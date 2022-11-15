Read full article on original website
Fire officials prepare for busy holiday season — and offer tips for fire safety
MINNEAPOLIS — As the temperatures dropped this week, several major fires broke out at homes and residential buildings in Minnesota and northern Iowa. On Wednesday, a house fire caused by an overloaded power strip killed four young children in Mason City, Iowa, while in Edina, nine condominium units were destroyed by a fire that investigators believe started in a second-floor kitchen. On Friday afternoon, a home in St. Francis also caught fire, although nobody was there at the time.
Ryan Companies starts construction on Pint & Paddle in Twin Cities suburb
As pickleball continues to explode in the Twin Cities, people living in the Northwest metro will have access to a new concept called Pints & Paddle next year in Maple Grove, Minnesota. Local partners Tim and Tammy Skaja, Eric and Christy Mesenburg, A.J. and Lindsey Stevens and Nastar Motlagh, and...
10 Twin Cities holiday markets to shop this season
Holiday markets are popping up across the metro. Check out our list of where you can find unique gifts this season. AppleHouse Holiday Boutique: The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum’s market features plenty of seasonal foods, including apples, pumpkins and gourds. The boutique is a mile away from the Arb, entry is free.
Dayton's Project opens Winter Maker's Market, promising nostalgia, sentiment, and Santa Bear
MINNEAPOLIS -- Holiday shopping has returned to a classic Minneapolis landmark. The Dayton's Project opened its Winter Maker's Market Thursday.WCCO's Jeff Wagner went to look at the 67 vendors showing off Minnesota's past and future, with market curator Mich Berthiaume."I think that this is becoming as it once was as Christmas destination for people ... and I think so many people are celebrating the rebirth of downtown," Berthiaume said. "Almost taking it back to when Dayton's opened, you imagined that these are the kind of brands that they had inside the store back then."Todd Randall represents three companies showcasing handcrafted...
Williams Uptown Pub & Peanut Bar closes for good
Williams Uptown Pub & Peanut Bar in Minneapolis has closed its doors for good. A sign on the door of the bar on Hennepin Avenue in Uptown states: "Sadly we must say goodbye. Williams is permanently closed." The bar announced its indefinite closure this past January after a shooting left...
What's open and closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022 in Minnesota?
Banks: Most banks, including Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank, will be closed. Federal and state services: Closed. City and county offices: Closed. Malls: Most malls will be closed on Thanksgiving, including Mall of America, Southdale Center, Rosedale Center, and Ridgedale Center. These malls will again open on Black Friday, some with extended hours.
V3 Center enters new phase
MINNEAPOLIS — The term "fitness center" falls short when it comes to describing the hopes and dreams surrounding the V3 Center, which will soon take shape on this city's northside. Governor Tim Walz, local leaders, and key players who've worked for years to take the health and wellness center...
Possible Scam Swirling in Monticello
Officials with the City of Monticello are notifying residents of a possible scam that seems to be circulating in that community. Officials posted on the city’s Facebook page this week that reports have surfaced that someone claiming to be an employee of the City of Monticello has been calling residents saying that have a permit from the city to enter their property.
'Festival of Trees' returns to the Mall of America this holiday season, benefitting Special Olympics Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — KARE 11 and the Mall of America have teamed up for a second year to create a Christmas tree installation like no other!. These are not your typical Christmas trees. Each tree is designed by a different business, which is reflected in its ornaments and decorations. Throughout the holiday season, all of these unique trees will be showcased, including a KARE 11 Weather Warn tree, a Paw Patrol tree, an AVEDA hairbrush tree, various Minnesota sports trees, and more!
Sun Country Announces 15 New Summer Destinations from MSP
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Sun Country Airlines has announced 15 new nonstop routes from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport begining this coming summer. Sun County says its summer schedule will connect us to Colorado Springs' mountains, the Jersey Shore, Kansas City barbecue, the Black Hills, and Lousiville's bourbon country. The nonstop...
With temps down, snowmaking is on at Minnesota ski hills
BURNSVILLE, Minnesota — Minnesota ski hills and businesses are gearing up for the winter season. Over the weekend, ski resorts across the state posted on social media about how they had started making snow. At Buck Hill in Burnsville, staff began the snowmaking process on Friday night. It drew...
Six New Breakfasts and Brunches to Try Around the Twin Cities
This beloved south Minneapolis deli recently moved to a brand new spot on Grand Avenue, expanded its menu, and added indoor seating. The sun-drenched space — formerly chef Jamie Malone’s Grand Café — now serves breakfast. Stop by on a chilly morning for breakfast sandwiches made with Patisserie 46 Japanese milk buns, house-made caramel rolls, and coffee from Coffee and Tea Ltd. Look for classic “church-basement” frittatas and stratas rolling out in the coming weeks.
Entire Edina apartment building displaced after fire
EDINA, Minn. -- More than three dozen Edina residents need a place to stay after a fire broke out at their apartment building Tuesday night.Firefighters from Edina and six neighboring suburbs were called to the fire on the 6300 block of Barrie Road.Edina Fire Chief Andrew Slama said the fire started on the second floor, and a kitchen in one of those units has major damage.Several residents were checked for smoke inhalation at the scene but there were no injuries. Residents in all 39 units have been displaced. The chief said they're working with the Red Cross and local hotels to find them places to stay.The snow and cold just added to the dangers of fighting this fire. "Freezing temperatures and the snow don't assist the situation. Luckily, it wasn't frigid temperatures tonight, but the snow and cold did challenge the firefighters," Slama said.The chief said the investigation will center on that kitchen in the second floor apartment, but no official cause is known at this time.
Asia Mall extends soft opening; grand opening not yet announced
The soft opening period at Asia Mall, a new cultural attraction in Eden Prairie, has been extended as staff continues to prepare for its grand opening. The grand opening was expected to be in November, but the company posted on social media that it will be announced at a later date.
Snowfall snarls Monday morning commute, more expected this week
Snowfall Monday morning turned nearly every surface into an icy mess across the Twin Cities, and National Weather Service meteorologists say the snow will continue most of the week.
An apartment fire in Edina displaces all residents
EDINA, Minn. — Just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Edina Fire Department said in a press release they were called to 6328 Barrie Road on multiple reports of an apartment building fire. When officials arrived they said fire was visible from the second and third floors of the building.
Downtown Minneapolis Nordstrom Rack to close Nov. 18
MINNEAPOLIS — The Nordstrom Rack located inside downtown Minneapolis' IDS Center is closing for good later this week. A company spokesperson confirmed the closure to KARE 11 in a statement Tuesday, saying in part "we believe we’re best able to serve customers in the Minneapolis market by focusing on our nearby Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack locations, as well as online."
When 10M meals aren't enough: Childhood hunger nonprofit struggling to meet demand
RICHFIELD, Minn. — A $250 million fraud investigation into Feeding Our Future has fractured trust in efforts to feed hungry children across Minnesota, and it's having a chilling effect on a very critical time for a local non-profit that has quietly delivered 10 million meals to hungry kids, and counting.
Jackknifed semi closes down I-35 in southern Minnesota
RICE COUNTY, Minn. – A jackknifed semi caused some big backups on I-35 Tuesday evening.The Minnesota State Patrol says it totally blocked the interstate near the town of Hazelwood in Rice County. Crews finally moved the truck, opening up at least one of the lanes late Tuesday night. It's not known if there were any injuries.The state patrol says it responded to at least 190 crashes Tuesday. That's on top of more than 500 Monday.
