’s embedded on a gorgeous verdant sloping lot and still has a timeless appeal after over 40 years. And this property has only been on the market once 20 years ago.
Texas hopes to execute Stephen Barbee today for 2005 Tarrant County murders
TEXAS TRIBUNE – For the third time in four years, Texas is hoping to execute Stephen Barbee Wednesday evening. But first it must wait for courts to rule once again on the state’s handling of the prisoner’s religious rights in the death chamber. Federal courts this month have gone back and forth over Texas’ execution […]
Dallas-Fort Worth consumers decidedly better off renting than buying a house, study indicates
DALLAS — Dallas-Fort Worth is one of many housing markets in the nation where high home prices and mortgage rates make it better financially to rent than to buy, according to a new study. The four major metro areas in Texas all ranked strongly in favor of renting rather...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Lockdown Over at UNT Health Science Center After Warning of ‘Potential for Violence'
The UNT Health Science Center west of downtown Fort Worth was under lockdown for about two hours Wednesday afternoon due to an unspecified threat. Someone tweeted from the UNTHSC Twitter account that there was "potential for violence" and people were ordered to "seek shelter immediately." The entire message sent at...
Lockdown ends at UNT Health Science Center in Fort Worth after threat of 'potential violence,' university officials say
FORT WORTH, Texas — The University of North Texas called for a lockdown over a possible threat of violence at the Health Science Center campus in Fort Worth Wednesday afternoon. Turns out, the culprit was camera gear. According to a “Red Alert” message sent out to students and staff...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Parent Brings Gun to Fight on Arlington Martin High School Campus
An Arlington ISD parent was arrested Thursday afternoon, accused of bringing a gun to a fight between a group of students on a high school campus, police say. In a statement, Arlington police said a school resource officer at Arlington Martin High School was called shortly before 1:30 p.m. to a fight between a group of students on school property, near one of the parking lots. As the officer headed to the area the officer learned one of the people involved was armed.
Denton County fire chief arrested, charged for stealing nearly $500,000
ARGYLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Denton County fire chief has been arrested and charged with stealing nearly $500,000 from his department and accused of failing to properly fund firefighters' retirement accounts.Federal prosecutors say Chief Mac Hohenberger spent the department's money at casinos, on a family member's business in Hawaii and other personal expenses.A former firefighter says when he spoke up about problems he was noticing, he was fired. Eric Robertson is currently suing Hohenberger on behalf of a former firefighter at Emergency Services District No. 1, which provides fire and EMS services to Argyle and neighboring towns. "He realized there were some issues...
luxury-houses.net
This $3.5 Million Magnificent Luxury Estate in Colleyville Texas with Exquisite Care and Quality is Ideal for Entertaining
6917 Westcoat Drive Home in Colleyville, Texas for Sale. 6917 Westcoat Drive, Colleyville, Texas is a gorgeous luxury estate has been recently updated with exquisite care and quality showcasing the perfect balance of comfort and luxury. This Home in Colleyville offers 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 9,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6917 Westcoat Drive, please contact Michelle Selner (Phone: 972-732-6000) at Keller Williams Realty for full support and perfect service.
City of Dallas committee holds briefing over outlook of police and fire pension; plans future meetings on finding solutions
DALLAS — The embattled Dallas Police and Fire Pension System (DPFP) once again may be in hot water. On Tuesday, the City of Dallas Government Performance and Financial Management Committee held a meeting over the state of the fund, highlighting the challenges and health of the pension. The goal...
Texas school district votes to ban all books with gender fluid characters
In August, the same district removed the Bible and a graphic novel depicting the life of Anne Frank.
FBI arrests longtime Argyle fire chief, searches department offices
The Federal Bureau of Investigation on Thursday arrested Mac Hohenberger, the longtime fire chief of Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 (formerly the Argyle Fire District), and searched the ESD’s offices. An FBI spokesperson confirmed Thursday the search and arrest, which took place at DFW Airport, but declined...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Poll Workers Urge Commissioners to Postpone Election Certification
Dallas residents urged the commissioners court to postpone the certification of the November 8 election votes and move to a paper system at its Tuesday meeting after election officials from multiple Dallas County locations reported exaggerated and inaccurate voter numbers from poll pads. Multiple witnesses claimed to have seen the...
EV Charger Manufacturer Selects Plano, Texas For First US Factory
SK Signet, a global manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) chargers, will open a factory in Plano. The company will also conduct research for new equipment and personal customization at the new location. The factory is SK Signet’s first in the U.S. and according to a press release, it will align...
H-E-B holds groundbreaking for location in Alliance area of Fort Worth
H-E-B executives and city of Fort Worth executives took part in the groundbreaking of the H-E-B Alliance store on Nov. 16 in Fort Worth. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Juan-Carlos Rück, executive vice president of the H-E-B northwest food and drug division, has taken part in quite a few groundbreaking ceremonies in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in recent years.
FBI arrests Denton County fire chief for allegedly stealing from firefighter pension fund, sources say
ARGYLE, Texas — Agents with the FBI arrested Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 Fire Chief Mac Hohenberger after he allegedly stole money from the fire department's pension fund, sources told WFAA. According to sources, officers were waiting for Hohenberger at DFW Airport, where he was returning from...
fox4news.com
Gun found at Dallas ISD elementary school
DALLAS - Dallas police found a gun inside a Dallas ISD elementary school on Thursday. Thomas Tolbert Elementary School principal LaKeisha Smith-Bluitt sent a letter to parents on Thursday informing parents about the discovery. Smith-Bluitt says the gun was never used inside of the school. Police believe the gun was...
Comments / 6