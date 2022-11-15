Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
CAL STATE FULLERTON 94, PACIFIC 91, 2OT
Percentages: FG .438, FT .512. 3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Wrightsell 4-9, Harris 2-7, Jones 1-2, Carper 1-3, Wade 1-3, San Antonio 0-1). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Lee 3). Turnovers: 12 (Lee 4, Harris 2, Wade 2, Wrightsell 2, San Antonio, Square). Steals: 5 (Wrightsell 2,...
SFGate
STANFORD 80, CAL POLY 43
Percentages: FG .279, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Taylor 2-3, Prukop 2-4, Hunter 1-3, Koroma 1-3, Franklin 0-1, Pierce 0-1, Spears 0-1, Stevenson 0-1, Fleming 0-2, Sanders 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Haller). Turnovers: 16 (Hunter 3, Penn-Johnson 3, Pierce 3, Prukop 2, Stevenson...
SFGate
Wagner earns 68-52 win against Fairfield
NEW YORK (AP) — Delonnie Hunt scored 17 points as Wagner beat Fairfield 68-52 on Friday night. Hunt shot 7 for 12 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line for the Seahawks (3-1). Brandon Brown scored 14 points and added 12 rebounds and three steals. Jahbril Price-Noel was 3-of-6 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 10 points.
SFGate
Golden State 111, N.Y. Knicks 101
Percentages: FG .345, FT .941. 3-Point Goals: 9-34, .265 (Randle 3-7, Grimes 1-1, Hartenstein 1-1, Rose 1-3, Reddish 1-4, Brunson 1-5, Barrett 1-6, McBride 0-1, Quickley 0-3, Toppin 0-3). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Sims 3, Rose 2, Hartenstein, Toppin). Turnovers: 16 (Randle 4, Barrett 3,...
SFGate
L.A. Lakers 128, Detroit 121
Percentages: FG .467, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 11-34, .324 (Burks 5-8, Hayes 4-6, Livers 1-3, Ivey 1-9, Diallo 0-1, Knox II 0-1, Bagley III 0-2, Bey 0-2, Bogdanovic 0-2). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Duren, Hayes, Ivey, Noel). Turnovers: 11 (Bey 2, Bogdanovic 2, Livers 2,...
Mark Fox After Cal's Loss to Southern: `I Think We Should Blame the Coach'
The Golden Bears fall to 0-4 for the first time since 1998.
News Channel 3-12
Friday Football Focus CIF Semifinals
Friday Football Focus CIF Semifinals The post Friday Football Focus CIF Semifinals appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Comments / 0