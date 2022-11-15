Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rcreader.com
The Quad Cities Cultural Trust Announces the 2022 Grant Recipients of the Adler Theater Fund
DAVENPORT, IOWA (November 17, 2022) — The Quad Cities Cultural Trust partnered with the Adler Theater Foundation in November 2021. This partnership’s goal was to advocate for the performing arts here in the Quad Cities and encourage organizations with programs that encourage diversity and equity to apply for funding to perform at the Adler Theatre in Davenport, Iowa.
rcreader.com
Friendly House’s Annual Neighborhood Thanksgiving Luncheon
DAVENPORT, IOWA (November 18, 2022) — Friendly House, 1221 Myrtle St, Davenport, will host our annual community Thanksgiving meal on Tuesday, November 22, 12PM. We will be serving a delicious traditional Thanksgiving feast, and guests can enter for chances to win raffle prizes. We are happy to be returning...
rcreader.com
GIT Improv Return to The Black Box Theatre on Saturday, November 19
MOLINE, ILLINOIS (November 17, 2022) — GIT Improv and The Black Box Theatre of the Quad Cities are excited to announce their partnership providing GIT with a home and The Black Box Theatre a varied schedule of entertainment. Jeff Adamson, owner of GIT Improv. Said, “We have maintained great...
nrgmediadixon.com
Country Legend is Coming to the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport this January
Country Music Legend Tanya Tucker is coming to the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport on Thursday, January 19th at 8pm. Tucker’s career began when she was just 13 years old. Her 1972 song “Delta Down” took the country world by storm. Tucker has released 25 albums since 1972 and plans to play her hits live and in concert in Davenport.
rcreader.com
SCC Theatre Will Present Texan Comedy “Greater Tuna,” November 18–20
BETTENDORF, IOWA (November 16, 2022) — The Scott Community College Theatre Department is proud to present its fall theatre production, Greater Tuna. Performances will be held at Scott Community College's Black Box Theatre, Friday, November 18, 7:30PM; Saturday, November 19, 7:30PM; and Sunday, November 20, 2:30PM. Greater Tuna is...
rcreader.com
Iconic Rock Musical “RENT” Will Hit the MCC Black Box Theatre November 18 and 19
MUSCATINE, IOWA (November 16, 2022) — Muscatine Community College’s Theatre Department is proud to present the iconic rock musical RENT on Friday, November 18, and Saturday, November 19, 7PM, in the newly-renovated Black Box Theatre — Strahan Hall, 152 Colorado Street, in Muscatine. Winner of the Tony...
rcreader.com
Friendly House’s Family Night, Friday, November 18, 5:30-7:30PM
DAVENPORT, IOWA (November 18, 2022) — Friendly House, 1221 Myrtle St, Davenport, will host our Family Night on Friday November 18, 2022, 5:30-7:30PM. This family reading event will feature games, family crafts, dinner, readings of Pete the Cat: The First Thanksgiving, a bounce house, and even a free copy of the Pete the Cat book!
rcreader.com
Cookies and Dreams Returns to Downtown Davenport for a Special Month-Long Holiday Pop-Up
DAVENPORT, IOWA (November 16, 2022) — Cookies and Dreams is returning, for a limited time, to Downtown Davenport with a special Holiday Pop-Up, where you can get a selection of their classic cookies and all their seasonal ones along with some mystery flavors that will change from week to week. They’ll also be selling gift cards, merchandise and special holiday items like house made hot cocoa.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Rides Again In Iowa in 2022
For the first time in three years, one of the most spectacular Christmas attractions is set to return to Iowa this holiday when the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns. We get it, it's not even Halloween yet, but it's never too early to start thinking about the season of joy because we ALL need some of that this year. According to KWQC,
rcreader.com
Davenport Public Library Wants You to Come and Learn About Podcasts
DAVENPORT, IOWA (November 16, 2022) — The Library is hosting a program that will provide an introduction to podcasts on Wednesday, November 30, 6:30PM, at Eastern. Have you heard about podcasts? Not sure how to access them and want to get to know more? Learn how to listen to these digital audio shows online about virtually any subject. Discover how podcasts are now a popular tool for learning, personal growth, and fun entertainment.
Upcoming Holiday Craft & Vendor Markets in the Corridor [LIST]
Here are some of the big holiday craft & vendor markets happening in Linn, Jones, Benton, and Johnson County:. Hyatt Regency Coralville Hotel & Conference Center. Friday, November 18th from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, November 19th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Linn County Fairgrounds in Central City.
rcreader.com
Lift Every Voice: Artist in Residence Program Returns to Washington High School
CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA (November 16, 2022) — Cedar Rapids Opera is proud to announce the return of the Lift Every Voice: Artist in Residence program to Washington High School. The program runs from November 28-December 9, 2022. Baritone Dorian McCall is a Chicago-based professional opera singer and educator who will serve as Artist in Residence.
rcreader.com
"Build! Create! Innovate! Winter Edition" Opens at the Putnam
DAVENPORT, IOWA (November 16, 2022) — The Putnam Museum and Science Center’s is thrilled to bring back KEVA planks, this time with a fun, winter-time twist! The exhibit, which initially ran throughout the summer, introduces visitors of all ages to problem-solving and abstract-thinking, using mathematics, physics, and design with fun, simple building materials. Build! Create! Innovate! Winter Edition includes 3,600-square feet of building space and over 15,000 KEVA planks, along with a pre-built castle, snowflakes, a sled, and more!
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Friday, November 18th, 2022
(Cedar Rapids) -- Two people died in a house fire afternoon in Cedar Rapids. Cedar Rapids Firefighters were dispatched just after noon after a 9-1-1 caller reported smoke coming from the windows of a home. The fire department says 72-year-old Charles Osterkamp and 70-year-old and Sheri Osterkamp were found dead in the basement of the single story home. The fire department says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
rcreader.com
Final GE 2022 Administrative Recount Complete
DAVENPORT, IOWA (November 18, 2022) — Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins shares the Administrative Recount is officially complete. “Thank you again for your patience as we worked through this process. I am very appreciative of the support of our machine vendor who assisted us.” said Tompkins. The...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to make 4 stops in Quad Cities region
DAVENPORT, Iowa — All aboard! The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is returning to the Quad Cities region this year. This will be the first cross-continent tour in three years. The train is collecting food and money for food banks across North America. "I'm grateful to the CP team members...
New CR Restaurant Hides Special Rocks Around Town for Free Drinks
Earlier this week, a new Cedar Rapids restaurant called Sacred Cow Tavern made a fun announcement on Facebook. The restaurant, which just opened its doors on Halloween, is challenging Iowans to a bit of a scavenger hunt! What they've done is painted some rocks bright red with black cows on them and hid them around the Downtown Cedar Rapids area. The post reads:
Beloved Longtime Benton County Business Owner is Selling
A business that's served an eastern Iowa community for four decades will be changing ownership, but that's not all. Two facets of the business will be closing, very soon. John Ketchen has proudly owned John's Qwik Stop in Vinton for a very long time. For him, it's always been about community. Ketchen told Vinton Today,
Daily Iowan
Where to watch Iowa play Minnesota for the Floyd of Rosedale
The Iowa football team will take on Minnesota Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The Hawkeyes have held the Floyd of Rosedale for the last five years. Iowa and Minnesota have been playing each other since 1891. The Gophers lead the all-time series 51-61-2. Since the Floyd of Rosedale...
The Corridor is Home to the Most Expensive City to Live in Iowa
If you think Des Moines is the most expensive city to live in here in Iowa... think again! According to a new article from 24/7 Wall St., the most expensive city is actually here in Eastern Iowa!. Before we get to Iowa's most expensive city to live, we should probably...
Comments / 0