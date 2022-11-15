ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malvern, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cityofbasketballlove.com

Prepping for Preps '22-23: Penn Charter (Boys)

Ryan Coyle (@ryancoyle35) (Ed. Note: This story is part of CoBL’s “Prepping for Preps” series, which will take a look at many of the top high school programs in the region as part of our 2022-23 season preview coverage. The complete list of schools previewed thus far can be found here.)
cityofbasketballlove.com

Prepping for Preps '22-23: Imhotep Charter (Boys)

(Ed. Note: This story is part of CoBL’s “Prepping for Preps” series, which will take a look at many of the top high school programs in the region as part of our 2022-23 season preview coverage. The complete list of schools previewed thus far can be found here.)
PHILADELPHIA, PA
philadelphiasportsdigest.com

FOOTBALL: St. Joseph’s Prep Defeats La Salle, Prepares to Take on Northeast for the City 6A Title

Photos: Quinn Holden, SJP ‘25 (Insta: @quinnsvisuals) By: Zachary Reagan, SJP ‘23 (Twitter: @zreagan8) PHILADELPHIA – Last Thursday, the battle for PCL 6A supremacy took place at Cardinal O’Hara High School, as the St. Joseph’s Prep Hawks took the field against the La Salle Explorers. The last time these two teams met on Oct. 8, the Hawks soared to a 40-11 victory at historic Franklin Field. Coming into this game, the 2022 PCL Red champions had not lost a game since their first game of the season; a 48-37 loss to St. Thomas Aquinas (FL), who was a top 10 team in the nation at the time. On the other side, La Salle had just completed a play-in game against Father Judge on Nov. 4, in which the Explorers won 28-7.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
cityofbasketballlove.com

Prepping for Preps '22-23: Downingtown West (Boys)

(Ed. Note: This story is part of CoBL’s “Prepping for Preps” series, which will take a look at many of the top high school programs in the region as part of our 2022-23 season preview coverage. The complete list of schools previewed thus far can be found here.)
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Perkiomen Valley looks to advance to first district football final in school history

The pressure-packed, do-or-die nature of the District 1 Class 6A playoffs is nothing new to Central Bucks West. After struggling to a 1-3 start this season, the Bucks entered Week 5 with the knowledge they might need to run the table to qualify for this year’s playoffs. A four-game winning streak followed, but another setback against Central Bucks South put the team into playoff mode a week early.
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Malvern’s Bobby Mears Commits to Walk-on at Penn State

Class of 2023 ATH Bobby Mears has committed to Penn State as a preferred walk-on, he announced via Twitter Thursday night. Mears (6-foot-4, 225 pounds) is from Malvern Prep High School in Malvern, Pennsylvania, which is less than three hours away from State College. He’s capable of playing tight end,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
brotherlygame.com

High School state finals set in Pennsylvania and Delaware

High school state champions will be crowned this weekend in Mechanicsburg, Pa. and Dover, Del. Four teams from District 1 will play for state titles in Pennsylvania while three of the four teams playing for state titles in Delaware are from Wilmington and a fourth is from nearby Bear. Springfield...
DOVER, DE
suburbanonesports.com

CB East Seniors Commit to Play Collegiate Sports

On Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, eleven Central Bucks East seniors were recognized for committing to compete in their respective sport at the collegiate level. Student-athletes will be recognized individually by sport at a later date. Elliot Forney – Rutgers University (Soccer) Elizabeth Gray – Villanova University (Softball) Gwyn...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
Phillymag.com

Philly Today: Notorious Restaurateur Matt Swartz Is In Trouble. Again.

Plus, more Krasner drama, more mayoral announcements, more truly important Fetterman news and... the end of the Philly Pops?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
aroundambler.com

Upper Dublin High School sophomore Stephen Konz died after being struck by a vehicle

Upper Dublin High School sophomore Stephen Konz was struck and hit by a vehicle earlier this week while running and passed away. Upper Dublin School District Superintendent Steven Yanni announced Konz’s passing in a video message and offered condolences to Konz’s family. He also detailed how students could receive support from the district in dealing with the tragedy. Konz was 16 years old.
DUBLIN, PA
travellemming.com

21 Best Day Trips from Philadelphia in 2022 (By a Local)

There are so many great things to do in Philadelphia, but if you’re itching to get out of the city there are plenty of day trips from Philadelphia to explore too!. I am a Philadelphia local and I’m here to help you take advantage of all there is to do just an hour or two outside of Philadelphia!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Phoenixville Town Tap Unaffected by Announcement

CONSHOHOCKEN PA – Conshohocken Brewing Co., which operates the Town Tap in Phoenixville and four other serving locations, announced on Facebook its plans to close its Town Tap in Haverford on Nov. 27 (2022; Sunday). It did not explain why. The Haverford site has been in operation since 2018, according to the Breweries in PA website.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Pizza Shops in Pennsylvania

Located in the Historic Italian Market in Philadelphia, Angelo's Pizza Shop serves an extensive menu of pizzas, pasta, sandwiches, and other Italian specialties. This is one of the best pizza places in Philadelphia and one of the most popular. You can order your pizza by the slice or the whole pie, and you can make your own pizzas.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
94.5 PST

This Event Is A First For Philly and Xfinity Live

There’s nothing I love more than Xfinity Live and good food and this event happening in Philadelphia, PA, is the perfect excuse to eat and drink all day long this Saturday. Xfinity Live is hosting the Philadelphia Street Food Festival this weekend and it’s going to be a huge event. This is the first-ever Philly Street Food festival and it’s coming to one of the best bars in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Marilyn Johnson

The Pullman Restaurant & Bar finally opens in Bryn Mawr

After nearly two years idling in the station, The Pullman Restaurant & Bar has finally arrived on the Main Line! Located at 39 Morris Avenue on the site of the former Tango Restaurant along the south side tracks of the Bryn Mawr train station, the newly renovated 7,000-square-foot space has been transformed into a chic new restaurant and supper club that harkens back to a bygone era of understated luxury and opulence.
BRYN MAWR, PA
VISTA.Today

Coatesville Winery Stands Out in Statewide Industry

Stargazers winery is one of the hundreds that tourists flock to in Pennsylvania.Image via Stargazers Winery. When it comes to sightseeing, tourists may flock to the Keystone State to visit Philly, Pittsburgh, or venture out to Amish country. Yet, what may come as a surprise to many is that the state’s wine industry attracts over two million visitors a year, writes Holly Herman for the West Chester Patch.
COATESVILLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy