Manchester, TN

WKRN

Water main break spotted along I-24 in Smyrna

If you were driving along Interstate 24 in Smyrna Friday afternoon, you may have seen this geyser near the Sam Ridley exit.
SMYRNA, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

My Hero: Brad Myers

As a 16-year-old girl was heading to school, a car crash nearly took her life. Minutes after she ran off the road, the SRO from her school got the call from dispatch and was first on the scene.
MORRISON, TN
wgnsradio.com

New Locally Owned and Operated Bookstore in Murfreesboro

(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) It's an interesting time for bookstores across the nation, with smaller, locally owned bookstores becoming harder and harder to find. The subject of books was even highlighted late last month when a publishing merger was blocked by a federal judge.
MURFREESBORO, TN
ucbjournal.com

Halls and Lewisburg join Cookeville, Livingston, Mcminnville as “Main Street Communities”

45 Tennessee communities are part of the downtown revitalization program. Nashville – Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today that Halls and Lewisburg have achieved Tennessee Main Street accreditation. Cookeville, Livingston and Mcminnville in the Upper Cumberland are also Tennessee Main Street communities that...
COOKEVILLE, TN
WKRN

Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats

Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats.
WARREN COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

DUI Checkpoint Planned for Murfreesboro on November 23rd

(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) The Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security confirmed 7,535 motor-vehicle crashes in Tennessee that involved a DUI driver between October 1, 2021 and September 30, 2022. Their data also shows that 1 in 2 crashes resulted in injury or death. In an effort to curb the number...
MURFREESBORO, TN
thunder1320.com

Mary L Wells

Mary L Wells, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Vanderbilt Harton Hospital at the age of 94. Services are scheduled for 2 PM on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Maplewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 Noon until the service time.
TULLAHOMA, TN
wjle.com

Friday Afternoon Fire Destroys Residence on Redmon Road

A fire Friday afternoon destroyed a double wide mobile home at 394 Redmon Road. DeKalb County Firefighters were summoned to the home of Roger Bailey at 1:53 p.m. “We found a fully involved trailer fire upon our arrival with flames showing out the roof, front, and rear of the residence,” said Lieutenant Blake Cantrell.
DEKALB COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Chattanooga police cadet charged with DUI

One Chattanooga police cadet has been charged with driving under the influence.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WSMV

Tractor-trailer burns in Smyrna

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Overnight fire crews in Smyrna responded to a tractor-trailer on fire early Tuesday morning. According to Smyrna Fire, a semi-truck caught fire in the 500 block of Enon Springs Road East. Photos from the scene show the truck cab completely destroyed by the flames. Smyrna Fire...
SMYRNA, TN
chattanoogacw.com

A look at how a small city in Tennessee is addressing homelessness

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville isn’t the only Midstate city dealing with a homeless problem. About an hour and a half southeast of Nashville, McMinnville is tackling the homeless problem so well that other cities are looking at their blueprint for success. Around 70 miles away sits the...
MCMINNVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County has Some of the Lowest Prices on Fuel in Tennessee

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN) Tennessee has the 7th lowest price of regular unleaded fuel in the nation right now, with an average price of $3.24 per gallon throughout the Volunteer State. Throughout Rutherford County, Wednesday marked the first day in over 12-months that LaVergne had the cheapest average price of regular...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Lebanon PD search for liquor store theft suspects

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Lebanon Police Department is searching for several individuals who stole from a local liquor store. According to police, two men and a woman arrived at Liquor World located at 621 South Cumberland Street in a Dodge Durango. The suspects then entered the liquor store and stole several items.
LEBANON, TN
ucbjournal.com

Checkers to open location in Cookeville

Leading double drive-thru concept continues rapid growth with new multi-unit franchise development agreements in California, Tennessee and Maryland. Cookeville – Checkers Drive-in will soon be opening a restaurant in Cookeville. The location will be a part of a major growth strategy by the restaurant chain. Checkers & Rally’s, the...
COOKEVILLE, TN

