Clarke County, VA

Virginia State Police investigating Clarke County crash that killed pedestrian

By Ivy Tan
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

CLARKE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are continuing to investigate a vehicle crash in Clarke County on Saturday, Nov. 12, that resulted in the death of a pedestrian.

According to a statement from State Police, 47-year-old Gary W. Meadows, Jr., of Boyce, Va., was walking south along Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) on Nov. 12, shortly after 8:15 p.m., when a southbound 2016 Toyota Tundra hit him from behind. Meadows died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries, police said.

The driver of the Toyota, now identified as a 57-year-old male from Berryville, Va., was unable to avoid hitting Meadows, according to police’s statement. He had stopped his vehicle and remained on the scene after the incident.

71-year-old driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Albemarle County

Police said Meadows was wearing dark non-reflective clothing when he was hit. The driver of the Toyota was unharmed in the crash and was wearing his seatbelt.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing. Anyone with information or who may have seen the crash is asked to contact Virginia State Police at 804-674-2000 .

WRIC - ABC 8News

