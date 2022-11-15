Read full article on original website
Related
NFL
2022 NFL season: Ten likeliest first-time Pro Bowlers so far
Each week of the 2022 NFL season, the Next Gen Stats analytics team will present a different Position Power Ranking meant to spotlight the top performances among a specific group of players. With Pro Bowl fan voting now open, we've assembled a list of the 10 players who are likeliest to earn their first Pro Bowl nods heading into Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season.
NFL
2022 NFL season: Week 11 fantasy football matchups
NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season. Herbert has been listed here at least three other times this season, and he keeps disappointing week after week. The good news is that it looks like his ribs have healed, and he seems much more comfortable throwing on the run. More good news is that he could be getting Keenan Allen and Mike Williams back this week. That would be HUGE! The Chiefs are allowing the most passing touchdowns and the fourth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season. Trevor Lawrence was able to sneak out 21 fantasy points against the Chiefs last week. There really is no excuse for Herbert not to be able to do the same.
NFL
NFL MVP dark horses: History for Justin Jefferson? Plus, Sauce Gardner's skill, Kadarius Toney's rebirth
Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. Today's installment covers:. -- The rookie corner who's locking down receivers like a seasoned All-Pro. -- The overlooked deadline deal that could pay enormous dividends. But first, a look...
Cal Football: Linebacker Jackson Sirmon Still Digesting His Big Game Hero Status
Jackson Sirmon is new to the Big Game. The senior linebacker arrived here in the offseason, a transfer from Washington, so his background in rivalry games was the Apple Cup. He cannot possibly understand what a Big Deal he will be someday. And forever in the hearts and minds of Cal fans. Especially those among the 51,892 at Memorial Stadium.
NFL
Bills cancel Friday's practice due to Buffalo snowstorm ahead of Browns game in Detroit
With a snowstorm hammering Buffalo, the Bills will forgo their final practice of the week as they prepare to face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The team announced Friday's practice has been canceled due to weather, with players and coaches set to meet virtually. The NFL announced Thursday it moved...
NFL
NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 11 sleepers
At least a couple times each season, we have weeks that shake up the entire fantasy football landscape. Week 10 was one of them. Injuries to Cooper Kupp and Zach Ertz grabbed the biggest headlines of the week, but there were more things that should move the needle for fantasy enthusiasts.
NFL
The NFL Announced Sunday's Browns at Bills Game will be Moved to Ford Field in Detroit
Due to public safety concerns and out of an abundance of caution in light of the ongoing weather emergency in western New York, Sunday's Cleveland Browns at Buffalo Bills game will be moved to Ford Field in Detroit at 1 p.m. ET. The decision to move the game from Highmark...
NFL
Move the Sticks: Leaders in pressures, WR yards after catch over expected
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys do a deep dive on leaders in pressure percentage, get off and total pressures among edge rushers. Next, the duo hits on Bucky's list of the five quarterbacks with the most at stake in the second half of the season. For the rest of the show, the pair hits on leaders in yards after catch over expected among wide receivers.
Bad beats, a close call and a 'meaningless' FG highlight weekend in betting
Jason Fitz recaps some of the wildest plays and worst bad beats from the weekend, including a missed conversion potentially costing TCU and a Stanford kick to hit the over.
NFL
Saints DE Cameron Jordan (eye) to miss first game of career due to injury
New Orleans Saints Pro Bowl defensive end Cameron Jordan will miss his first career game due to injury this weekend. The Saints ruled Jordan out for Sunday's tilt versus the Los Angeles Rams due to an eye injury suffered in Week 10's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jordan did not...
NFL
Titans OC Todd Downing arrested for DUI after win over Packers
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested early Friday morning for driving under the influence, the Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed to NFL.com. Downing was booked into the Williamson County (Tenn.) Jail and later posted bond. The Tennessee Highway Patrol said Downing was observed on I-65 at around 2:30 a.m....
Kickoff and TV info for Penn State’s final home game announced
Penn State will look to close out the 2022 regular season with a win next Saturday when the Nittany Lions host Michigan State in the regular season finale for both teams. And as has typically been the case, the Nittany Lions and Spartans will have to wait until after Ohio State and Michigan play their game before kicking things off in Beaver Stadium. Penn State announced the start time for next weekend’s regular-season finale from Beaver Stadium is slotted for a 4 p.m. ET kickoff. The game will be carried by FS1. Penn State is coming off a blowout of Rutgers as...
Eagles-Colts: odds, best bets, prediction for Week 11
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Everything went wrong for the Eagles in their first loss of the season last week against the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football. The defense couldn't get off the field or stop the run and the offense couldn't execute or sustain a drive.But now, the Eagles will try to bounce back against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 11 on Sunday. It will be Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni's first time heading back to Indianapolis since he worked as the team's offensive coordinator. Back when the schedule came out, it was set to be a...
NFL
NFL Week 11 bold predictions: Jets finally beat Pats! Jeff Saturday's Colts hand Eagles 2nd straight loss
Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 11 schedule). The Jets finally exact revenge on the Patriots! Sunday in Foxborough, Gang Green piles up 150 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, snapping New England's run of 13 straight wins over New York, a streak that dates back to 2016. These are NOT the same old Jets.
NFL
Chiefs place WR Mecole Hardman (abdomen) on injured reserve
The Kansas City Chiefs will be without one of their big-play wide receivers for at least the next four weeks. The team on Thursday placed Mecole Hardman on injured reserve with an abdomen injury that had kept him out of Sunday's win over the Jaguars and practice since then. The...
NFL
Bills land in Detroit for relocated Week 11 game vs. Browns
The Buffalo Bills have landed in Detroit. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Bills have made it to Detroit ahead of Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, despite Buffalo still being in the midst of an epic winter snowstorm that has covered the city in multiple feet of powder over the last few days.
NFL
Ejiro Evero, Ben Johnson and DeMeco Ryans among young NFL coaches to watch
Of the 10 NFL head coaching jobs that opened last year, five were filled by individuals getting a second or third chance in the big chair, and two others by older assistants who'd been waiting for a shot. The shift was likely inevitable (and predicted in this space a year...
NFL
Jets signing offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is returning to the NFL. The offensive lineman is signing with the New York Jets following a workout this week with the team, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, per sources. Duvernay-Tardif's signing reunites the medical doctor with his last team in the Jets, for whom Duvernay-Tardif...
NFL
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels appreciates owner Mark Davis' support amid dreadful first season
Josh McDaniels' second head coaching stint is going rather poorly, so much so that the calls for his job are only growing louder with each week. Raiders owner Mark Davis is ignoring those calls, telling the Las Vegas Review-Journal earlier this week he believed McDaniels, owner of a 2-7 record after 10 weeks, is "doing a fantastic job."
NFL
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 18
CB A.J. Terrell (hamstring) questionable. QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) is "progressing" and has "come a long way" but will be a game-time decision versus the 49ers on Monday night, coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday. WR DeAndre Hopkins' hamstring injury is more of a maintenance thing, according to Kingsbury, and it...
Comments / 0