ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says

About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Exchange Has Zero Material Exposure to FTX or FTT

The chief executive of Coinbase is making it crystal clear to stakeholders that the top US-based crypto exchange has no investments in its troubled competitor FTX. Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that Coinbase has zero “material exposure” to crypto derivatives exchange FTX, its native FTX Token (FTT) or its sister company Alameda Research.
Business Insider

FTX employees were claiming expenses through online chat and random managers used emojis to approve them, new CEO says in bankruptcy filings

FTX employees claimed expenses through chat messages, its new CEO said. Random managers would then approve the official claims by using personalized emojis, John Ray added. In his damning report, Ray said FTX failed to keep communication, hiring, and financial records. Employees of crypto exchange FTX would file expense claims...
NEWSBTC

Following FTX’s Collapse, These Exchanges Are Rumored To Be In Trouble

Amidst the FTX drama, it is still not clear what contagion effects the collapse of the world’s second largest crypto exchange will have on the industry as a whole. In addition to numerous hedge funds that have already spoken out about their exposure to FTX and Alameda, several exchanges are currently in the spotlight.
u.today

Ripple Reported to Settle with SEC, FTX CEO Posts Mysterious Tweets, Over Trillion SHIB Moved to Coinbase: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents top four crypto news stories over the past day. Yesterday, members of the XRP community watching Maria Bartiromo's show "Mornings with Maria" were surprised to see a chyron reading: "SEC VS. RIPPLE SETTLEMENT EXPECTED TOMORROW." The bombshell chyron appeared during an interview with Bitcoin advocate Natalie Brunell. Neither Bartiromo nor Brunell mentioned anything about the settlement part when discussing the Ripple case. Later that day, as shared by Fox Business journalist Eleanor Terrett, Ripple’s spokesperson denied the report about the fintech giant reaching a settlement with the regulator. As reported by U.Today, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said that the lawsuit was likely to end in the first half of 2023.
Futurism

The FTX Collapse Has Another Crypto Company Preparing for Bankruptcy

The crypto crisis is far from over. Just last week, crypto exchange FTX imploded in spectacular fashion, wiping out $32 billion in valuation, and forcing it to declare bankruptcy. Now, another major crypto company could be poised to follow suit. BlockFi — a major crypto lender that was bailed out...
thenewscrypto.com

Bahamian Government Instructed Sam Bankman-Fried to Hack FTX

On November 11, FTX filed for bankruptcy and Bankman-Fried resigned as CEO. The co-founders and top executives of FTX, had borrowed $1.6 billion from Alameda. According to court documents filed on Thursday, the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX claims the government of the Bahamas ordered unlawful access to the firm’s systems so that assets could be taken out after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S.
bitcoinist.com

SBF Says FTX Owns $9B Illiquid Assets And Wants To ‘Restart’

Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of crypto exchange FTX, still hasn’t finished his Twitter. . In the bizarre posts, SBF recently wrote that his “one goal” is “to do right by customers.”. Contrary to revelations in recent days, the former FTX CEO claimed that Alameda owned more...
Fox Business

FTX’s Bahamas liquidators reject ‘validity’ of US bankruptcy proceedings

Liquidators for the scandal-ridden cryptocurrency exchange FTX say liquidation proceedings in the Bahamas – where the company is based – should take precedence over bankruptcy proceedings in the United States. The Securities Commission of the Bahamas appointed liquidators for FTX Digital Markets, the exchange’s Bahamas unit, last week....
thenewscrypto.com

CEO and Founder of Coinbase Bullish Despite Rival FTX Fall

Coinbase CEO Armstrong referred FTX former CEO as “one bad actor.”. The head of Coinbase has also called for clearer regulations. CEO and founder of Coinbase, Brian Armstrong, has spoken out about the cryptocurrency market’s current collapse. When asked about his feelings about the current crypto landscape, Coinbase’s CEO made it obvious that he is still positive despite the recent collapse of his competitor exchange, FTX.
WASHINGTON STATE
TheStreet

FTX Collapse About to Claim First Huge Victim: BlockFi

The first big victim of the unexpected collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange has now emerged. It's cryptocurrency lender BlockFi, which was bailed out last summer by FTX and its founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. The platform is preparing to file for bankruptcy, according to the Wall Street Journal.
thenewscrypto.com

Twitter Conflict Lead Paul Weiss to Fire Former FTX CEO Bankman-Fried

Paul Weiss’s counsel Martin Flumenbaum no longer defending Sam Bankman-Fried. David Mills will now serve as Sam Bankman-Fried’s representative. Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX is shedding the firm’s support as he impeding bankruptcy efforts through “incessant and disruptive tweeting.” Paul Weiss, the legal attorney for FTX, announced on Friday that it had stopped defending Bankman-Fried, who is facing high regulatory difficulties related to the demise of his cryptocurrency exchange.

Comments / 0

Community Policy