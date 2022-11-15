American Society of Civil Engineers gives Pennsylvania infrastructure C-minus 01:57

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pennsylvania infrastructure did not score high on this year's report card. The American Society of Civil Engineers gave it a C-minus.

"My goal is that this report card will be a baseline for the next four years, and we hope that we see the improvements that are needed," said David DiGioia, the McMahon Associates senior project manager.

The American Society of Civil Engineers hopes to turn that C into an A. The report comes out every four years. The infrastructure also received a C-minus in 2018.

"We saw improvements in roads this year," said DiGioia. "We had a strong economy in the beginning of the first two years with some funding coming into play. Then as we know, COVID-19 and the pandemic hit, and it changed our lives forever."

Digioia said aviation improved, too.

However, drinking water and wastewater received Ds.

"One of the concerns I have is those we don't see," said DiGioia. "Our wastewater, our drinking water, things that are underground. It's the things we don't know sometimes, the status of those facilities, and they're critical facilities."

The report states bridges also got a D. But the engineers and Pittsburgh leaders are optimistic about repairing all of the aging bridges. There are 147.

"I think we're about 23% or so in poor condition," said Eric Setzler, the Pittsburgh Department of Mobility and Infrastructure chief engineer. "Poor doesn't mean you can't use it anymore, but it's time to start thinking about getting some work done on that bridge."

City leaders said they're designing several bridges right now with the help of federal funding.

"We're working on designs for Charles Anderson, Swinburne Bridge, 28th Street, South Negley Avenue, to name a couple," Setzler said. "We're going to start design soon on Swindell."

The report recommends solutions to raise the grades. These include pushing for more federal funding and addressing workforce challenges like hiring and retaining employees.

The engineers said they'll present this report card to local, state and federal leaders to come up with a plan and funding to improve the infrastructure.