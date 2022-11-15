Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. New Jersey at Ottawa, 1 p.m. Calgary at Florida, 4 p.m. Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m. Chicago at Boston, 7 p.m. Colorado at Washington,...
Porterville Recorder
Porterville Recorder
Friday's Sports In Brief
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 32 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists and the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers overcame a 13-point deficit to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 110-102. Embiid, who averaged 40 points and 11 rebounds in his previous four games, had 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists...
Porterville Recorder
Saint Louis takes on Maryland following Collins' 22-point outing
Maryland Terrapins (3-0) vs. Saint Louis Billikens (3-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Louis -3.5; over/under is 145.5. BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis faces the Maryland Terrapins after Yuri Collins scored 22 points in Saint Louis' 90-84 victory over the Memphis Tigers. Saint Louis finished 14-5 at home last season while going...
Porterville Recorder
No. 12 Indiana faces Miami (OH) after Jackson-Davis' 30-point game
Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-3) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (3-0) BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Indiana hosts the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 30 points in Indiana's 81-79 win over the Xavier Musketeers. Indiana finished 14-4 at home last season while going 21-14 overall. The Hoosiers averaged 5.6 steals, 4.8 blocks...
Sixers look for continued home success vs. Wolves
The Philadelphia 76ers aim to remain perfect on their five-game homestand on Saturday, playing the second leg of a back-to-back
Porterville Recorder
VCU visits Memphis following Williams' 21-point game
VCU Rams (3-1) at Memphis Tigers (1-1) Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis plays the VCU Rams after DeAndre Williams scored 21 points in Memphis' 90-84 loss to the Saint Louis Billikens. Memphis finished 22-11 overall with a 13-2 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The...
Pacers ride 3-game win streak into matchup with Magic
Two rebuilding teams riding high after impressive wins meet on Saturday when the Orlando Magic face the Indiana Pacers in
Porterville Recorder
Eastern Michigan visits Oakland after Townsend's 30-point game
Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-2) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (1-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oakland -4.5; over/under is 158. BOTTOM LINE: Oakland takes on the Eastern Michigan Eagles after Trey Townsend scored 30 points in Oakland's 112-90 loss to the Toledo Rockets. Oakland finished 10-3 at home last season while going 20-12...
Porterville Recorder
Buffalo visits Howard after Hardnett's 26-point game
Buffalo Bulls (1-3) vs. Howard Bison (2-4) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Saturday, 3:15 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo plays the Howard Bison after LaQuill Hardnett scored 26 points in Buffalo's 80-72 loss to the Drake Bulldogs. Howard finished 8-4 at home a season ago while going 16-13 overall. The Bison...
Porterville Recorder
Utah 134, Phoenix 133
PHOENIX (133) Bridges 6-12 1-2 13, Craig 6-10 1-1 16, Ayton 7-12 3-3 17, Booker 16-31 15-15 49, Payne 6-12 3-4 17, Saric 1-3 2-2 4, Lee 2-6 0-0 6, Landale 3-4 1-1 7, Okogie 0-0 0-0 0, Washington Jr. 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 49-94 26-28 133. UTAH (134) Markkanen...
Porterville Recorder
DENVER 70, IDAHO STATE 69
Percentages: FG .462, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Bruner 2-5, Lukic 1-2, Tainamo 1-2, Corbett 0-1, Lopez-Sanvicente 0-1, Bowen 0-2, Mullins 0-2, Smith 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Corbett, Mullins, Smith). Turnovers: 12 (Bruner 3, Bowen 2, Corbett 2, Smith 2, Kisunas, Lopez-Sanvicente, Tainamo).
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Lakers 128, Detroit 121
DETROIT (121) Bey 2-7 0-0 4, Bogdanovic 7-15 6-7 20, Bagley III 5-10 1-2 11, Hayes 7-14 0-0 18, Ivey 5-18 6-8 17, Knox II 0-1 0-0 0, Livers 1-4 0-0 3, Noel 0-0 0-0 0, Duren 5-7 2-2 12, Burks 6-10 6-8 23, Diallo 5-6 3-5 13. Totals 43-92 24-32 121.
