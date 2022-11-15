Read full article on original website
Sewanee Elementary School Resource Officer Smells Marijuana Coming From Delivery Truck & Find Fentanyl in Franklin Co.Zack LoveSewanee, TN
This Small Tennessee Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenBell Buckle, TN
Dollar General Store Replacement AnnouncedBryan DijkhuizenWinchester, TN
WKRN
Water main break spotted along I-24 in Smyrna
If you were driving along Interstate 24 in Smyrna Friday afternoon, you may have seen this geyser near the Sam Ridley exit. If you were driving along Interstate 24 in Smyrna Friday afternoon, you may have seen this geyser near the Sam Ridley exit. ‘Should not happen in our community’:...
Clarksville and Murfreesboro named worst cities to live without a car
Clarksville was number two on that list, and Murfreesboro came in seven.
My Hero: Brad Myers
As a 16-year-old girl was heading to school, a car crash nearly took her life. Minutes after she ran off the road, the SRO from her school got the call from dispatch and was first on the scene.
wgnsradio.com
New Locally Owned and Operated Bookstore in Murfreesboro
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) It’s an interesting time for bookstores across the nation, with smaller, locally owned bookstores becoming harder and harder to find. The subject of books was even highlighted late last month when a publishing merger was blocked by a federal judge. CBS News Correspondent Vicki Barker reported... Meanwhile...
ucbjournal.com
Halls and Lewisburg join Cookeville, Livingston, Mcminnville as “Main Street Communities”
45 Tennessee communities are part of the downtown revitalization program. Nashville – Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today that Halls and Lewisburg have achieved Tennessee Main Street accreditation. Cookeville, Livingston and Mcminnville in the Upper Cumberland are also Tennessee Main Street communities that...
WKRN
Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats
Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats. Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats. Ruling on case ends mandatory life sentence for kids. Ruling on case ends mandatory life sentence for kids. Man accused of throwing nails on road arrested. Man accused of throwing nails on...
4 Restaurants Offering Dine-In Thanksgiving Feasts
Not everyone wants to spend the day cooking for Thanksgiving, but still that doesn’t mean they don’t want to enjoy a turkey dinner with all the trimmings. Here are four restaurants in Murfreesboro and Smyrna that will be offering in-house Thanksgiving Dinner. 1Cracker Barrel. 2115 S. Church Street.
wgnsradio.com
DUI Checkpoint Planned for Murfreesboro on November 23rd
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) The Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security confirmed 7,535 motor-vehicle crashes in Tennessee that involved a DUI driver between October 1, 2021 and September 30, 2022. Their data also shows that 1 in 2 crashes resulted in injury or death. In an effort to curb the number...
thunder1320.com
Mary L Wells
Mary L Wells, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Vanderbilt Harton Hospital at the age of 94. Services are scheduled for 2 PM on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Maplewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 Noon until the service time.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Chattanooga (Chattanooga, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Chattanooga on Monday. A car driven by a 24-year-old guy exited the road at 6401 Mountain View Road and hit many things before coming to a stop.
wjle.com
Friday Afternoon Fire Destroys Residence on Redmon Road
A fire Friday afternoon destroyed a double wide mobile home at 394 Redmon Road. DeKalb County Firefighters were summoned to the home of Roger Bailey at 1:53 p.m. “We found a fully involved trailer fire upon our arrival with flames showing out the roof, front, and rear of the residence,” said Lieutenant Blake Cantrell.
WKRN
Chattanooga police cadet charged with DUI
One Chattanooga police cadet has been charged with driving under the influence. One Chattanooga police cadet has been charged with driving under the influence. The Nashville Rescue Mission does such vital work for those struggling with homelessness in Nashville. Boy fighting cancer sworn in as police officer. Boy fighting cancer...
WSMV
Tractor-trailer burns in Smyrna
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Overnight fire crews in Smyrna responded to a tractor-trailer on fire early Tuesday morning. According to Smyrna Fire, a semi-truck caught fire in the 500 block of Enon Springs Road East. Photos from the scene show the truck cab completely destroyed by the flames. Smyrna Fire...
Titans Offensive Coordinator charged with DUI
The Tennessee Highway Patrol pulled over 42-year-old Todd Downing for speeding in Williamson County.
chattanoogacw.com
A look at how a small city in Tennessee is addressing homelessness
MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville isn’t the only Midstate city dealing with a homeless problem. About an hour and a half southeast of Nashville, McMinnville is tackling the homeless problem so well that other cities are looking at their blueprint for success. Around 70 miles away sits the...
Metro police raid pawn shops across Nashville
Officers with Metro police raided multiple pawn shops in Nashville and one in Franklin after a lengthy investigation into stolen property.
Tim McGraw + Faith Hill’s Historic Southern Manor Home Being Torn Down by Developers [Pictures]
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's historic Southern manor home just outside of Nashville is reportedly being torn down by developers, just over a year after they bought it with a plan to conserve the property. Beechwood Hall is a two-story, log-built manor home that was originally built in the 1860s....
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County has Some of the Lowest Prices on Fuel in Tennessee
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN) Tennessee has the 7th lowest price of regular unleaded fuel in the nation right now, with an average price of $3.24 per gallon throughout the Volunteer State. Throughout Rutherford County, Wednesday marked the first day in over 12-months that LaVergne had the cheapest average price of regular...
WSMV
Lebanon PD search for liquor store theft suspects
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Lebanon Police Department is searching for several individuals who stole from a local liquor store. According to police, two men and a woman arrived at Liquor World located at 621 South Cumberland Street in a Dodge Durango. The suspects then entered the liquor store and stole several items.
ucbjournal.com
Checkers to open location in Cookeville
Leading double drive-thru concept continues rapid growth with new multi-unit franchise development agreements in California, Tennessee and Maryland. Cookeville – Checkers Drive-in will soon be opening a restaurant in Cookeville. The location will be a part of a major growth strategy by the restaurant chain. Checkers & Rally’s, the...
