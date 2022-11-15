ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
thunderboltradio.com

Carolina Conner Named Obion County School System “Outstanding Alumni”

The Obion County School System has named their “Outstanding Alumni” for November. School officials have selected Carolina Conner, the Obion County Public Library Director. Ms. Conner has worked at the library since September of 2011, when she started as a student worker. She moved into the position of...
OBION COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

UC Nursing Education Students Provided With Next Level Opportunity

Union City, Tenn.–A unique opportunity in the healthcare industry drew the attention of several Union City High School seniors recently. Students in Jessica Tuck’s Nursing Education class received a visit from representatives of Dyersburg State and Jackson State Community Colleges and heard about a three-year all-expenses paid opportunity in the EMT and Respiratory Therapy fields.
UNION CITY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Congratulations to Jiffy Steamer Winner

Congratulations goes out to Amanda Waldon, of Martin, for being drawn to win a pink Jiffy Steamer. Ms. Waldon’s name was drawn from the registration box at Suzanne’s Pharmacy in Martin. The Breast Cancer Awareness Month promotion was sponsored by Jiffy Steamer and Thunderbolt Broadcasting. Presenting the Jiffy...
MARTIN, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Obion County Schools Chosen for Pilot Security Program

The Obion County School System was recently chosen as part of a pilot program to enhance safety for staff and students. The Obion County School District was one of only two in the state, to take part in a technology enhanced monitoring system for checking doors within the buildings. The...
OBION COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Bags get packed for hungry students, senior citizens

JACKSON, Tenn. — A community is packing for a cause. The Regional Inter-Faith Association, or RIFA, hosted a unique set of volunteers on Thursday morning to pack boxes for both students in need of meals and senior citizens for the holidays. “We had the Jackson-Madison County School System come...
JACKSON, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Pilot Safety Program for Obion County Schools Demonstrated

A group of school officials, law enforcement officers and state legislators gathered at Obion County Central High School on Wednesday, to view a new school safety initiative. A presentation was made by Life Check Systems CEO Brandt McMillan, and School Resource Officer Jonathan Reyna, pertaining to the a system that ensures all doors to the facility are securely closed and recorded.
WBBJ

Carroll County announces 2022 holiday events for the community

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — One community will have a variety of holiday events to enjoy this season. The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce is announcing the Christmas and holiday-themed events taking place locally in December. Clarksburg’s Christmas parade will be held at 7 p.m. on December 8, with their...
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Local ‘Wreaths Across America’ project nearing goal

“Wreaths Across America” for Weakley and Obion Counties is only 200 sponsorships away from its goal of having a wreath for all veterans buried in local cemeteries in both counties. The program provides placement of an evergreen wreath on the graves of veterans buried in Sunset Cemetery in Dresden,...
OBION COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Sea of Blue held for Weakley County captain

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A local sheriff’s deputy was honored by his fellow comrades with a procession. A Sea of Blue honoring the late Capt. Marty Plunk, with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, was held Thursday evening. It included units from the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, along...
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Habitat For Humanity Needs Volunteers For Saturday Home Construction

Paris, Tenn.–Construction for the next house built by Habitat for Humanity of Paris/Henry County will begin at 8 a.m. this Saturday, November 19th and any volunteers that are available to help can come to 409 Irvine Street in Paris. There is no need for prior experience to volunteer, although...
PARIS, TN
Dresden Enterprise

Capt. Marty Plunk Dies Over the Weekend

Local first responders say goodbye to one of their own. On Sunday morning, the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department reported on its Facebook page the loss of one of their own – long-time team member Marty Plunk. As is reflective of the family spirit, members of the first-response community circulated the news, offering sympathy, memories and a profile picture of Plunk’s badge with a thin blue line through it.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Billy Joe Winstead, 90, Martin

Funeral services for Billy Joe Winstead, age 90, of Martin, will be Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 2:00 in Martin. Burial will be in the East Side Cemetery in Martin.
MARTIN, TN
ucbjournal.com

Halls and Lewisburg join Cookeville, Livingston, Mcminnville as “Main Street Communities”

45 Tennessee communities are part of the downtown revitalization program. Nashville – Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today that Halls and Lewisburg have achieved Tennessee Main Street accreditation. Cookeville, Livingston and Mcminnville in the Upper Cumberland are also Tennessee Main Street communities that...
COOKEVILLE, TN
WBBJ

Henderson County ice skating rink opening December 12

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Lexington and Henderson County are preparing for a festive holiday season with a “cool” announcement. According to the Henderson County Chamber of Commerce, Monday, December 12 will bring the grand opening of the Henderson County Ice Skating Rink. Details are limited as more information...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Weakley Co. Sheriff’s Office captain gets escort

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A local sheriff’s department escorted one of their own in a procession of honor. Officers escorted the body of Capt. Marty Plunk, of the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday. He was escorted from George A. Smith and Sons Funeral Home to Dresden.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Jackson Nutrition opens new location

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local business in Jackson celebrated the opening of a new store. Jackson Nutrition held a grand opening Thursday, and it came with an offer of a wide variety of flavors in their shakes and teas. There were numerous people from the community there to show...
JACKSON, TN
radionwtn.com

Dresden Middle School Player Injured In Game

DRESDEN, Tenn. — A 7th grade Dresden Middle School student playing in last night’s basketball game fell and took a hit to the back of the head. The player was transported to the hospital by emergency medical personnel and later flighted to Vanderbilt Hospital. School officials said, “We...
DRESDEN, TN
westkentuckystar.com

City of Paducah gets update how $6.5 million ARPA funds will be spent

The City of Paducah received an update at Tuesday's city commission meeting on how funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 are being spent. City Manager Daron Jordan discussed the funding allocations for the approximately $6.55 million the city is receiving. The city has obligated $4 million to...
PADUCAH, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy