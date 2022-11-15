Read full article on original website
thunderboltradio.com
Carolina Conner Named Obion County School System “Outstanding Alumni”
The Obion County School System has named their “Outstanding Alumni” for November. School officials have selected Carolina Conner, the Obion County Public Library Director. Ms. Conner has worked at the library since September of 2011, when she started as a student worker. She moved into the position of...
radionwtn.com
UC Nursing Education Students Provided With Next Level Opportunity
Union City, Tenn.–A unique opportunity in the healthcare industry drew the attention of several Union City High School seniors recently. Students in Jessica Tuck’s Nursing Education class received a visit from representatives of Dyersburg State and Jackson State Community Colleges and heard about a three-year all-expenses paid opportunity in the EMT and Respiratory Therapy fields.
thunderboltradio.com
Congratulations to Jiffy Steamer Winner
Congratulations goes out to Amanda Waldon, of Martin, for being drawn to win a pink Jiffy Steamer. Ms. Waldon’s name was drawn from the registration box at Suzanne’s Pharmacy in Martin. The Breast Cancer Awareness Month promotion was sponsored by Jiffy Steamer and Thunderbolt Broadcasting. Presenting the Jiffy...
wpsdlocal6.com
'On the right track to making a difference,' Lincoln High School historical foundation meets with potential benefactors
PADUCAH — “On the right track to making a difference,” is how Lincoln High School Historical Foundation President J. W. Cleary described the outcome of Thursday's meeting with potential benefactors. As Local 6 reported in October, the foundation has plans for a new community center on the...
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Schools Chosen for Pilot Security Program
The Obion County School System was recently chosen as part of a pilot program to enhance safety for staff and students. The Obion County School District was one of only two in the state, to take part in a technology enhanced monitoring system for checking doors within the buildings. The...
WBBJ
Bags get packed for hungry students, senior citizens
JACKSON, Tenn. — A community is packing for a cause. The Regional Inter-Faith Association, or RIFA, hosted a unique set of volunteers on Thursday morning to pack boxes for both students in need of meals and senior citizens for the holidays. “We had the Jackson-Madison County School System come...
thunderboltradio.com
Pilot Safety Program for Obion County Schools Demonstrated
A group of school officials, law enforcement officers and state legislators gathered at Obion County Central High School on Wednesday, to view a new school safety initiative. A presentation was made by Life Check Systems CEO Brandt McMillan, and School Resource Officer Jonathan Reyna, pertaining to the a system that ensures all doors to the facility are securely closed and recorded.
WBBJ
Carroll County announces 2022 holiday events for the community
CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — One community will have a variety of holiday events to enjoy this season. The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce is announcing the Christmas and holiday-themed events taking place locally in December. Clarksburg’s Christmas parade will be held at 7 p.m. on December 8, with their...
thunderboltradio.com
Local ‘Wreaths Across America’ project nearing goal
“Wreaths Across America” for Weakley and Obion Counties is only 200 sponsorships away from its goal of having a wreath for all veterans buried in local cemeteries in both counties. The program provides placement of an evergreen wreath on the graves of veterans buried in Sunset Cemetery in Dresden,...
WBBJ
Sea of Blue held for Weakley County captain
WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A local sheriff’s deputy was honored by his fellow comrades with a procession. A Sea of Blue honoring the late Capt. Marty Plunk, with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, was held Thursday evening. It included units from the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, along...
radionwtn.com
Habitat For Humanity Needs Volunteers For Saturday Home Construction
Paris, Tenn.–Construction for the next house built by Habitat for Humanity of Paris/Henry County will begin at 8 a.m. this Saturday, November 19th and any volunteers that are available to help can come to 409 Irvine Street in Paris. There is no need for prior experience to volunteer, although...
Dresden Enterprise
Capt. Marty Plunk Dies Over the Weekend
Local first responders say goodbye to one of their own. On Sunday morning, the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department reported on its Facebook page the loss of one of their own – long-time team member Marty Plunk. As is reflective of the family spirit, members of the first-response community circulated the news, offering sympathy, memories and a profile picture of Plunk’s badge with a thin blue line through it.
thunderboltradio.com
Billy Joe Winstead, 90, Martin
Funeral services for Billy Joe Winstead, age 90, of Martin, will be Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 2:00 in Martin. Burial will be in the East Side Cemetery in Martin.
ucbjournal.com
Halls and Lewisburg join Cookeville, Livingston, Mcminnville as “Main Street Communities”
45 Tennessee communities are part of the downtown revitalization program. Nashville – Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today that Halls and Lewisburg have achieved Tennessee Main Street accreditation. Cookeville, Livingston and Mcminnville in the Upper Cumberland are also Tennessee Main Street communities that...
WBBJ
Henderson County ice skating rink opening December 12
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Lexington and Henderson County are preparing for a festive holiday season with a “cool” announcement. According to the Henderson County Chamber of Commerce, Monday, December 12 will bring the grand opening of the Henderson County Ice Skating Rink. Details are limited as more information...
WBBJ
Weakley Co. Sheriff’s Office captain gets escort
WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A local sheriff’s department escorted one of their own in a procession of honor. Officers escorted the body of Capt. Marty Plunk, of the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday. He was escorted from George A. Smith and Sons Funeral Home to Dresden.
WBBJ
Jackson Nutrition opens new location
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local business in Jackson celebrated the opening of a new store. Jackson Nutrition held a grand opening Thursday, and it came with an offer of a wide variety of flavors in their shakes and teas. There were numerous people from the community there to show...
radionwtn.com
Dresden Middle School Player Injured In Game
DRESDEN, Tenn. — A 7th grade Dresden Middle School student playing in last night’s basketball game fell and took a hit to the back of the head. The player was transported to the hospital by emergency medical personnel and later flighted to Vanderbilt Hospital. School officials said, “We...
westkentuckystar.com
City of Paducah gets update how $6.5 million ARPA funds will be spent
The City of Paducah received an update at Tuesday's city commission meeting on how funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 are being spent. City Manager Daron Jordan discussed the funding allocations for the approximately $6.55 million the city is receiving. The city has obligated $4 million to...
