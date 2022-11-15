ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

CBS DFW

Fort Worth Fire Department recruits most diverse class in 129-year history

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — With bravery, strength and commitment to their community, 24 Fort Worth Fire Department recruits walked out to a crowd of proud family and friends and left as new firefightersThey just made history as the most diverse class of firefighters in Fort Worth Fire Department's 129-year history; 71% of the class are minorities. Five are military veterans and five women also graduated. All five women are mothers.  "It's been hard, it's been hard but it's been worth it," said Tamesha Wharton, one of the department's newest firefighters.Wharton sacrificed a lot to accomplish this goal. Her daughter lived In...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Principal credited with 'climate and culture' changes that lead to turnaround

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – At Dade Middle School in Dallas, it doesn't take much for a history lesson, or a science class – that students help lead – to turn into a pep rally. "We want to make this school better, "says 7th grade student Ja'Kyre McCoy after leading his peers through a class.  The instruction punctuated by snaps, claps and 'woo hoos' to encourage students who respond with correct answers.  "Sometimes you have to get up there and show who you are," he said.And they are rock stars.  Once the lowest performing neighborhood middle school in Dallas ISD - one that...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Gala Honors Rookie Arlington Officer Who Died in the Line of Duty in 2010

It's been almost 12 years since a rookie cop in Arlington died in the line of duty, and the police department continues doing #SomethingGood to remember her. Jillian Smith was 24 and had been on the force for just 10 months when she was fatally shot protecting a little girl during a domestic dispute in December 2010.
ARLINGTON, TX
CandysDirt.com

Designed by Fort Worth Architect Robert L. Wright, This Westcliff Modern Has a Mysterious Past

There is no mystery about the allure of this Westcliff modern, but its eye-catching façade regularly makes necks crane as it is truly worthy of a good gawking. The classic modern is composed of interesting sculptural blocks creating multiple levels. Plus, it’s embedded on a gorgeous verdant sloping lot and still has a timeless appeal after over 40 years. And this property has only been on the market once 20 years ago.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Parent Brings Gun to Fight on Arlington Martin High School Campus

An Arlington ISD parent was arrested Thursday afternoon, accused of bringing a gun to a fight between a group of students on a high school campus, police say. In a statement, Arlington police said a school resource officer at Arlington Martin High School was called shortly before 1:30 p.m. to a fight between a group of students on school property, near one of the parking lots. As the officer headed to the area the officer learned one of the people involved was armed.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Denton County fire chief arrested, charged for stealing nearly $500,000

ARGYLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Denton County fire chief has been arrested and charged with stealing nearly $500,000 from his department and accused of failing to properly fund firefighters' retirement accounts.Federal prosecutors say Chief Mac Hohenberger spent the department's money at casinos, on a family member's business in Hawaii and other personal expenses.A former firefighter says when he spoke up about problems he was noticing, he was fired. Eric Robertson is currently suing Hohenberger on behalf of a former firefighter at Emergency Services District No. 1, which provides fire and EMS services to Argyle and neighboring towns. "He realized there were some issues...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
luxury-houses.net

This $3.5 Million Magnificent Luxury Estate in Colleyville Texas with Exquisite Care and Quality is Ideal for Entertaining

6917 Westcoat Drive Home in Colleyville, Texas for Sale. 6917 Westcoat Drive, Colleyville, Texas is a gorgeous luxury estate has been recently updated with exquisite care and quality showcasing the perfect balance of comfort and luxury. This Home in Colleyville offers 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 9,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6917 Westcoat Drive, please contact Michelle Selner (Phone: 972-732-6000) at Keller Williams Realty for full support and perfect service.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Poll Workers Urge Commissioners to Postpone Election Certification

Dallas residents urged the commissioners court to postpone the certification of the November 8 election votes and move to a paper system at its Tuesday meeting after election officials from multiple Dallas County locations reported exaggerated and inaccurate voter numbers from poll pads. Multiple witnesses claimed to have seen the...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Gun found at Dallas ISD elementary school

DALLAS - Dallas police found a gun inside a Dallas ISD elementary school on Thursday. Thomas Tolbert Elementary School principal LaKeisha Smith-Bluitt sent a letter to parents on Thursday informing parents about the discovery. Smith-Bluitt says the gun was never used inside of the school. Police believe the gun was...
DALLAS, TX

