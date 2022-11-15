NUTLEY, NJ — The November episode of the “Inside Nutley” podcast features Department of Public Affairs and Health Commissioner John V. Kelly III. Kelly discusses many of his department’s initiatives and programs, including the Military and Veterans Affairs Bureau, the newly created Nutley Cultural Inclusion and Diversity Council, and his plans to expand mental health services. The commissioner also shares his thoughts on the future of Nutley and much more.

