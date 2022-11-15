Photos: Quinn Holden, SJP ‘25 (Insta: @quinnsvisuals) By: Zachary Reagan, SJP ‘23 (Twitter: @zreagan8) PHILADELPHIA – Last Thursday, the battle for PCL 6A supremacy took place at Cardinal O’Hara High School, as the St. Joseph’s Prep Hawks took the field against the La Salle Explorers. The last time these two teams met on Oct. 8, the Hawks soared to a 40-11 victory at historic Franklin Field. Coming into this game, the 2022 PCL Red champions had not lost a game since their first game of the season; a 48-37 loss to St. Thomas Aquinas (FL), who was a top 10 team in the nation at the time. On the other side, La Salle had just completed a play-in game against Father Judge on Nov. 4, in which the Explorers won 28-7.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO