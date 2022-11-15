Read full article on original website
Xi, Harris call for open channels in latest US-China meeting
Chinese President Xi Jinping and US Vice President Kamala Harris called for open communication during a brief meeting on Saturday, days after his extensive talks with President Joe Biden aimed at keeping tensions in check. On Monday, Biden and Xi met for three hours at a Group of 20 summit in Bali, the first in-person talks between the leaders of the world's two largest economies since they each became president.
UN climate talks drag into extra time with scant progress
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — United Nations climate talks ran into extra time on Saturday with little sign of a breakthrough, as negotiations remain hung up on key issues including funds for the loss and damage suffered by poorer vulnerable countries hit by extreme weather. Officials from country delegations arrived at the sprawling conference zone, now mostly empty, for another day of negotiations. “Negotiations went all through the night,” said Egyptian diplomat Wael Aboulmagd, who heads the Egyptian delegation. “We needed to finalize some of the documents.” Britain’s Alok Sharma, who chaired last year’s talks in Glasgow, said his team was going to “have a look and see what the latest text is but the key point is: it needs to be ambitious and it needs to be balanced.”
Despair, lack of progress at climate talks, yet hope blooms
Things can look pretty bleak at international climate talks in Egypt
'Time traveler' claims Aliens will come contact US Navy this month
A time traveler claiming to be from the year 3,000 has disclosed the precise month in which the US Navy will come into contact with aliens. The man has made many predictions on social media sites that have come true and gained millions of views. His latest predictions have made users horrified when he mentioned that three major events will happen in the next few months.
What It’s Like Inside the Penal Colony Brittney Griner Was Sent to in Russia
After two weeks of radio silence from Russian officials regarding Brittney Griner’s transfer to an unnamed labor camp, her attorneys confirmed on Thursday that the WNBA player turned Russian political prisoner had been taken to Female Penal Colony IK-2 in Mordovia. It is here, about 300 miles from where...
Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission
"We have made a substantial offer that the Russian Federation has consistently failed to negotiate in good faith." The post Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Russia 'secretly moves 100 missiles back from Belarus, sparking fears he plans large-scale attack in Ukraine'
Vladimir Putin's commanders are reported to have secretly moved almost 100 air defence missiles to Russia from allied Belarus, sparking fears he is planning to launch a large-scale attack in Ukraine. Analysts have said the movement of the S-300 and S-400 missiles is either a sign of Russia taking precautions...
‘It Was Completely Legal to Do So’: Lawyers React to Report that Trump Tweeted Classified Spy Material in 2019
Legal experts cautioned against reading too much into a report that then-President Donald Trump shared classified information on Twitter that came from a secretive U.S. spacecraft in 2019. On Aug. 29, 2019, the space program for the Islamic Republic of Iran suffered a substantial loss as a rocket exploded on...
As Russia’s war fails, domestic turmoil is intensifying
Military failure in Ukraine is undermining the stability of the Russian state. The Kremlin has tried to disguise its war losses to prevent negative domestic reactions, but the reality of failure is becoming increasingly obvious, most recently in the retreat from Kherson soon after the region was constitutionally incorporated in the Russian Federation. Russia’s convulsions are evident in high-level criticisms of state policy, purges in the military, political, and economic structures, conflicts within the security institutions, resistance to mobilization and mounting regional unrest.
Upworthy
Hundreds of sheep have been walking in a circle for 14 days straight and no one knows why
In a rather spooky occurrence, hundreds of sheep have been unsettlingly people by moving in a circle for the past 14 days in the Inner Mongolia region of northern China. Surveillance footage of the peculiar activity depicts a sizable flock moving steadily in an almost perfect circle. While some sheep can be observed watching from outside the rotation, others occasionally stop still in the middle. Chinese state-run media source People's Daily tweeted a video of the peculiar incident on Wednesday, reporting that the sheep are in fine condition and the reason for their bizarre behavior is yet unknown. The video was captioned, "The great sheep mystery! Hundreds of sheep walk in a circle for over 10 days in N China's Inner Mongolia. The sheep are healthy and the reason for the weird behavior is still a mystery."
Fans paid to attend World Cup by Qatar have daily allowance cancelled
Fans who have travelled to Qatar as part of a controversial paid-for supporters programme have been told by Qatari authorities that their cash has been cut. The Fan Leader Network is a scheme run by the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, the Qatari agency responsible for the World Cup. It has recruited supporters from around the globe, offering travel and accommodation and a place at the World Cup opening ceremony in return for enthusiasm and positive social media content. But the Guardian can reveal that a per diem payment for food and drink, upon which some supporters were depending, was cancelled just as fans were packing to travel to the Gulf.
North Korea's Kim boasts new ICBM as US flies bombers
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un boasted that a recently tested intercontinental ballistic missile is another “reliable and maximum-capacity” weapon to contain U.S. military threats, state media reported Saturday. The United States responded to the North’s weapons launch by flying supersonic bombers in a show of force. The North’s Korean Central News Agency said Kim oversaw the launch of the Hwasong-17 missile, a day after its neighbors said they had detected the launch of an ICBM that showed a potential ability to reach anywhere in the United States. KCNA said Kim observed the launch...
Asia-Pacific leaders condemn war, renew calls for open trade
Leaders from around the Asia-Pacific have condemned and called for an end to Russia's war on Ukraine
China, US officials to attend Southeast Asia defense meeting
The Chinese and U.S. defense chiefs will both attend next week's expanded meeting of Southeast Asian defense ministers in Cambodia
‘False solutions’: scepticism over Saudi carbon capture plan
Saudi Arabia is bolstering years of negotiation tactics designed to stymie vital climate negotiations with a focus on carbon capture technologies that experts say risk delaying a meaningful transition from fossil fuels. The kingdom, which is the world’s largest oil producer, accounting for roughly 15% of global output, announced plans...
UK opposition parties to table amendments to delay deletion of 4,000 EU laws
The government will face attempts to delay the deletion of up to 4,000 EU laws from UK statute books and stop the scrapping of key workers’ rights, with opposition parties set to table dozens of amendments next week. The Scottish National party is planning to table about 50 amendments...
